Electronics

CNET

Apple Watch Series 7 vs. Apple Watch Series 6: The Biggest Differences

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The Apple Watch Series 7's larger display, sturdier design and fresh color options make it a modest but appreciated upgrade from the Series 6. The Series 7's bigger screen is undoubtedly the most dramatic update. Other improvements, including faster charging, feel minor by comparison.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Save Up to 67% With Labor Day Doorbuster Deals at Lenovo

Looking for a new laptop or tablet? With so many great Labor Day deals going on this weekend, now is the perfect chance to snag a new PC. From now until Sunday, Sept. 4, you can save up to 67% on doorbusters in PCs and tech at Lenovo. MyLenovo Rewards members get 3x points -- up to 6% back - on all purchases.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

iOS 16: How to Download The Latest Beta to Your iPhone

The sixth public beta of iOS 16 is now available to download, as long as you have a compatible iPhone, like the iPhone 12 or iPhone 13. iOS 16 brings several new features to your iPhone, including a customizable lock screen, an intelligent cropping feature and the ability to unsend and edit text messages.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Best Camera to Buy In 2022

Buying the best camera is no easy task, especially with so many models at different prices offered by a wide range of manufacturers. But whether you want to go with Sony, Canon, Nikon or Fujifilm, if you want full-frame image sensors and fast burst shooting or you just need something small and light for your travels, there will be a camera that suits.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Verizon May Add Apple One Services Bundle to Your Mobile Plan

While all eyes are on Apple ahead of next week's iPhone 14 launch event, Verizon may have another incentive to get iOS users to sign up for its 5G service: including Apple One, the bundle of all Apple services, as a free perk. Verizon may include Apple One with its...
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

Is Your iPhone Compatible With iOS 16? Here's How to Find Out

The release of Apple's next major software update, iOS 16, is expected to be announced at next weeks "Far Out" event on September 7. New features like editing and unsending text messages and better customization for your lock screen will come to the iPhone, but unfortunately not everyone will get the chance to install it.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Save $40 on a Pair of Amazon's Flagship Noise-Canceling Echo Earbuds

At their usual price of $120, Amazon's second-gen Echo Buds didn't quite make our list of the best wireless earbuds for this year -- but they make a much more compelling case when you can find them at a discount. Right now, Amazon has these true wireless earbuds on sale for $40 off, dropping the price down to as low as $80 for a standard pair, or $100 if you want the wireless charging case. There's no clear-cut expiration on this offer, but if you're serious about grabbing a pair at this price, we'd recommend acting soon, since discounts like this can disappear at any time.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Best Buy Labor Day 2022 -- Shop Hundreds of Huge Discounts Starting Today

With Labor Day weekend upon us, Best Buy's Labor Day sale has officially launched. After kicking off a selection of appliance deals a few days ago, Best Buy is back with its full Labor Day sale, offering huge discounts across tech, smart home, appliances, kitchen gadgets, toys, health, fitness and much more.
SHOPPING
CNET

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Pure Fun, but More of the Same

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 is the most portable and fun phone I've tested this year. It's the "have your cake and eat it too" of smartphones. You can fold its attractive, slender, 6.7-inch high refresh-rate screen in half, turning it into something the size of a drink coaster that easily fits in most pockets.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Stressed Out? Wearable Gadgets From Fitbit, Apple and Others Want to Help

Smartwatches and fitness trackers have been measuring our physical well-being for years. Now they're trying to help us manage our mental health, too. The recently announced Fitbit Sense 2, which launches this fall, is one of the latest examples of how tech companies are expanding their wellness offerings to encompass stress management and general mental well-being. Fitbit's new high-end smartwatch can measure signs of stress throughout the day, building on the previous Sense's on-demand checks. Startup Happy Health also recently introduced the Happy Ring, which claims to track stress levels in real time. Both announcements come after Apple launched its Mindfulness app for the Apple Watch last year.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Grab 35% Off Tech Gear During Aukey's Labor Day Sale

Labor Day is around the corner and that means great Labor Day sales on nearly everything. You can add tech gear to that list with Aukey's Labor Day sale, where you can get 35% off sitewide. That means every single product is discounted for a few days only. Aukey is...
SHOPPING
CNET

Turn Your Android Into a Google Home and More. Here's How

If you typically get a new Android phone every year, your options are to either trade in your old phone or keep it. So if you choose to keep your older Android, what should you do with it? Some options are to stash it in a drawer or try to sell it. But you may like the idea of making it useful -- you did spend money on it, after all.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Celebrate the Release of 'The Rings of Power' With These 1-Day 'Lord of the Rings' Deals

To tie in with the Sept. 2 premiere of The Rings of Power on Amazon Prime Video, Amazon has kicked off several one-day deals on The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit Blu-ray sets, including some steep price cuts. Whether you want a refresher before diving into the prequel series or you'd just like to revisit Middle-earth whenever you want, these box sets allow you to add the films to your collection for less.
MOVIES
CNET

Best Bike Rack for 2022

Riding a bicycle from Point A to Point B is easy and a lot of fun. Getting a bike from Point A to Point B without riding it? That's trickier. If you like to ride on vacation or if you prefer a path that's a bit far from home, then you know how valuable the right bike rack can be.
BICYCLES
CNET

The iPhone 14 Max Just Might Be the Big-Screen iPhone I've Been Waiting For

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. If you want the largest iPhone, you'll have to be willing to pay top dollar. The 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max is one of the largest phones Apple has ever made, and it starts at $1,100. But fans of giant phones may have something cheaper to look forward to at Apple's Sept. 7 event.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Here Comes Adobe's Camera App for Serious Photographers

Adobe is working on a camera app designed to take your smartphone photography to the next level. Within the next year or two, the company plans to release an app that marries the computing smarts of modern phones with the creative controls that serious photographers often desire, said Marc Levoy, who joined Adobe two years ago as a vice president to help spearhead the effort.
PHOTOGRAPHY
CNET

Apple's September Event Invite May Provide Clues About the iPhone 14

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's Sept. 7 event is coming up fast, which means we're likely days away from learning about the iPhone 14 lineup, new Apple Watches and possibly a new version of the AirPods Pro. Apple never gives anything away in the invitation; we'll have to wait until the actual event to know what Apple has in store. But that hasn't stopped us from looking for clues anyway.
CELL PHONES
CNET

This 3-Day Sale Offers Big Discounts on Microsoft's Surface Laptops and More

Microsoft first launched the Surface in 2012, and since then, it's manufactured many different Surface styles. Twelve of those styles are on sale at Woot right now, which can save you hundreds on these devices. Some of these are in new condition, but most are refurbished or factory-reconditioned computers that work like they're brand-new, but they don't come with the usual hefty price tag of Surfaces.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

How to Fix the Most Annoying iOS 16 Features on Your iPhone

If you've installed the iOS 16 public beta, you've probably had a few months to play around with Apple's upcoming software update to the iPhone. There are new features like unsending text messages and cropping out objects from your photos, but not all of these changes are welcome. As with...
CELL PHONES

