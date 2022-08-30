Read full article on original website
This Pennsylvania Hike Leads to a Cave and Abandoned MineTravel MavenSeven Valleys, PA
4 Places to Get Delicious Wings in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
No Plans for Labor Day? 5 Fun Events Happening in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
The Best Small Town in Pennsylvania For a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenLititz, PA
Do You Like Whoopie Pies? There is a Festival Coming Up in Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
susquehannastyle.com
5 Susquehanna Valley Real Estate Game Changers
Meet some of the region’s top real estate pros, and let them help you find your dream home. Lusk & Associates Sotheby’s International Realty. 100 Foxshire Dr, Lancaster, PA 17601 | 717-291-9101 | luskandassociates.com. Lusk and Associates Sotheby’s International Realty is south central Pennsylvania’s premiere real estate agency,...
anash.org
Wedding: Weber – Cohen
The wedding of Mendel Weber of Huntingdon Valley, PA and Mushky Cohen of Manchester, England took place Thursday night at Razag Ballroom.
Lady Gaga breaks Hersheypark Stadium record for highest-grossing concert ever
HERSHEY, Pa. — On Sunday night, Lady Gaga graced the stage of Central Pa.'s very own Hersheypark Stadium, and Gabrielle Lyon, with Hershey Entertainment, has confirmed that it was the highest-grossing show at the stadium in history. The show surpassed the 2005 Rolling Stones concert, Lyon added. Mother Monster...
touropia.com
17 Best Things to do in Lancaster, PA
This little city has a true Pensylvannian charm to it. The old brick buildings, hearty food, and welcoming locals are enough to convince you Lancaster is a great holiday destination, but factor in the local history spots, modern shopping outlets, and entertainment facilities dotted around the city and visiting Lancaster is a no-brainer!
Central Pa. painter with autism showcases unique art at Harrisburg gallery
“Everybody has something that makes them special,” Maria Corley said. In the case of her son, Malcolm, it’s his artistic ability. But it’s also the fact that he’s autistic. The Lancaster woman and her son recently exhibited his art work at the Nyeusi Gallery in Harrisburg....
Things to do this Labor Day weekend: Kipona, concerts and more events in our area
If you have a long weekend and you’re looking for a way to best enjoy it, we have some suggestions. This Labor Day weekend will have concert, arts and crafts events, festivals and faires to check out, with everything from classic rock tribute bands to kayak and canoe races to board game celebrations. Check out a few of the events we’ve found below:
Carley’s Ristorante & Piano Bar: Cozy, Refreshed Italian Classic
Some 15 years ago, when Harrisburg’s downtown Second Street still was referred to as “Restaurant Row,” a little Italian place, Carley’s Ristorante & Piano Bar, opened just round the corner from Second Street on Locust Street. It was venture number two for the owners of Stocks...
No Plans for Labor Day? 5 Fun Events Happening in Lancaster, PA
Can you believe it's that time of the year again? Labor Day is coming up, kicking off the fall season with comfort foods, cozy sweaters, football, and all things pumpkin. There are plenty of fun events happening in Lancaster, PA this weekend, everything from an art festival to a renaissance fair.
abc27.com
New café to open in Dauphin County Library
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — You will soon be able to grab a cup of coffee while looking for a book at a Dauphin County Library. At the end of next month, Good Brotha’s Cafe will open its new coffee shop inside Harrisburg’s newly renovated McCormick Riverfront Library.
berkscountyliving.com
So Sweet! Step Inside the Port Clinton Peanut Shop.
Take a drive to Port Clinton, a little borough nestled on the edge of Schuylkill County. As you enter the town, the smell of freshly roasted peanuts from the Port Clinton Peanut Shop will tickle your nose. Walk in to discover not just a variety of roasted nuts, but also a sweet tooth’s paradise.
Perry County Fair queen takes role seriously: ‘I’m incredibly proud of my agricultural heritage’
Sarah Radel of Duncannon, daughter of Thomas and Judi Radel, was crowned the 2022 Perry County Fair queen on Aug. 16. She succeeds 2021′s winner, Autumn Moore, as one of the top representatives for the fair. Born on a fourth-generation farm, earning the Keystone Degree from the Future Farmers...
abc27.com
Hometown Hero: Representative Carol Hill-Evans
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday hometown heroes are asking for donations of disposable diapers. Thursday, Sept. 1 kicks off Diaper Need Awareness Month. It is an issue close to State Representative Carol Hill-Evans (D-York County) who hosts an annual collection drive in York. Get daily news, weather, breaking news...
4 Places to Get Delicious Wings in Lancaster, PA
Chicken wings and football season pair well. There are plenty of places offering delicious wings in Lancaster, PA - today I'm highlighting four local go-to's:. Bull's Head Public House in Lititz has amazing wings. Their Jumbo Wings, pictured above, with signature honey chipotle sauce or tajin & lime dry rub carrots, celery, bleu cheese dip is made to perfection. Getting hungry just writing this.
echo-pilot.com
This Central PA pretzel maker sold 20K+ on QVC. Which local soft pretzel is your favorite?
Philip Given and Jordan Pfautz, co-owners of The Pretzel Co. in York, recently branched out and scored big. Given and Pfautz brought their pretzels to QVC on Aug. 24 and, according to a Facebook post from Pfautz, "sold 20,000 pretzels on QVC in 5 minutes." The Pretzel Co. is offering...
lovemeow.com
Cat Transforms into Stunning Mini Lion After Removing Over 2 Pounds of Matted Fur
A cat transformed into a stunning mini lion after removing over two pounds of matted fur. Mattie, an orange cat, was brought into York County SPCA needing a lot of help. He was so severely matted that he had to be transported in a dog crate. The tabby was spotted...
abc27.com
Fort Indiantown Gap announces possible increase in noise levels
FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. (WHTM) — Fort Indiantown Gap in Lebanon County is scheduled to host training in the month of September. The training could result in increased noise levels around the immediate area. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for...
PhillyBite
Exploring Gravity Hill in Lewisberry, Pennsylvania
- Lewisberry, Pennsylvania, is a small town with a population of 363 people. The town is home to the famous Gravity Hill. You'll also find the Naylor Observatory and Gifford Pinchot State Park. Gravity Hill in Lewisberry, Pennsylvania. While the hill is a fun place to spend a day, it's...
abc27.com
CLEARED: Crash shuts down Oregon Pike in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has closed down a busy stretch of road in Lancaster County. According to PennDOT, the crash is on Pa. 272 both directions between ROSE HILL RD, STONE QUARRY RD and MAIN ST. All lanes are closed. Get daily news, weather, breaking news...
Cousins open diner in Dauphin County with breakfasts, baklava and outdoor dog station
Two cousins have brought their New Cumberland diner concept to the East Shore. Emad Boulus and Melad Fahmy recently opened Progress Diner at the former Soul Burrito headquarters at 314 S. Progress Ave. in Susquehanna Township. The two also operate Bridge Diner in New Cumberland. Their new venture fills the...
abc27.com
Route 462 bridge scheduled to be closed in York County
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced the closure of the Route 462 bridge, also known as Market Street in Springettsbury and Spring Garden Townships for Tuesday, Sept. 27. The original date for the closure was on Thursday, Sept. 22, however, a crane needed for the project is unavailable...
