seehafernews.com
River North Apartments Just Months Away From Completion
Manitowoc’s new River North Apartments along North 10th Street at River Point Drive is only months away from completion. During an appearance on Welcome Home with Brandon Bartow this week on WOMT and WCUB Radio, Peter Allie of Park Regency Management gave us a project update. “Right now we...
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry Celebrates Retirees and Announces Major Expansion Project
The final large patch of grass in the 1600 block of Franklin Street will soon be no more as Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry has announced plans to expand. During their annual retiree breakfast yesterday morning (September 1st), roughly 50 former workers and members of the Schwartz family, who founded WAF in 1909, watched on as CEO Sachin Shivaram and Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nickels broke ground on the $20 million, 55,000 square foot expansion.
seehafernews.com
Utility Work Means Lane Closure on Section of Sheboygan’s South Business Drive
A lane closure has been announced for a section of South Business Drive in Sheboygan. The Sheboygan Water Utility is doing some work underneath the section of the major roadway in the area just south of Oakland Avenue, specifically on the righthand lane of the northbound side. Traffic will have...
seehafernews.com
Blood Donor Opportunities In Manitowoc Area Soon
The American Red Cross office in Green Bay has announced three blood donation opportunities in the Manitowoc area this month. The first of the three is Tuesday, September 6th from noon to 4:00 p.m. at the Manitowoc Senior Center, 3330 Custer Street. That’ll be followed by another blood drive on...
seehafernews.com
ADRC to Offer “Powerful Tools For Caregiving” Class
The Aging and Disability Resource Center of the Lakeshore is preparing to give a class for caregivers. This class, known as the “Powerful Tools for Caregiving” series begins on Wednesday, September 14th, and concludes on Wednesday, October 19th. The classes will be held at Harbor View Assisted Living...
seehafernews.com
Kites Will Decorate the Sky This Weekend in Two Rivers
One of the largest kite festivals in the Midwest will converge on the city of Two Rivers this weekend. The 17th Annual Kites Over Lake Michigan is being held at Two Rivers High School with the hours being 11:00 to 10:00 p.m. Saturday and 9:00 am. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday.
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Boys and Girls Club Announces Free Mental Health Service
A problem for many people is the inability to get proper mental health help on a regular basis. While there are psychologists and therapists in the area, many are book solid for months, leading to some not getting as much attention as they may need. The Boys and Girls Club...
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan’s Old World Creamery Received Major Grant from the City
The Old World Creamery in Sheboygan is getting some financial assistance from the City for an expansion project. The Redevelopment Authority in Sheboygan granted the 110-year-old cheese and butter manufacturer a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant. This will be used in part to purchase some new equipment and create 20...
seehafernews.com
Brown County Library to Kick Off 34th Annual Local History Series with An Evening with David Maraniss
The Brown County Library’s Annual Local Series History will kick off its 34th year with An Evening with David Maraniss, a presentation and dinner on Wednesday, September 14 at the Rock Garden Supper Club, 1951 Bond Street, Green Bay. This special event will highlight Path Lite by Lighting: The...
seehafernews.com
Stories You May Have Missed, A Week in Review
– The dates for the 2022 iteration of Cardboard City have been revealed. Click here to learn more. – A Manitowoc native was honored Saturday during a very impressive Military Retirement Ceremony. Click here to learn more about the career of Air Force Chief Master Sergeant Christa Collier. – In...
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan County SaberCats Well Represented on All- League Team
The Mid-West United Football League has released their post-season All-League Team, and the Sheboygan County SaberCats are well represented. QB Tyler Manning and Running Back Jeremiah Flowers were each named to the list as was Wide Receiver Steve Strong. The entire offensive line made the cut alongside Tight End Ashon...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Jonah O. Carrico, 22, Two Rivers, Deliver Methamphetamine within 1000 feet of park on 2/9/18, Guilty due to no contest plea, The defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for a total of six (6) years. That is three (3) years initial confinement, followed by three (3) years extended supervision, concurrent with all sentences presently being served. The defendant is found eligible for both the Challenge Incarceration Program and the Substance Abuse Program. The defendant has credit for 603 days. Conditions of extended supervision: 1) pay court costs; 2) pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 3) any other counseling, treatment, assessments as recommended by the agent; 4) assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 5) AODA assessment and follow through; 6) Maintain fulltime employment, schooling, work search or combination; 7) Maintain absolute sobriety; 8) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same.
seehafernews.com
Third Suspect in Green Bay Homicide Finally Arrested
Four months after the killing of Randall Denny in Green Bay, all three people believed to have been involved are in police custody. Jacob Ventura was arrested shortly after the shooting at the corner of Western and Perkins Avenues, and Gustavo Cantu was arrested two weeks ago in Texas, and now, police have detained his brother, Alejandro Cantu.
seehafernews.com
Jackie Nitschke Center Encourages Parents to Talk to Your College-aged Kids About Alcohol & Other Drugs
As recent high school graduates are starting up their college careers, the Jackie Nitschke Center in Green Bay is encouraging parents to talk to their college-aged kids about alcohol and other drugs. This comes on the back of a recent report from the National Institute on Drug Abuse indicating that...
seehafernews.com
Woman Connected to Infamous Green Bay Murder Pleads Insanity
The woman accused in a brutal murder case in Green Bay has pleaded insanity. Taylor Schabusiness was in Brown County Court yesterday (September 1st) when she entered the plea of not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. A Brown County judge had previously deemed Schabusiness competent to stand...
seehafernews.com
Wrightstown Police Asking for Help in Identifying a Theft Suspect
The Wrightstown Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man believed to be involved in the theft of some tools. The male suspect reportedly took a variety of cordless tools from construction trailers located at Bay Area Granite and Materials last weekend. The man, who...
seehafernews.com
Bail Hearing Held For Man Facing Attempted Theft Charge
Bail is set at $200 cash for a 30-year-old man who allegedly tried to steal a backpack from a male victim on the city’s Southside late last week. Jacob F Panske, who did not supply an address to the court, is charged with Attempted Theft and Disorderly Conduct. Manitowoc...
