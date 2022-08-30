Around the Corner 8/30: D-line ready to wreak havoc, men’s soccer bounces back, and new fan initiatives at Scott Stadium

We’re almost there folks. The start of the Tony Elliott era is nearly upon us with the Virginia Cavaliers starting the season against Richmond TOMORROW at 12:30. I sometimes worry my youth creates too much optimism for the football program. But, that worry aside, I think this 2022 legitimately has a chance to go 9-3 in the regular season. 8-4 is probably a more realistic, optimistic prediction. But with the hardest games coming at home, a cakewalk of a first half off the schedule, and a roster that appears to be on the rise, this team has the opportunity to be special. Just my two cents.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO