Read full article on original website
Related
Atlantic City Says Goodbye To A Great Citizen & County Employee
Today, friends and colleagues of the late Clarence “CC” Davenport are gathering at New Hope Baptist Church in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Because “CC” was such a special man, who touched many lives in the Atlantic County, New Jersey region, we have written two previous articles about his life and times … and, all of those that he touched at work and at play.
Armpit Of America? Barstool's Portnoy Hits Another North Jersey Pizzeria
Cute towns and good pizza is what New Jersey has to offer, according to Barstool CEO Dave Portnoy.The self-proclaimed pizza connoisseur was in the area hitting several local pizzerias for his "One Bite" review series.While sampling pie from Nicky's Firehouse in Madison, Portnoy took a minute to ref…
Two Atlantic City, NJ men charged in connection to recent murders in the community
Two Atlantic City men have been charged for their connection to two recent and unrelated murders that occurred within this Atlantic County community. In both cases, the murder charges and investigative information was announced by the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. Lester Robinson, 26, of Atlantic City has been charged for...
wrnjradio.com
2 men accused of trespassing at private lake in Morris County
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Two men were charged for allegedly trespassing at a private Lake in Denville Township Friday. On August 26, police responded to Estling Lake on the report of individuals climbing the private spillway with kayaks and entering the private lake, police said. During the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PhillyBite
Five of The Best Italian Restaurants in New Jersey
- If you're looking for a great Italian restaurant in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. There are many great choices, from Carluccio's Coal-Fired Pizza in Northfield to La Cambusa in Wyckoff. Here are five recommendations. Enjoy authentic Italian food in an elegant setting. Carluccio's Coal Fired Pizza...
2 of Pennsylvania’s Top Colleges are in Delaware County
Image via Haverford College. Two Delaware County colleges made it to the top 5 ranks in Niche’s listing of the top universities in Pennsylvania for 2023. Swarthmore College ranked at No. 3 while Haverford College made it to No. 4, writes Rachel Ravina for Philadelphia Business Journal.
Historic Wildwood Crest Doo-Wop Style Motel Saved From Demolition, Sold for $10M
Madison Resorts announces the purchase of The Oceanview Motel in Wildwood Crest, New Jersey, for $10M. The iconic doo-wop style motel at 7201 Ocean Ave. is celebrated by the local Wildwood Crest and Jersey Shore community as one-of-a-kind for its unique style of architecture and its rich history.
Death of child left in hot car for hours sparks investigation in Franklin, NJ
FRANKLIN (Somerset) — Officials have confirmed that a 2-year-old girl who died Tuesday had been left in a hot car and investigators are still trying to figure out how it happened. According to the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office, Franklin police received a report of a child in cardiac arrest...
RELATED PEOPLE
7-year-old Delaware County girl gives gift of life after suffering devastating brain bleed
"The transplant team said you have a better chance of winning the billion dollar Mega Millions jackpot than this working," recalled Martino Cartier, whose friend was waiting on a transplant.
Police: 2 people shot in separate incidents in Philadelphia overnight
Philadelphia police are investigating after two people were shot in separate incidents overnight.
Memorials to be held for pregnant Montco teacher killed in crash
Authorities in Hatfield are reminding residents to expect traffic delays around Lansdale Presbyterian Church this week, where services for a 31-year-old pregnant woman who was killed in a crash last week in Montgomery County will be held.
Man shot, killed in mid-day shooting in Newark
A 31-year-old man was shot and killed around noon Wednesday in Newark, officials said. Donnell Gillespie was found by police with multiple gunshot wounds on the 1000 block of Lyons Avenue, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday. Gillespie, of Newark, was pronounced dead at the scene about 20...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trenton Officers Arrested In Motel Incident: Report
A Mercer County sheriff’s officer and a Trenton detective were charged with assault after a physical altercation at a motel in Burlington County, NJ.com reports. A Pennsylvania man was also charged with simple assault following the Saturday, Aug. 20 fight at the Route 206 Best Western motel in Bordentown Township, the outlet reports citing police.
Remaining Campground Residents Face Homelessness
MANCHESTER – The impending sale of the Surf and Stream Campgrounds has created an unsettling sense of déjà vu for Kaitlyn Luldam, a 32-year-old single mom. Ludlam, her eight-year-old twins and thirteen-year-old son still live in the camper they moved into three years ago. However, it’s just a matter of time until the family of four and their dog return to a place they’ve been before.
Newest Wawa Store Opening In Camden County
A new Wawa store is opening in Voorhees, Camden County. Fifty customers have been invited to try Wawa's new balanced choice menu during an lunchtime event on Wednesday, Aug. 31.The new store will officially open at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1. It is located at 1702 Burnt Mill Road...
Washington Examiner
John Fetterman would turn the United States into Philadelphia
As a native of Philadelphia, and a Pennsylvania voter in the November election, I can safely say that John Fetterman is dangerous. His politics scare me. Many of the radical left-wing policies he supports, and in many cases, implemented, have helped many criminals live better lives. They have also endangered law-abiding Pennsylvanians.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Asbury Park Pastor Fears Toms River Shooting Could Lead to More Violence
TOMS RIVER, NJ – A pastor speaking out on behalf of the family of the...
Atlantic City man claims he did not know gun he was holding would be used to kill
An Atlantic City man did not know the gun he was holding would be used to kill a Philadelphia man, his defense attorney told a judge Friday. Aaron Callahan, 32, is charged with conspiracy to commit murder and weapons offenses in the killing of Jordan Eaddy on Aug. 25, around the Carolina Village Apartments in Atlantic City.
Concern rises after study finds 50% of homes tested in Hamilton Township positive for legionnaires disease
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Officials in Hamilton Township, New Jersey, are concerned about bacteria in the water, especially in homes and businesses serviced by Trenton Water Works. A study found that 50% of homes tested were positive for the legionella bacteria, which can cause legionnaires disease. Trenton Water Works is aware of the problem and has been working on the issue since 2020. It is safe to drink, but there are concerns certain residents might be at risk. This is a warning about legionnaires disease. People can get infected when they inhale contaminated water droplets. Health officials say the risk is low, but they...
Franklin, NJ child dead: Left alone in hot car for hours, reports say
FRANKLIN (Somerset) — A young child’s death was under active investigation in the township on Tuesday, according to police, as several reports said a toddler had been left in a hot car. The Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed the death of a child in Franklin Township, while declining...
Comments / 2