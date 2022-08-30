Around the Corner 8/30: D-line ready to wreak havoc, men’s soccer bounces back, and new fan initiatives at Scott Stadium

Read full article on original website
streakingthelawn.com
Perris Jones is proving to be the answer to Virginia’s running game woes
It’s been a little while since the Virginia Cavaliers had a legitimate lead running back who they could rely on for consistent production. In 2021, Wayne Taulapapa led the ‘Hoos with just 324 yards on the ground while two non-running backs Brennan Armstrong and Keytaon Thompson were second and third in total rushing. UVA didn’t have any single game 100-yard rushers last season and only averaged 123.2 per game from the running game compared to 392.6 yards on average through the air.
streakingthelawn.com
Virginia Football Position Preview: Offensive Line
We are now just ONE DAY AWAY from the Virginia Cavaliers opening up the Tony Elliott era against Richmond at 12:30 on Saturday. Following the departures of all five of UVA’s starting offensive line over the offseason, the ‘Hoos enter the fall with a revamped O-line that will be the biggest unknown when the season kicks off tomorrow.
streakingthelawn.com
First quarter notes from Virginia Football’s season opener against Richmond
The Virginia Cavaliers have officially started their 2022 football season. With that, we’re giving you quarter-by-quarter notes from today’s contests. 1st drive — Richmond 3-plays, 7 yards, punt from the UR 25-yard line. UVA stuffed the Richmond kickoff return at about the 17-yard line after Brendan Farrell...
streakingthelawn.com
Five takeaways from UVA’s 34-17 win over Richmond
In the opening game of the Tony Elliott era for the Virginia Cavaliers’ football program, UVA doubled up the Richmond Spiders 34-17 behind a fairly dominant performance on the ground and a defense that stopped Richmond from making any real big plays. Perris Jones is as advertised. Early in...
streakingthelawn.com
Takeaways from the first half of Virginia vs Richmond
We’re one half of gameplay into the Virginia Cavaliers’ 2022 football season. The ‘Hoos lead Richmond 28-10 at the break. Here are our quick takeaways from the first 30-minutes. The running game is doing things. Perris Jones is showing out with 87 yards on 14 carries and...
streakingthelawn.com
UVA men’s lacrosse gets commitment from #1 recruit in the 2024 class
With college lacrosse coaches only being allowed to start contacting class of 2024 recruits starting on September 1st, Virginia Cavaliers’ Head Coach Lars Tiffany was obviously itching to open his 2024 class on the right note. Tiffany and his staff did just that as Inside Lacrosse’s top-ranked 2024 recruit,...
streakingthelawn.com
Virginia versus Richmond: A Casual Fan’s Diary
Since every Virginia fan understands the symbolic importance of the Virginia Cavaliers facing off against the Richmond Spiders under a new head coach (heck, my mom asked me about the game last night,) I thought the game merited the Bill Simmons treatment. As those of us of a certain generation remember, Simmons frequently wrote diaries for the most momentous of games. They were a fabulous read, so here’s my tribute to the Dawn of the Tony Elliott Era.
streakingthelawn.com
Around the Corner 9/2: All-orange football uniforms, soccer sweeps JMU, and Mike Tobey impresses
We’re almost there folks. The start of the Tony Elliott era is nearly upon us with the Virginia Cavaliers starting the season against Richmond TOMORROW at 12:30. I sometimes worry my youth creates too much optimism for the football program. But, that worry aside, I think this 2022 legitimately has a chance to go 9-3 in the regular season. 8-4 is probably a more realistic, optimistic prediction. But with the hardest games coming at home, a cakewalk of a first half off the schedule, and a roster that appears to be on the rise, this team has the opportunity to be special. Just my two cents.
streakingthelawn.com
Virginia women’s soccer downs JMU 2 - 0
The James Madison University Dukes made the hour-long trip to Klöckner Stadium boasting a defense that had not given up a goal and sporting an undefeated 3-0-1 record. The men joined them as the Virginia Cavaliers hosted a soccer double header on the night. It did not go well for JMU.
