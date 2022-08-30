ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Here's who is running for school board in South Bend, Mishawaka and Penn-Harris-Madison

By Carley Lanich, South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 5 days ago

Michiana voters have a clearer picture of who will appear on their ballot this fall for local school board races.

The filing window for several contested seats has closed and more than a dozen candidates are running for positions across the South Bend, Penn-Harris-Madison and Mishawaka school districts.

The Tribune requested filing documents for open seats across the three districts and will reach out to candidates as the fall election season progresses. School board seats will be decided during this year's Nov. 8 general election.

South Bend schools

Three of seven seats are up on the South Bend school board, and trustees in the coming year are expected to weigh in on the district's ongoing consideration of potential downsizing .

Those seats include District 1, representing much of east-central South Bend and the neighborhoods nearest Adams High School; District 2, which stretches south and east in the city, including the areas closest to Riley High School; and District 5, consisting of the northeast, Clay Township section of the school corporation.

Filing is open: What you need to know about key Michiana school board races

Two candidates have filed for the first district seat — Kate Lee, who serves as executive director of education & workforce for the South Bend Regional Chamber, and Wylette Veldman-Weaver, who wrote in her filing that she works for a home care services company. Ruth Warren, who currently occupies the District 1 seat, has not filed for re-election.

Four candidates are vying for the board's District 2 position — incumbent Oletha Jones, a former education chair for the St. Joseph County NAACP; LaQuita Hughes, who works for a local early childhood center; Mark Costello, who is retired; and Gabrel Kempf, who wrote that he works as a youth specialist for the Indiana Parenting Institute.

Robert "Smitty" Smith, who lists the South Bend school corporation as his employer, is challenging Stuart Green, a professor emeritus with Notre Dame, for his District 5 seat.

Penn-Harris-Madison schools

More than half of the seats on the Penn-Harris-Madison board will be decided this fall. Four seats — including one at-large role and a position for each Penn, Harris and Madison townships — will be on the ballot in November.

Viewpoint: Bryan Jones on why he's running for school board

Three candidates have filed to run for the at-large seat. Those candidates include Dana Sullivan, a school nurse with Beacon Health; Andy Rutten, a parent active in a conservative-leaning Strengthen Our Schools group ; and George Bashura, who works for Honeywell Aerospace and, like Rutten, came out as an early opponent of district mask policies and critical race theory. Administrators have said CRT, an advanced legal framework exploring structural racism in America, is not being taught in P-H-M schools .

Those three candidates are running for a seat currently occupied by board President Christopher Riley, who filed instead this fall to run for the district's open Harris Township seat. It's current representative, Angie Gates, told The Tribune earlier this month , that she expects to move out of district after her term ends and will not seek re-election. Bryan Jones, who works for an exterior siding manufacturer and is affiliated with the Strengthen Our Schools group, has also filed for the Harris Township seat.

Viewpoint: James Turnwald on why he wants to serve P-H-M community

Two candidates are seeking the district's Penn Township seat. One is James Turnwald, who is executive director of the Michiana Area Council of Governments and was appointed to his seat this winter following a resignation on the board. Matt Chaffee — a manufacturing industry sales manager, also affiliated with the Strengthen Our Schools group — will challenge Turnwald for the Penn Township seat.

Larry Beehler, a semi-retired farmer and school board member of nearly 36 years, is running unopposed to represent Madison Township.

Mishawaka schools

Mishawaka is one of just a few districts in the state governed by a hybrid school board , meaning some seats are appointed and some are elected. In Mishawaka, one seat is appointed by the city's common council, one is selected by the mayor and the remaining three are chosen by voters.

Only one elected seat is up this year – the position filled by current board President Holly Parks. Park has filed for re-election and Heather O'Connell, who works for New Prairie schools, has filed to challenge her.

Email South Bend Tribune education reporter Carley Lanich at clanich@gannett.com . Follow her on Twitter: @carleylanich .

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Here's who is running for school board in South Bend, Mishawaka and Penn-Harris-Madison

Comments / 1

Related
WANE 15

Indiana’s top town for fall named in national list

Fall fanatics are ready to embark on their favorite part of the year. They could be pulling the flannel out of the closet, filling up on everything pumpkin spice, or planning a trip to their local orchard as we speak. Indiana has plenty of spots celebrated for their fall beauty and activities. Digital magazine Trips […]
INDIANA STATE
22 WSBT

Train hits vehicle in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — A vehicle was hit by a westbound train early Friday morning in Mishawaka. The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. just east of the intersection of Lincolnway East and Capital Avenue. Police say nobody was in the vehicle at the time of the collision, and no...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Inmate death at Marshall County Jail under investigation

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Marshall County Jail Thursday night. Just after 9:05 p.m. Marshall County jail staff located an inmate that was unresponsive and later pronounced dead. The inmate, identified as Kelly Peterson, 53, of Culver, was alone...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
South Bend, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Elections
City
South Bend, IN
Mishawaka, IN
Government
City
Notre Dame, IN
South Bend, IN
Elections
City
Mishawaka, IN
WNDU

Marshall County Blueberry Festival underway in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - The Marshall County Blueberry Festival is officially underway!. It’s taking place at Centennial Park in Plymouth from now until Monday, Sept. 5. Gates opened at 5 p.m. Thursday and will close at 10 p.m. Gates open Friday at 12 p.m. and at 9 a.m. Saturday,...
PLYMOUTH, IN
Kalamazoo Gazette

5 people killed in 5 days in Kalamazoo County. Here’s where the cases stand

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – In five days, four people were killed in homicides in Kalamazoo County. Another person was killed by a suspected drunk driver while crossing a street. Three of those homicides happened in Portage, including the death of a six-year-old girl. An 18-month-old was shot in another case but is expected to recover. The other two deaths happened in Kalamazoo.
KALAMAZOO, MI
hometownnewsnow.com

More Light Shed on Alleged Crash by Mayor

(Michigan City, IN) - More details have been reported about an alleged hit-and-run motor vehicle crash by the mayor of Michigan City in a city-owned vehicle. According to WSBT-TV out of South Bend, a report by Indiana State Police shows Duane Parry was in a city-owned Ford Explorer when he struck a water pipe in the grass at Washington Park.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Adams High School#Riley High School#Michiana School Board#Education Workforce
abc57.com

15 year old teen missing from Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- The Marshall County Sheriff's Department is seeking help in locating 15-year-old Kianna Piner. Piner was last seen on Wednesday, August 31 at approximately 5:30 p.m. She is 5'7, weighs 125 pounds and has shoulder length brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Mishawaka 14-year-old dead in homicide investigation

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A homicide investigation is underway in Mishawaka. According to authorities, police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Locust Street around 7 p.m. on Friday. A 14-year-old was taken to a hospital, where he later died. His identity is not being released at this...
MISHAWAKA, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Alcohol Related Charges in Crash

(La Porte County, IN) - A large tree was completely knocked over by a suspected drunk driver near Westville. Linda McCarty, 67, was not injured, according to La Porte County Police. McCarty was arrested, though, after allegedly refusing a blood alcohol test. Police said the investigation shows she was heading...
WESTVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
NAACP
CBS Chicago

Northwest Indiana postal worker charged with drunk driving after falling out of her truck while on the job

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A mail carrier in northwest Indiana is charged with drunk driving after police said the woman fell out of her mail truck while on the job.A homeowner in Chesterton called police after the woman's mail truck ran off the road into the man's driveway Friday afternoon. Police arrested 48-year-old mail carrier Rebecca Conrad.Officers said Conrad claimed she had a seizure but police smelled alcohol on her breath. Police records show Conrad was also arrested for drunk driving just six months ago in February.
CHESTERTON, IN
WNDU

Nappanee woman sentenced to 94 years in prison for deadly 2020 stabbing

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Nappanee woman was sentenced Friday for a deadly stabbing that happened in Kosciusko County back in December 2020. Vickie Wooldridge, 45, was sentenced to 94 years in prison for murdering Matthew Lucas, 42, and stabbing two others at a home on Westside Drive on Dec. 15, 2020.
NAPPANEE, IN
95.3 MNC

Middlebury woman, 44, struck by hit-and-run driver on SR 120

The search is on for a driver who struck a pedestrian about 3 miles east of Bristol. The collision happened around 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, on State Road 120 east of County Road 131 when a 44-year-old woman from Middlebury was was walking and was hit by a vehicle.
MIDDLEBURY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Family Wakes Up to Stranger in Home

(Westville, IN) - A Westville family was sleeping until a stranger made his way inside their house. Kevin Hughes, 29, is charged with residential entry. According to La Porte County Police, Hughes was intoxicated when he showed up at a home on 500 West on a bicycle wearing no shoes. Judging by footprints from his wet socks, police said he made his way into several rooms.
WESTVILLE, IN
WNDU

2 dead after motorcycle crash in Michigan City

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are dead after a motorcycle crash over the weekend in Michigan City. It happened just before 6 a.m. on Saturday morning in the 700 block of Cleveland Avenue. Officers arrived to find two victims with traumatic injuries. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
threeriversnews.com

Suspect escapes standoff, police actively searching

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers police are searching for a suspect who escaped a standoff situation that lasted for several hours Saturday night and Sunday morning. According to the Three Rivers Police Department, police were called to an apartment at Riverside Apartments and Townhomes in the 1200 block of Hov Aire Drive around 5:33 p.m. Saturday. Police claim they located a wanted suspect, who barricaded themselves inside the apartment of a third party.
THREE RIVERS, MI
hometownnewsnow.com

Vehicle Strikes La Porte Chain Store

(La Porte, IN) - It appears no injuries resulted from a motor vehicle striking the wall of a pharmacy this afternoon in La Porte. At about 12:30 p.m., emergency responders were called to CVS at 1407 Lincolnway. A small hole was left in the brick exterior of the structure while...
LA PORTE, IN
South Bend Tribune

South Bend Tribune

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
589K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in South Bend, IN from South Bend Tribune.

 http://southbendtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy