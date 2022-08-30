Three preseason college football wagers that Mizzou could make an impact on

Sports gambling remains illegal in Missouri. Despite various discussions in the state legislature, no bill legalizing the practice has made it through.

Missourians still have options, of course. Interested parties could simply drive across the Illinois border and place their bets there. Alternatively, more enterprising folks could set up a dubiously legal offshore account and use cryptocurrency to fund it.

The Columbia Daily Tribune would never recommend anyone break the law — that would be absurd. However, for those interested in a nice read and absolutely nothing else, here’s a look at some of the preseason angles that could involve Missouri.

If you do gamble, please do it responsibly.

Missouri's overall wins

The over/under of 5.5 on the season hasn’t moved since initially being unveiled. For the Tigers to go over, the road would be to win convincingly over Louisiana Tech, Abilene Christian, Vanderbilt and New Mexico State, then find at least two other wins.

Those winnable games certainly exist on the schedule, with Auburn, South Carolina, Florida and Kansas State all appearing to be vulnerable. If the chips fall correctly, the Tigers could also have a chance against Kentucky and Tennessee.

While a route to six wins certainly exists, Missouri also has the potential to not make it depending on how conference play shakes out. While teams like Tennessee and South Carolina look like regression candidates due to surprising success in their respective head coaches’ first seasons, if they’re able to sustain success, it could make things more difficult for MU.

The schedule also holds some mystery. The Tigers play a Louisiana Tech team on opening night with a new head coach and defensive coordinator running a dangerous passing attack that will look to stun Missouri.

Auburn could be a toss-up as well given the status of head coach Bryan Harsin, who narrowly escaped losing his job in the offseason. Florida has a new leader in Billy Napier and remains one of the more confusing teams in the SEC to analyze.

Overall, this one could go either way and could depend on which way the luck goes in-season.

Heisman candidates

Missouri currently does not have a player showing up in 2022 Heisman Trophy futures wagering. However, it will play against several candidates, including a few with some serious value for bettors.

The most intriguing option on the list is South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler at 55-1. Rattler had a rough season last year at Oklahoma, where he was benched for Caleb Williams before head coach Lincoln Riley moved on to Southern California and Rattler transferred to the other USC, South Carolina.

Despite his struggles, Rattler has elite arm talent, and if he can find his stride, he could be a dark-horse contender for the award.

The highest-priced quarterback wager for the Heisman on Missouri’s schedule this year is Adrian Martinez from Kansas State, who is on the board at 150-1. Zach Calzada at Auburn shares the same odds, though he has not yet been awarded the starting job for those Tigers.

The lowest price is another tie, this one between Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker and Florida signal-caller Anthony Richardson. Both sit at 40-1.

Richardson certainly has the talent, though 2022 will be his first year as a starter. Hooker captains a Volunteer offense that can beat opponents senseless through the air, though considering either as real Heisman candidates seems like a stretch.

Other players the Tigers will face who have Heisman odds include Will Levis (50-1), KJ Jefferson (70-1), Jack Miller III (70-1), Tank Bigsby (100-1), Chris Rodriguez Jr. (100-1), Stetson Bennett (100-1), Brock Bowers (120-1) and Deuce Vaughn (150-1).

The natty

It’s very difficult to see Missouri competing for a national championship in 2022. The Tigers have never won before, they’re coming off of a 6-7 season without the level of significant change to the roster that would suggest any sort of miraculous improvement, and they're not a blue-chip ratio team.

In short, it would be tough sledding. Still, if some brave soul cared to put down money on MU pulling it off, the books are more than happy to take it.

Missouri backers will have their pick of sky-high prices on the Tigers, anywhere from 400-1 to 1000-1 depending on the book. Similarly high odds are available for an SEC title, anywhere from 250-1 to 500-1 at present time.

The favorite for the national championship remains Alabama, which does not appear on Missouri’s schedule this season. The Tigers do play Georgia, which sits around 35-1 odds to repeat as champions.

Other Missouri opponents with odds to win the title include Tennessee (100-1), Florida (120-1), Arkansas (150-1), Kentucky (150-1), Auburn (200-1), South Carolina (200-1) and Kansas State (300-1).