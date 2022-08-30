Weave Appoints Brooke Shreeve as Chief People Officer

LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 30, 2022--

Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small business, has named Brooke Shreeve as its Chief People Officer.

Shreeve has led Weave’s People Team since earlier this year and was formally appointed as Chief People Officer by Weave’s Board of Directors in August. Prior to joining Weave in 2020 as the head of HR Business Partners, Shreeve led HR initiatives and operations for organizations ranging in size from 250 to 16,000 employees based in both the U.S. and globally. Companies include Wex Inc., Marketstar, Flying J, Kohls and Sears.

“Since Brooke began at Weave, her dedication to building and growing our People First culture as we scale the business has been superb,” said Weave President, COO and Interim CEO Brett White. “The Board and I are excited to appoint Brooke as our Chief People Officer, where she’ll continue to bring her expertise in benefits, HR operations, M&A and HR business partnership to the entire organization.”

Shreeve has been instrumental in the launch of Weave’s People Resource Groups, as well as building the company’s performance review process and the Weave Cares employee volunteer initiative.

Weave’s award-winning People First culture has been continually honored at the local and national level. Most recently, Weave was named a 2022 Inspiring Workplace, a 2022 Top Workplace USA and Utah Business Best Company to Work For.

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small business. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been named a member of the Forbes Cloud 100, a Certified Great Place to Work, and a G2 leader in Patient Engagement, Optometry, Dental Practice Management and Patient Relationship Management software. To learn more, visit www.getweave.com/newsroom/.

