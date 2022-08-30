Read full article on original website
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Spend The Day With Your Pup At These Dog-Friendly BeachesFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Whole Foods Announces Plans For New Shoreline Location in ConnecticutTravel MavenOld Saybrook, CT
Connecticut's Mohegan Sun Arena: Look At What One Of The Top Entertainment Venues In The World Has To OfferFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
NewsTimes
CT's best Indian restaurants, according to Connecticut Magazine
The "Best of Connecticut" results are in for 2022. For more of the tastiest treats Connecticut has to offer, see our Editors' Picks and Readers' Choice winners in Best of Connecticut: Food + Drink. (And be sure to check out the winners in Activities + Entertainment and Shopping + Services while you're there!)
connecticuthistory.org
Early Turnpikes Provided Solution to Lack of Reliable Roads
At a crucial time in the young nation’s history, when neither national nor state governments could provide funds for construction of roads, state charters allowed groups of investors to purchase shares of stock in turnpike corporations. In exchange for building and maintaining turnpikes with private funds, the turnpike company could charge travelers a toll for the use of its facility and thereby make a profit for its shareholders. This model of a privately owned stock corporation, chartered and regulated by the state government, was first used for turnpikes and toll bridges and would soon be applied to other transportation modes, including canals and railroads.
Travelers flock to Connecticut shoreline for Labor Day weekend
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. — Travelers are flocking to the Connecticut shoreline to enjoy the lobster rolls and be by the water this Labor Day weekend. It's known as the unofficial end of summer and brings a boost for seasonal businesses. Seafood restaurant Abbot’s Lobster In the Rough in Noank...
Candlewood May Be The Largest, But This is the Deepest Lake in Connecticut
I've always thought that since Candlewood Lake is the largest in Connecticut, it would naturally be the deepest. Nope. Candlewood's average depth is 29.3 feet, and in the midst of this drought? The water is even more shallow in some parts. To find the deepest natural lake in Connecticut, you have to head up to the Northwest corner of the state.
WTNH.com
It’s Fair Season in CT!
CHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s said that ‘Fair Season’ is Connecticut’s fifth and best season, taking place every June through October. CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko stopped by the Chester Fair to see what they have to offer, and to hear all about what’s coming up next!
A Look at the Historical Remains of Connecticut’s Seaside Sanatorium for Children
On the coast of Long Island Sound in Waterford, Connecticut, sits what's left of the Seaside Sanatorium. As you stand on the shoreline at 36 Shore Drive, looking out at the Sound, you can feel the relentless wind and the spray of the waves. Built in 1934 on 36 acres,...
mycitizensnews.com
Milford administrator to bring open door policy to Naugatuck schools
NAUGATUCK — The borough school district will have a new member to help lead the administration, students and families in the new school year. The Board of Education on Aug. 24 appointed Catherine M. Burland of Milford as the coordinator of pupil services. “I pride myself on an open...
NewsTimes
Since 2016, nearly 900 vehicles have struck train bridges: Here’s how some CT towns compare
The situation, inconvenient as it is, is not at all uncommon in Connecticut. There were 876 incidents of vehicles striking railroad bridges in Connecticut from 2016 through 2021, according to data from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. “Bridge strikes are happening too often,” Josh Morgan, spokesperson and communications manager for the...
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut River
In Spring, Connecticut entered into moose-sighting season. The moose population is small compared to black bear and bobcat populations in the state, but that doesn't mean there hasn't been sightings in the past several months.
zip06.com
Branford 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony Sun. Sept. 11
As we look back to the events of September 11, 2001, we remember the bravery, courage, and sacrifices made that day and the days that have followed. The Town of Branford will be hosting a remembrance ceremony to honor those we lost and the lives that have been forever changed; Sunday, September 11, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. at Branford Fire Department Headquarters, 45 North Main St.
New Report Reveals Best Sandwich Served In Connecticut
Reader's Digest has revealed its choice for the best sandwich in Connecticut in a brand-new report. The publication shared its picks for the best sandwiches in all 50 states on Wednesday, Aug. 24. The clam roll is the best sandwich in Connecticut thanks to the fresh clams available along the...
Eyewitness News
New COVID-19 booster arrives in Connecticut
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The new COVID-19 booster has arrived in Connecticut, and healthcare workers at Hartford Hospital could start distributing the shots today. This new booster has been adapted to combat the newest strains of the omicron variant, and health experts believe these shots could play a role in preventing a winter surge in COVID cases.
connecticuthistory.org
At the Sign of the Yellow Dragon: Hartford’s First Chinese Restaurants
While most European immigrants to the United States landed on the East Coast and made their way west across the continent, Chinese immigrants primarily arrived on the West Coast and traveled east. The first Chinese restaurant in America opened in San Francisco in 1849 to serve Chinese miners and laborers drawn by the gold rush. Almost 50 years later, in 1898, the first Chinese restaurant opened in Hartford.
Do you feel safe, Connecticut?
The simple fact is that public safety is a huge problem in Connecticut that must be addressed now. The second part of the equation is that it is outrageously expensive to live here. The post Do you feel safe, Connecticut? appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Report: Top town for fall fun in CT
(WTNH) – A new report released by Trips to Discover has released the top towns for fall fun in every state. As fall is approaching, people are looking for places to see the leaves turning and enjoy the weather. Trips to Discover says these towns offer some of the best for fall activities, brilliant foliage, […]
Register Citizen
Looking for a COVID booster? Few, if any, appointments available in CT
Following the approval of updated vaccines, Connecticut residents are finding it difficult to get an appointment for a COVID-19 booster shot. Susannah Chen of West Hartford said her husband is planning a trip for work, so she’ll be driving up to Chicopee, Mass. to get boosted: “So far the CVS website has zero appointments for the entire state. If you live in Stamford, they direct you to White Plains, N.Y. Nothing for Hartford, New Haven, Bridgeport.”
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
Register Citizen
DOT: ‘Welcome to Connecticut’ sign ripped off at Rhode Island border
A thief or thieves went to some trouble to steal a “Welcome to Connecticut” sign that greets motorists at the Rhode Island border, officials said. The sign was secured with four locking bolts to 8-foot high posts on Route 165 in Voluntown, welcoming drives from Exeter, R.I. It was discovered missing last week, state Department of Transportation spokesperson Kafi Rouse said Thursday.
Register Citizen
CT sees rise in 211 requests for rental assistance this year
The rising cost of housing, paired with inflation and other factors, has made it difficult for some families to pay their rent, forcing some to forego other necessities like food and health care in order to keep a roof over their heads. More than 50,000 people have called the state’s...
NBC Connecticut
Labor Day 2022 Events in Connecticut
There are lots of things to do in Connecticut on Labor Day weekend. Woodstock Fair: The Woodstock Fair's 161st celebration goes from Sept. 2-5. As always, it is packed with entertainment and attractions. There are two stages where demonstrations and live music take place. They have animal shows, martial artists, classic tractor pulls, senior bowling and more. There’s also a huge variety of musicians and comedians, from AC/DC tribute bands to Nashville “country legends” Gaitlin Brothers.
