CNN

29 Labor Day mattress sales you shouldn’t sleep on

Labor Day is famous for mattress sales, and we’ve rounded up some of the best we’ve found on the internet so far. Below you’ll find discounts from brands like Beautyrest, Casper and Eight Sleep, plus organic and all-natural brands like Avocado Green, Birch and Nest. There are plenty of savings to be had, and Underscored readers can find exclusive savings found nowhere else.
CNN

The best Labor Day appliance sales happening now

Labor Day sales make for perfect hunting grounds when you’re on the lookout for new appliances. And whether you’re hoping to simply replace an old machine that’s no longer working or are ready to take the plunge and go for a full kitchen or laundry room remodel, you can score great deals over the next week or two.
CNN

These cute robots could deliver your next coffee

Hong Kong startup Rice Robotics' delivery bot Rice is designed to assist in settings like cafes and hotels. It's already serving up drinks around the city -- and the company hopes it will help to bring about a robot revolution in the hospitality sector.
