Why Is ANOTHER Quality Rochester Restaurant Closing?
The restaurant at the Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota is calling it quits. Owner David Nogosek made the announcement on his Facebook page, saying Eastwood Bar & Grill would be closing for good in November. With heavy heart I am here to announce that the Eastwood Grill will be...
Unusual 911 Call Leads to Guilty Pleas From Rochester Man
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man has admitted to a first-degree drug charge involving methamphetamine and LSD discovered as a result of an unusual 911 call. 50-year-old David Gorham was arrested in December 2020 after Rochester police responded to a 911 call during which a dispatcher heard a conversation that included a reference to pointing a gun at a woman. The person who called 911 did not speak but kept the phone connection open while the police tracked the phone. It was located outside a Rochester motel, where police found two adult men and two adult women inside a vehicle.
Will Rochester Survive Latest Bed, Bath And Beyond Closings?
It seems we're never more than a few months away from Bed, Bath and Beyond announcing more store closures, and every time we ask, "Will this be the time they axe the Rochester, Minnesota store?" Well, we're asking again because the retailer has just announced 150 more stores will be...
Minnesota Man Injured in Rollover Crash Near Red Wing
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rollover crash near Red Wing sent a Welch, MN man to a hospital Thursday afternoon. The accident report from the Minnesota State Patrol says 69-year-old Mark Bigelow was traveling south on Hwy. 61 west of Red Wing when his vehicle left the roadway and rolled at the intersection with eastbound Hwy. 316 around 1:45 p.m. Bigelow was taken to a hospital in Hastings with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Expect Delays Next Week on Highway 14 in Rochester as Paving Work Begins
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Highway 14 motorists should expect delays starting next week as paving work begins in southeast Rochester. The Minnesota Department of Transportation said in a news release that motorists will encounter lane closures on Highway 14 which may produce traffic backups during the busy morning commute and afternoon drive home.
Guilty plea for 107 MPH Drunk Driving Crash in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - There was a guilty plea entered this morning in a criminal case stemming from an alcohol-involved fatal crash that claimed the life of a Rochester woman less than a week before Christmas back in 2020. 29-year-old Matthew Shaver admitted to a charge of criminal vehicular...
Rochester Restaurant’s Unique Feature Is Running and Singing
I've been going undercover lately and visiting restaurants in the Rochester, Minnesota area. Yep...if you work in a restaurant, I've either already visited your spot or I'll probably be showing up soon. I'm not looking for horrible service or going to bash the staff. I'm there for another reason...and most of you have no idea what I look like or that I go by the name Jessica On The Radio.
There’s a Literal Castle for Sale in Rochester, MI
There's a home on the market that is a literal castle. The outside, the inside, all of it! Sadly, it's not for sale in Rochester, Minnesota but it is for sale in a sister Rochester, Rochester, Michigan. Obviously it's not a castle that was built in medieval times, this home...
Popular Rochester Restaurant Opening New Place in Wisconsin
A Rochester, Minnesota business that's been open for six years just excitedly announced that they are expanding!. Rochester Restaurant Announces Exciting Expansion in Wisconsin. I love seeing happy news on Facebook and one of Rochester's favorite downtown restaurants just shared some amazing news that's making a ton of people smile...in...
Oktoberfest Celebrations in Rochester to Add to Your Calendar
It's practically fall which means flannels, PSLs, sweaters, and beer! Ok, beer is good any time of year but Oktoberfest is coming up and there are some Oktoberfest celebrations happening right here in Rochester, Minnesota. I've always thought it was funny that Oktoberfest isn't celebrated in October in Germany, it's...
Rochester Felon Indicted For Federal Firearm Violation
Minneapolis (KROC-AM News) - A federal grand jury has returned an indictment against a Rochester man for possession of a firearm as a felon. U.S Attorney Andrew Luger said 49-year-old Marcus Jackson was found in possession of a pistol in May 2022. Because Jackson has multiple prior felony convictions in three Minnesota counties, including Olmsted, he is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition at any time.
Love Selfies? Check Out These Two Gorgeous Spots in Rochester
I'm obsessed with angel wing murals! And I'm extremely excited because Rochester, Minnesota is starting to get out of the white, sterile environment that we've been looking at for years and finally adding a bit more color with murals. There are a few angel murals that I absolutely love (and yes, I'll tell you where you can find those in just a sec) but I just found out that one of those sets of wings has a sister in another amazing city - Nashville!
Several Animals On the Loose After Escaping Minnesota Zoo
The Minnesota Zoo is asking for help in tracking down several animals that are still on the loose after escaping an enclosure recently. It's not too often we hear about animals escaping a zoo, but one DID get loose from the Minnesota Zoo, and zoo officials are still searching for it. Actually, it was several animals that escaped the Zoo recently. Specifically, it was four birds-- African long-tailed shrikes-- that apparently left the Zoo's aviary earlier this summer.
Authorities Pursue Abduction Suspect Throughout SE Minnesota (Update)
Update 8/28 12:30 p.m. Cannon Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minneapolis man is in custody for false imprisonment and for fleeing multiple law enforcement agencies in southeast Minnesota. A news release from the Cannon Falls Police Department says officers responded to Casey’s General Store around 10:45 a.m. Saturday on the...
Highway 76 Detour Starts Tuesday for Bridge Project North of Houston
Motorists on Highway 76 will see a detour north of Houston starting on Tuesday, September 6th. The Minnesota Department of Transportation said crews will repair two bridges on Highway 76 over Money Creek, north of Houston. The work includes resurfacing the concrete bridge deck. Construction is scheduled until early October.
The Most Famous Person To Come From Every Minnesota City and Town
Have you ever wondered who the most famous to come from your hometown is? A geographer named Topi Tjukanov developed an interactive map that allows you to find out and see the most notable person in each city in Minnesota. The map is very easy to use and it's fun...
Date Set for DMC Annual Meeting
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The date for Destination Medical Center’s Annual Meeting is set for September 15. The public is invited to downtown Rochester from 4-7 p.m. The meeting will begin with a two-hour session that features learning stations, hosted by DMC partners. A news release says the stations will showcase technology and innovation that’s meant to make downtown Rochester more vibrant. There will also be food trucks available.
Probation Violation Sends Rochester DUI Offender to Prison
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester woman with a long history of drunk driving offenses has had her probation revoked and is headed to prison. An Olmsted County judge today ordered 34-year-old Agol Mayen to serve a six-year prison sentence for a first-degree felony DWI conviction. When she entered a guilty plea to the charge back in May, the judge gave her another opportunity to avoid prison by giving her a stayed sentence and placing her on probation for five years.
Guess the Date of Rochester’s First Freeze to Win a New Furnace For Your Home
Summer has come to an end and it's time to start preparing for another MinneSNOWta winter. The good news is we've teamed up with K&S Heating to make sure you stay warm and cozy this winter with a chance to win a brand new furnace for your home!. How Does...
Minnesota Home to the 2nd Northern-Most Brewery in the Lower 48
I'd say Minnesota has made a name for itself in the brewing world. We've got Schell's and Surly just to name a couple massive ones. There are tons and tons of breweries around Minnesota and I love going to check them out. One that I visited last summer is actually the northern-most brewery in the state. However, it's just barely not the northern-most in the entire country.
