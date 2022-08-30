Jesse Lee Soffer to exit 'Chicago P.D.' after 10 seasons

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Chicago P.D. star Jesse Lee Soffer is leaving the show after 10 seasons.

Variety reported Monday that Soffer, 38, will depart the NBC police procedural series in Season 10, which premieres Sept. 21.

Soffer has played Det. Jay Halstead since Chicago P.D.'s premiere in 2014. He will exit the show in the fall.

"I want to thank the incredible fans for their unwavering support during the past 10 years and want to express my deepest gratitude to Dick Wolf and everyone at Wolf Entertainment, Peter Jankowski, Matt Olmstead, Derek Haas, Michael Brandt, Rick Eid, Gwen Sigan, NBC, Universal Television, my fellow castmates and our incredible crew," Soffer said in a statement. "To create this hour drama week after week has been a labor of love by everyone who touches the show. I will always be proud of my time as Det. Jay Halstead."

Deadline confirmed the news.

Benjamin Levy Aguilar, who guest starred as Dante Torres in the Season 9 finale, was recently promoted to a series regular for Season 10.

Jason Beghe, Patrick John Flueger, Marina Squerciati, LaRoyce Hawkins, Amy Morton and Tracy Spiridakos also star.

Chicago P.D. is created by Dick Wolf and Matt Olmstead. News broke last week that Kelli Giddish will exit another Wolf series, Law & Order: SVU, after 12 seasons as Amanda Rollins.