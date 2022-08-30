Read full article on original website
Save $40 on a Pair of Amazon's Flagship Noise-Canceling Echo Earbuds
At their usual price of $120, Amazon's second-gen Echo Buds didn't quite make our list of the best wireless earbuds for this year -- but they make a much more compelling case when you can find them at a discount. Right now, Amazon has these true wireless earbuds on sale for $40 off, dropping the price down to as low as $80 for a standard pair, or $100 if you want the wireless charging case. There's no clear-cut expiration on this offer, but if you're serious about grabbing a pair at this price, we'd recommend acting soon, since discounts like this can disappear at any time.
Stressed Out? Wearable Gadgets From Fitbit, Apple and Others Want to Help
Smartwatches and fitness trackers have been measuring our physical well-being for years. Now they're trying to help us manage our mental health, too. The recently announced Fitbit Sense 2, which launches this fall, is one of the latest examples of how tech companies are expanding their wellness offerings to encompass stress management and general mental well-being. Fitbit's new high-end smartwatch can measure signs of stress throughout the day, building on the previous Sense's on-demand checks. Startup Happy Health also recently introduced the Happy Ring, which claims to track stress levels in real time. Both announcements come after Apple launched its Mindfulness app for the Apple Watch last year.
Vitamin B12 deficiency: The ‘feeling’ in your feet that’s a sign
Vitamin B12 deficiency, or folate deficiency anaemia, starts off without symptoms. But over time, a range of symptoms including dizziness, hair loss, shortness of breath, and more, can occur at the same time or separately. Many people with the deficiency will experience a strange sensation in their hands and feet.
CNET's Sleep Expert Reveals Her Favorite Bed Material (And It's Not Memory Foam)
People spend a ton of time on their beds but rarely think about the materials inside them. Memory foam is a popular material that you've probably heard of as it's one of the most widely used in the industry. It was first invented by NASA and is a comfortable foam, but it also has downsides. The resistance created by the slow-responding foam can make it difficult to switch positions, and it also has a reputation of sleeping hot.
What I Want From the Apple Watch in 2022
The Apple Watch is an excellent smartwatch and fitness tracker, but I'd like to see more wellness tools, longer battery life and additional uses for its U1 chip. Apple is a leader in the wearables market, but competitors Fitbit and Oura are ahead in certain areas. Apple is expected to...
Save Up to 67% With Labor Day Doorbuster Deals at Lenovo
Looking for a new laptop or tablet? With so many great Labor Day deals going on this weekend, now is the perfect chance to snag a new PC. From now until Sunday, Sept. 4, you can save up to 67% on doorbusters in PCs and tech at Lenovo. MyLenovo Rewards members get 3x points -- up to 6% back - on all purchases.
Why You Might Experience Night Sweats: Hormones, Stress, Diet and More
Getting good, uninterrupted sleep is critical to your wellness. Sleep can drastically improve your mood, boost energy and productivity, reset your metabolism and even affect your ability to fight disease. But achieving those golden 8 hours of sleep is difficult if you keep waking up in the middle of the night, soaked in sweat.
Are Expensive Vitamins Better Than Cheap Ones?
Americans spend about $35 billion -- yes, billion -- per year on supplements, including vitamins. These pills promise everything from better sleep to weight loss to improved overall nutrition, but are they really worth the money? Or should you spend that cash on fresh produce delivery? The FDA doesn't regulate dietary supplements in the same way it regulates prescription or over-the-counter drugs. That doesn't automatically make vitamins worthless, but it does mean it's best to do some research before popping the cap on a new multivitamin bottle.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Pure Fun, but More of the Same
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 is the most portable and fun phone I've tested this year. It's the "have your cake and eat it too" of smartphones. You can fold its attractive, slender, 6.7-inch high refresh-rate screen in half, turning it into something the size of a drink coaster that easily fits in most pockets.
How Your Body Burns Calories At Rest, During Workouts and More
When discussing fitness, a major focus is often on the number of calories you eat and burn during exercise, especially when it comes to weight loss or weight gain. But did you know you're still burning calories even at rest? Even though exercising is important and has many health benefits, it only makes up a small percentage of the calories you burn throughout the day. In fact, most of the calories you burn go toward involuntary activities and everyday tasks like cooking and cleaning.
The iPhone 14 Max Just Might Be the Big-Screen iPhone I've Been Waiting For
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. If you want the largest iPhone, you'll have to be willing to pay top dollar. The 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max is one of the largest phones Apple has ever made, and it starts at $1,100. But fans of giant phones may have something cheaper to look forward to at Apple's Sept. 7 event.
Apple's September Event Invite May Provide Clues About the iPhone 14
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's Sept. 7 event is coming up fast, which means we're likely days away from learning about the iPhone 14 lineup, new Apple Watches and possibly a new version of the AirPods Pro. Apple never gives anything away in the invitation; we'll have to wait until the actual event to know what Apple has in store. But that hasn't stopped us from looking for clues anyway.
Big Recall: Coffee, Protein Shakes, Oat Milk and Some Breads Affected
A recall issued by Lyons Magnus, a food and beverage manufacturer, affected a variety of plant milks, protein shakes, coffee drinks and breads sold by a variety of brands. The original recall of beverages has been expanded to include some breads, including pretzel bread made by King's Hawaiian and, most recently, a variety of rolls sold by Piantedosi Baking.
This 3-Day Sale Offers Big Discounts on Microsoft's Surface Laptops and More
Microsoft first launched the Surface in 2012, and since then, it's manufactured many different Surface styles. Twelve of those styles are on sale at Woot right now, which can save you hundreds on these devices. Some of these are in new condition, but most are refurbished or factory-reconditioned computers that work like they're brand-new, but they don't come with the usual hefty price tag of Surfaces.
