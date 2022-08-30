ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, NJ

Atlantic City Says Goodbye To A Great Citizen & County Employee

Today, friends and colleagues of the late Clarence “CC” Davenport are gathering at New Hope Baptist Church in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Because “CC” was such a special man, who touched many lives in the Atlantic County, New Jersey region, we have written two previous articles about his life and times … and, all of those that he touched at work and at play.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
2 men accused of trespassing at private lake in Morris County

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Two men were charged for allegedly trespassing at a private Lake in Denville Township Friday. On August 26, police responded to Estling Lake on the report of individuals climbing the private spillway with kayaks and entering the private lake, police said. During the...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Five of The Best Italian Restaurants in New Jersey

- If you're looking for a great Italian restaurant in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. There are many great choices, from Carluccio's Coal-Fired Pizza in Northfield to La Cambusa in Wyckoff. Here are five recommendations. Enjoy authentic Italian food in an elegant setting. Carluccio's Coal Fired Pizza...
NORTHFIELD, NJ
Man shot, killed in mid-day shooting in Newark

A 31-year-old man was shot and killed around noon Wednesday in Newark, officials said. Donnell Gillespie was found by police with multiple gunshot wounds on the 1000 block of Lyons Avenue, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday. Gillespie, of Newark, was pronounced dead at the scene about 20...
NEWARK, NJ
Trenton Officers Arrested In Motel Incident: Report

A Mercer County sheriff’s officer and a Trenton detective were charged with assault after a physical altercation at a motel in Burlington County, NJ.com reports. A Pennsylvania man was also charged with simple assault following the Saturday, Aug. 20 fight at the Route 206 Best Western motel in Bordentown Township, the outlet reports citing police.
TRENTON, NJ
Remaining Campground Residents Face Homelessness

MANCHESTER – The impending sale of the Surf and Stream Campgrounds has created an unsettling sense of déjà vu for Kaitlyn Luldam, a 32-year-old single mom. Ludlam, her eight-year-old twins and thirteen-year-old son still live in the camper they moved into three years ago. However, it’s just a matter of time until the family of four and their dog return to a place they’ve been before.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
Newest Wawa Store Opening In Camden County

A new Wawa store is opening in Voorhees, Camden County. Fifty customers have been invited to try Wawa's new balanced choice menu during an lunchtime event on Wednesday, Aug. 31.The new store will officially open at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1. It is located at 1702 Burnt Mill Road...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
John Fetterman would turn the United States into Philadelphia

As a native of Philadelphia, and a Pennsylvania voter in the November election, I can safely say that John Fetterman is dangerous. His politics scare me. Many of the radical left-wing policies he supports, and in many cases, implemented, have helped many criminals live better lives. They have also endangered law-abiding Pennsylvanians.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Concern rises after study finds 50% of homes tested in Hamilton Township positive for legionnaires disease

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Officials in Hamilton Township, New Jersey, are concerned about bacteria in the water, especially in homes and businesses serviced by Trenton Water Works. A study found that 50% of homes tested were positive for the legionella bacteria, which can cause legionnaires disease. Trenton Water Works is aware of the problem and has been working on the issue since 2020. It is safe to drink, but there are concerns certain residents might be at risk. This is a warning about legionnaires disease. People can get infected when they inhale contaminated water droplets. Health officials say the risk is low, but they...
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ

