Open jobs, a worker shortage, nurses needed and more mid-Michigan labor news
SAGINAW, MI — Monday, Sept. 5, is Labor Day, a holiday to recognize the American labor movement and celebrate workers, and the unofficial end of summer. Here’s some recent mid-Michigan labor news to catch up on this holiday weekend:. Inflation, staffing woes trouble mid-Michigan’s small businesses. The...
Mt. Morris Township street named for Margaret A. Perry, ‘champion for the community’
MT. MORRIS TWP., MI -- When friends and family visit Margaret A. Perry in the future, they’ll still navigate down Flamingo Drive to reach her home, but they’ll also see evidence of just how much she’s still loved in an area she served for 16 years as a member of the township Board of Trustees.
Lead found at 14 of 22 homes tested in Imlay City after GLWA water line break
IMLAY CITY, MI -- Lead was detected in water at 14 of 22 homes that were tested in Imlay City after a transmission line break, prompting the distribution of free faucet filters and bottled water, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. A spokeswoman for the MDHHS...
mycitymag.com
A Brief History of Saginaw Street
Before the cars, the bricks and the buildings, the roads and highways, and before the United States were established, a small footpath led the way from the lands of the Ottawa in the south (Detroit) to the lands of the Chippewa (Saginaw) in the north. Native Americans strode this path for centuries, up and down the state as they hunted, formed treaties, celebrated and settled. In the middle of this long and winding path flowed Peiconigowink – “the river of the firestone.” At the point where the path met the river, a rich history was born in 1811, when a fur trader named Jacob Smith built a trading post around which sprang up a city. The path, named the Saginaw Trail, became an iconic thoroughfare now known as Saginaw Street. This central path through the remarkable city of Flint was the setting for celebrations and parades, protests and upheaval, triumphs and tragedies. It perseveres, as Flint does, through changes both good and bad, still holding open the door for travelers coming home or simply passing through.
Nurses needed at Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center facilities across the state
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw’s Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center is recruiting nurses to work at health care facilities throughout Michigan, including in Saginaw, Traverse City, Cadillac, Grayling and Oscoda. VA Nurse Recruiter Kristine Rodgers said the health system, which employs more than 300 nurses across the state,...
‘Heavenly sanctuary’ on 16.5 acres for sale in Midland County
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI - A home on 16.5 acres with a pond in the front yard area is on the market in the Midland area. The home is located at 3300 E. Hubbard Road in Midland County’s Larkin Township and is listed at $710,000. According to the listing, this...
Prison college and trades programs creating positive change in population, assistant warden says
IONIA COUNTY, MI -- A culture change is happening behind the tall fences and razor-ribbon wire surrounding Richard A. Handlon Correctional Facility. On the exterior, the all-male, medium security prison has transformed from a place of dirt and cement into a place with flowering gardens, which are taken care of by prisoners.
Added security at Grand Blanc schools gives teachers, parents ‘peace of mind,’ superintendent says
GRAND BLANC, MI -- Whether it’s the one child he parents, or the more than 8,000 that he looks over as superintendent of Grand Blanc Community Schools, more security helps give Trevor Alward “peace of mind.”. Heading into the 2022-23 school year, Grand Blanc redistributed funds to add...
Driver rams Michigan State Police cruiser
CLINTON COUNTY, MI – A driver rammed a Michigan State Police cruiser Saturday. A trooper attempted to pull over a vehicle that was going 97 mph on I-69 in Clinton County, but the driver fled Sept. 3, MSP said. The driver was later found in Shiawassee County and a...
abc12.com
Flint community mourns the death of Koegel Meats chief executive
The Flint area is mourning the loss of Alfred Koegel, who was the longtime CEO of Koegel Meats and a community benefactor. Flint community mourns the death of Koegel Meats chief executive. Albert Koegel passed away peacefully at his home last week surrounded by family at 96 years old.
Grand Blanc schools make ‘successful’ swap from late starts to virtual Fridays
GRAND BLANC, MI – Every K-12 administrator knows. Michigan parents nowadays are much more in tune with their child’s education than they were pre-pandemic. From helping them log into virtual classrooms to listening in on instruction at home, an infrastructure of virtual learning was built out of necessity.
Downtown Bay City seasonal road closure to reopen to traffic earlier than expected
BAY CITY, MI - The Feet on the Street season will come to an abrupt close early this year for a portion of Bay City’s downtown area due to necessary construction work. Bay City announced that crews will begin construction at the intersection of 6th Street and Washington Avenue on Sept. 7. The work will include the removal of the existing traffic signal and the building of “bump outs” at the corners. The project is expected to be finished on Nov. 15 of this year.
Genesee ISD to fill vacant position after Davison school board member moves from district
DAVISON, MI – The Davison Board of Education will have a new member in the coming months after a now former board member admitted he moved out of the district. Earlier this week, Davison Board of Education President Karen Conover alleged that Nicholas Goyette, a fellow board member, had moved out of the Davison school district and therefore “vacated” his position on the board.
WNEM
MSP: Portion of NB I-75 closed due to serious crash in Saginaw County
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police reported a traffic alert Friday evening on northbound I-75. The alert says the highway is closed at the 153 mile marker for a serious injury crash. The Michigan Department of Transportation reported the crash after 10 p.m. MDOT said the incident occurred after...
Eugene Pratt released from Genesee County Jail on tether
FLINT, MI – Genesee County Sheriff’s Office officials have said that a former school administrator, principal and teacher at multiple Genesee County schools has been released from jail on tether. Eugene Steven Pratt, 57, is charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, although additional charges may...
High-friction treatment to close section of Montrose area road for 5 weeks
MONTROSE TWP., MI -- A curved section of Seymour Road is scheduled to be closed starting next week as the Genesee County Road Commission rebuilds it with a high-friction surface treatment designed to provide better traction and prevent crashes. The county said the closing is expected to last for more...
abc12.com
New business give vacant Bay City buildings new life
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - New business are skating into Bay City, bringing new life into abandoned buildings. Call it the tale of two streets – one full of bars and another full of abandoned storefronts. But there is new hope to transform the area in Bay City. On...
Saginaw Police union defends officers facing misdemeanors related to man’s assault in traffic stop
SAGINAW, MI — In the wake of two Saginaw Police officers facing criminal charges for allegedly not intervening when a state trooper punched a civilian during a traffic stop, their peers in the department are defending them. While they condemn the alleged actions of the trooper, they maintain the Michigan Attorney General’s decision to charge their colleagues was an overreach, one that can cast a black eye on the officers’ reputations and worsen relations within the community.
You Could Be Eligible for a Bill Credit From Consumers Energy or DTE
If your home was recently without power because of the latest round of storms to hit Michigan, you may be eligible for a refund from Consumers Energy or DTE Energy. Thousands of Consumers Energy customers are still in the dark after power was knocked out for hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Michigan. As of 4 pm today (Tuesday 8/30) more than a quarter of a million DTE Energy customers were without power.
Man injures self on auger while cleaning Auburn grain bin, flown to Flint hospital
AUBURN, MI — After falling into an auger at an Auburn grain facility and suffering a severe injury, a local man was airlifted to a Flint hospital. About 9:25 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, Bay County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Ittner Bean and Grain, 301 Park St., to assist EMS personnel, said Sheriff Troy R. Cunningham. A 44-year-old man had been cleaning a grain bin when he slipped and fell, striking an auger within the bin, the sheriff said.
MLive
