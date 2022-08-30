At their usual price of $120, Amazon's second-gen Echo Buds didn't quite make our list of the best wireless earbuds for this year -- but they make a much more compelling case when you can find them at a discount. Right now, Amazon has these true wireless earbuds on sale for $40 off, dropping the price down to as low as $80 for a standard pair, or $100 if you want the wireless charging case. There's no clear-cut expiration on this offer, but if you're serious about grabbing a pair at this price, we'd recommend acting soon, since discounts like this can disappear at any time.

ELECTRONICS ・ 11 HOURS AGO