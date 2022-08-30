Read full article on original website
knowtechie.com
Best Buy is blowing out a ton of LG TVs in a huge Labor Day sale
Labor Day is right around the corner, and Best Buy wants you to celebrate your day off with a new LG TV. And right now, they’re offering discounts on a wide variety of options that could potentially save you up to 30% off a new TV. So, what’s up...
pocketnow.com
Labor Day deals have arrived at Best Buy with huge savings on laptops, 4K TVs, and more
Best Buy’s annual Labor Day sale is live, and it includes incredible savings on tons of amazing products. First up is Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro, which now receives a $350 discount, which lets you take one of these powerful laptops home for $950. This will get you the previous generation model powered by Apple’s M1 chip, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage space, a beautiful 13.3-inch Retina display with 500 nits of brightness for vibrant colors and incredible image detail, 20 hours of battery life, an active cooling system for astonishing performance, and other great features.
komando.com
Free TV! Lots of free channels are coming to your Samsung TV
Can’t get enough TV? It’s hard to resist with all the streaming options out there. You know about the big names like Netflix, Prime and Hulu, but there’s another service you may be overlooking. This platform just added over 4,000 episodes of popular TV shows that you...
Digital Trends
This 55-inch OLED TV from Samsung is $500 off for Labor Day
Labor Day weekend is shaping up to be a great time to buy a new 4K TV for your home theater, and Samsung has discounted its 55-inch S95B OLED 4K TV an impressive $500. This brings the price down to $1,700 from its regular price of $2,200, and makes for one of the best 4K TV deals you’ll find right now. You can get the price down even further if you have eligible devices to trade in, and Samsung is even including free shipping, which is a nice bit of savings with this 4K TV being such a large piece of tech.
ETOnline.com
Samsung Labor Day Sale 2022: Shop the Biggest Deals on TVs, Smartphones, Appliances and More
Labor Day Weekend 2022 has arrived along with all the savings events and impressive discounts on big-ticket items. From top-rated TVs and mobile devices to home appliances, all tech essentials are on sale right now. As summer comes to an end, Samsung has the hottest Labor Day deals to shop this weekend. The Samsung Labor Day Sale is currently offering a wide selection of heavy discounts on some of the most sought-after tech.
CNET
Netflix With Ads Will Reportedly Launch on Nov. 1
Netflix plans to launch its new ad-supported subscription option on Nov. 1 in multiple countries, Variety reported on Thursday, citing industry sources. The ad-supported tier will reportedly go live on Nov. 1 in countries including the US, Canada, UK, France and Germany. The streaming giant is reportedly moving up its...
Android Authority
Deals: Save big on Peacock, Paramount Plus, and HBO Max subscriptions
Save some cash while these offers are in effect. As we enter a new fall television season, many streaming services are offering some deep discounts that should save you a lot of money and let you watch lots of great movies and TV shows. We’re spotlighting three of the best offers today.
ETOnline.com
The Best Labor Day 2022 TV Deals to Shop at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and More
Labor Day traditionally signals the end of summer, but with fall comes the perfect time to get cozy and catch up on our favorite TV shows and new movies. You may have been waiting for Labor Day to shop all the best TV deals to upgrade your at-home viewing experience. Labor Day sales are in full swing this week, with major retailers like Amazon, Samsung, Walmart, and Best Buy releasing big TV deals.
Streaming’s Battle of the Bundles Era Begins
The rise of subscription streaming services was supposed to mark the end of the bundle — the pay TV bundle at least. But now that every major entertainment company has a couple of years in the streaming game under their belts, it has increasingly become a battle of the bundles, with each service seeking out its own unique value proposition or partner to make the most compelling pitch to consumers with a limited streaming budget. “There have been some comparisons made that say the streaming video industry is copying the cable industry, and this is an example of that,” says media...
ComicBook
Peacock Premium Deal Offers 12 Months for 60% Off
September is set to be a huge month for Peacock subscribers with a ton of hit shows, movies, and originals hitting the streaming service – including Jurassic World: Dominion. It is also set to be the next day streaming service for current seasons of NBC and Bravo shows. NBCUniversal is taking advantage of the timing by offering a Fall celebratory deal that drops the price of a monthly Peacock Premium subscription down to $1.99 a month for 12 months (60% off). If you go in for a yearly subscription, you'll only pay $20 for the full year.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Popular 65-inch Sony Bravia A80K OLED TV already on sale with a massive 39% discount
Thanks to a generous Labor Day coupon code on eBay, prospective buyers of the gorgeous 65-inch A80K can now order one of the most affordable OLED TVs of Sony's 2022 Bravia lineup at a considerable discount of almost US$1,000 in relation to the official MSRP. Sony's current 2022 lineup of...
TVGuide.com
Peacock Streaming Deal: Get An Annual Subscription For Just $20 — Save Up to 60 Percent
Stream Girls5eva, The Resort, Rutherford Falls, Dr. Death, and more for way less. Want a streaming service on the cheap? Peacock has you covered. If you're a new subscriber, you can score the Peacock Premium annual plan for just $20/yr., or $30/yr. off its usual price, with promo code ONEYEAR at checkout. This breaks down to about $2/mo. for a year, which is a 60 percent savings for all on-demand movies, TV shows (ad-supported), news, and live sports that Peacock has to offer.
CNET
Save $40 on a Pair of Amazon's Flagship Noise-Canceling Echo Earbuds
At their usual price of $120, Amazon's second-gen Echo Buds didn't quite make our list of the best wireless earbuds for this year -- but they make a much more compelling case when you can find them at a discount. Right now, Amazon has these true wireless earbuds on sale for $40 off, dropping the price down to as low as $80 for a standard pair, or $100 if you want the wireless charging case. There's no clear-cut expiration on this offer, but if you're serious about grabbing a pair at this price, we'd recommend acting soon, since discounts like this can disappear at any time.
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 179% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
Advanced Micro Devices is succeeding thanks to its diverse mix of consumer and business customers. The company just completed its acquisition of Xilinx, making it the global leader in high-performance computing. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Engadget
The best Labor Day tech sales we could find
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. As you gear up to enjoy the Labor Day holiday, you can...
Digital Trends
The Paramount+ and Showtime bundle is now available
Paramount+ and Showtime — both owned by Paramount — are now available as a single bundled subscription service. And if you subscribe before October 2, 2022, you can save yourself a couple of bucks. Here’s how it shakes out:. The current deal will get you Paramount+ and...
NFL・
Huge upgrade for new iPhone 14 ‘leaked’ that could save you money
APPLE could massively increase the amount of storage you get on an iPhone very soon. A new leak suggests that Apple is preparing to make a big change with this year's iPhone 14. The new iPhone is expected out at the beginning of September. We're tipped to get an iPhone...
T-Mobile tempts Apple iPhone owners to switch using an app
You may think switching your phone to a new carrier is a huge hassle. Do you need to visit a store to change your account? Will you need to deal with tiny SIM cards? How will your old carrier react?. T-Mobile has come up with a devilish plot (opens in...
protocol.com
TV makers are looking beyond streaming to stay relevant
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Entertainment, your guide to the business of the gaming and media industries. This Friday, we’re looking at what’s next for smart TVs, and sharing suggestions for what to read, watch and play this long weekend. The search for TV’s next killer app.
CNBC
Comcast executives expect Disney to stick to its agreement to acquire the remaining stake in Hulu
Disney and Comcast have an existing arrangement in which Disney will acquire Comcast's 33% stake in Hulu as early as 2024. Top Comcast executives believe Disney will stick to the agreement. Comcast sees value in Hulu and some executives believe it's a better fit for NBCUniversal than Disney. The future...
