Madison, CT

NewsTimes

CT's best Indian restaurants, according to Connecticut Magazine

The "Best of Connecticut" results are in for 2022. For more of the tastiest treats Connecticut has to offer, see our Editors' Picks and Readers' Choice winners in Best of Connecticut: Food + Drink. (And be sure to check out the winners in Activities + Entertainment and Shopping + Services while you're there!)
CONNECTICUT STATE
connecticuthistory.org

Early Turnpikes Provided Solution to Lack of Reliable Roads

At a crucial time in the young nation’s history, when neither national nor state governments could provide funds for construction of roads, state charters allowed groups of investors to purchase shares of stock in turnpike corporations. In exchange for building and maintaining turnpikes with private funds, the turnpike company could charge travelers a toll for the use of its facility and thereby make a profit for its shareholders. This model of a privately owned stock corporation, chartered and regulated by the state government, was first used for turnpikes and toll bridges and would soon be applied to other transportation modes, including canals and railroads.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH.com

It’s Fair Season in CT!

CHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s said that ‘Fair Season’ is Connecticut’s fifth and best season, taking place every June through October. CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko stopped by the Chester Fair to see what they have to offer, and to hear all about what’s coming up next!
CHESTER, CT
mycitizensnews.com

Milford administrator to bring open door policy to Naugatuck schools

NAUGATUCK — The borough school district will have a new member to help lead the administration, students and families in the new school year. The Board of Education on Aug. 24 appointed Catherine M. Burland of Milford as the coordinator of pupil services. “I pride myself on an open...
NAUGATUCK, CT
zip06.com

Branford 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony Sun. Sept. 11

As we look back to the events of September 11, 2001, we remember the bravery, courage, and sacrifices made that day and the days that have followed. The Town of Branford will be hosting a remembrance ceremony to honor those we lost and the lives that have been forever changed; Sunday, September 11, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. at Branford Fire Department Headquarters, 45 North Main St.
BRANFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

New COVID-19 booster arrives in Connecticut

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The new COVID-19 booster has arrived in Connecticut, and healthcare workers at Hartford Hospital could start distributing the shots today. This new booster has been adapted to combat the newest strains of the omicron variant, and health experts believe these shots could play a role in preventing a winter surge in COVID cases.
HARTFORD, CT
connecticuthistory.org

At the Sign of the Yellow Dragon: Hartford’s First Chinese Restaurants

While most European immigrants to the United States landed on the East Coast and made their way west across the continent, Chinese immigrants primarily arrived on the West Coast and traveled east. The first Chinese restaurant in America opened in San Francisco in 1849 to serve Chinese miners and laborers drawn by the gold rush. Almost 50 years later, in 1898, the first Chinese restaurant opened in Hartford.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Report: Top town for fall fun in CT

(WTNH) – A new report released by Trips to Discover has released the top towns for fall fun in every state. As fall is approaching, people are looking for places to see the leaves turning and enjoy the weather. Trips to Discover says these towns offer some of the best for fall activities, brilliant foliage, […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Looking for a COVID booster? Few, if any, appointments available in CT

Following the approval of updated vaccines, Connecticut residents are finding it difficult to get an appointment for a COVID-19 booster shot. Susannah Chen of West Hartford said her husband is planning a trip for work, so she’ll be driving up to Chicopee, Mass. to get boosted: “So far the CVS website has zero appointments for the entire state. If you live in Stamford, they direct you to White Plains, N.Y. Nothing for Hartford, New Haven, Bridgeport.”
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

DOT: ‘Welcome to Connecticut’ sign ripped off at Rhode Island border

A thief or thieves went to some trouble to steal a “Welcome to Connecticut” sign that greets motorists at the Rhode Island border, officials said. The sign was secured with four locking bolts to 8-foot high posts on Route 165 in Voluntown, welcoming drives from Exeter, R.I. It was discovered missing last week, state Department of Transportation spokesperson Kafi Rouse said Thursday.
VOLUNTOWN, CT
Register Citizen

CT sees rise in 211 requests for rental assistance this year

The rising cost of housing, paired with inflation and other factors, has made it difficult for some families to pay their rent, forcing some to forego other necessities like food and health care in order to keep a roof over their heads. More than 50,000 people have called the state’s...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Labor Day 2022 Events in Connecticut

There are lots of things to do in Connecticut on Labor Day weekend. Woodstock Fair: The Woodstock Fair's 161st celebration goes from Sept. 2-5. As always, it is packed with entertainment and attractions. There are two stages where demonstrations and live music take place. They have animal shows, martial artists, classic tractor pulls, senior bowling and more. There’s also a huge variety of musicians and comedians, from AC/DC tribute bands to Nashville “country legends” Gaitlin Brothers.
CONNECTICUT STATE

