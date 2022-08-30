Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sturbridge police seek to identify two individuals in Walmart incident Saturday
An incident occurred at Walmart at approximately 8:15 p.m. Saturday. The Sturbridge Police Department is seeking the identification of the two individuals pictured.
Children suspected of burning dog to death in Lynn
DORCHESTER – Police are investigating after a small dog was found dead Saturday afternoon in Lynn after being burned to death. It happened at a housing complex on Curwin Circle, which is where the dog's owner lives.The WBZ-TV I-Team has also learned that the suspects and witnesses police are questioning are young children from 9-11 years old.Police are waiting for a necropsy to be performed on the dog. Children under 12 cannot be charged with a crime in Massachusetts.
whdh.com
Teens arrested on firearms charges Saturday
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police arrested two 17-year-olds in Roxbury on firearms charges Saturday. Officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force recovered two loaded firearms from teens while out on patrol in the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Washington Street following an earlier report of shots fired. Police...
whdh.com
Suspect in custody after stabbing at Quincy McDonald’s
QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing at a McDonald’s on Hancock Street in Quincy Saturday afternoon. Police say officers arrived around 12:20 p.m. and took a suspect into custody. Investigators believe the suspect and victim knew each other. The stabbing remains under investigation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NECN
Person Critically Injured in Stabbing at McDonald's in Quincy
A person suffered life-threatening injuries Saturday when they were stabbed by someone they knew at a McDonald's in Quincy, Massachusetts, police said. Quincy police were called to the McDonald's at 275 Hancock Street for a reported stabbing around 12:20 p.m. The victim received aid from first responders on scene and was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries. There was no immediate update on their condition.
whdh.com
Two people dead after early morning shooting in Dorchester
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Dorchester early Sunday morning. Police said that two victims are dead from the shooting which happened in the area of Melbourne Street around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Another person was also shot. Witnesses said that the group was entering a...
whdh.com
NH Officials: Suspect arrested in Manchester stabbing that killed 75-year-old
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities announced they have made an arrest in connection with a stabbing that left a 75-year-old man dead by a pond in Manchester, New Hampshire. The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office said Raymond Moore, 40, of Forest, Mississippi, has been arrested and charged with one count of Second Degree Murder after allegedly stabbing the victim with a knife.
whdh.com
Dog dies after being lit on fire in Lynn Saturday
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials say a dog was lit on fire in Lynn Saturday afternoon. Lynnfield Animal Control confirms it was called to pick up a dog on Curwin Terrace. When they got to the scene the dog had already died. Residents in the area say they heard...
RELATED PEOPLE
Police identify victim in fatal Dorchester shooting
Police have identified the man who they say suffered fatal self-inflicted gunshot wounds last Wednesday. After receiving reports of a gunshot shortly after 5:00 p.m., officers learned Keondre Roberts, 25, of Boston, walked to Carney Hospital to seek treatment for his self-inflicted gunshot wounds. The Boston man succumbed to his...
whdh.com
DA: Teen arrested for assault on Orange Line bus driver after returning to scene for backpack he left behind
BOSTON (WHDH) - A teenager has been arrested in connection with an assault on an Orange Line shuttle bus driver, according to officials. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said a 15-year-old is facing charges in connection with the attack, which left a 65-year-old driver in need of medical attention after the assault at Jackson Square in Jamaica Plain.
WCVB
Marine veteran among 2 killed in triple shooting in Boston neighborhood, family says
BOSTON — A U.S. Marine Corps veteran is one of two men who were killed in a triple shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, according to family members of the victim. Boston police said the shooting happened at about 3 a.m. Sunday in the area of 26 Melbourne St. Relatives...
Worcester man accused of manslaughter in woman’s overdose death
WORCESTER, Mass. — A Worcester man who’s accused of selling drugs to a woman that died of an overdose is now facing a charge of manslaughter in her death. The charges against Jonathan Delacruz, 31, were filed in Worcester District Court Friday, according to a statement from the Worcester County District Attorney’s office.
IN THIS ARTICLE
whdh.com
Church officials: Trans pride flag burned on lawn of United Parish in Brookline
BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials with United Parish on Harvard Street in Brookline say someone burned the church’s Trans pride flag. The incident, which happened on the church’s lawn on Thursday, August 25, has been reported to the Brookline Police Department. The church released a statement, reading in...
whdh.com
Jet ski collision in Dorchester sends two to the hospital
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two jet skis collided near Boston’s iconic gas tank Saturday. Police said that the two jet skis crashed into each other off of Malibu Beach in Dorchester. The two operators made it back to shore by the time police got there and were taken to...
Victim identified in deadly Roxbury crash after suspect appeared in court on Murder Charges
BOSTON — The man accused of killing a pedestrian with an SUV in Roxbury appeared in court on murder charges Friday morning after new details were released on the case. The victim was identified as Thomas J. Ruffin and his suspected killer, Maximo Manzette, 54 of Hyde Park was accused of intentionally running him with his car. Officials said that Ruffin and Manzette did not know each other.
NECN
Mass. Correctional Officer Arrested on Drug Charges
Charges have been announced against a Massachusetts correctional officer stemming from his arrest for drug possession. The Norfolk County District Attorney's office announced that Vito Forlano, 44, of Attleboro, was arrested upon arriving for his shift at MCI-Norfolk on Thursday and charged with possession of a class B drug, said to be suboxone, as well as distribution of a class B drug and delivering an article to a prisoner.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCVB
Leominster, Massachusetts, boy reported missing, police say
LEOMINSTER, Mass. — Leominster, Massachusetts, police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 9-year-old boy. Police said David Abreu is approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds. David wears dark-rimmed glasses and was last seen wearing basketball shorts and a black camo backpack.
whdh.com
Police investigate suspicious death in Manchester, NH
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a suspicious death in the area of the walking trail near Nutts Pond in Manchester, NH, said the Attorney General’s Office. Police said there is a “significant police presence” and ask people to stay away from the area, but said there is no threat to the public.
bpdnews.com
BPD Community Alert: Boston Police Seek Public’s Help to Identify Suspect Involved in an Unarmed Robbery in Dorchester
Boston Police Detectives from District B-2 (Roxbury), are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the pictured individual in relation to an unarmed robbery that occurred on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at approximately 1:30 PM, in the area of 230 Columbia Road in Dorchester. The suspect approached the victim and snatched his chain containing two rings.
15-year-old arrested after Orange Line shuttle bus driver is attacked by juveniles
BOSTON -- A teenager has been charged in connection with an attack on an Orange Line shuttle bus driver. Police said the 15-year-old was among a group of nine passengers who were kicked off the bus because of the way they were acting. The driver was at the Jackson Square MBTA stop in Jamaica Plain when he was attacked Thursday evening as the suspect was on his way off the bus. According to police, the driver was attacked a second when he got off the bus. He was kicked and punched after he fell to the ground.The driver needed to be hospitalized but has since been released. The D.A. said the suspect dropped a backpack at the scene and when he went to the police station to get it, he was arrested.
Comments / 3