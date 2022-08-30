Read full article on original website
NJ has a zoo that will be open at night
Summertime is coming to an end here in South Jersey, so you're brain is already probably gearing up to go head-first into pumpkin spice mode. Fall is right around the corner, ya'll! Don't worry, there are a few weeks of summer left, especially for those of us who live relatively close to the New Jersey coastline.
This uniquely shaped, ‘A-frame’ home — and its horse stable — are for sale in N.J.
When you get a glimpse of this house, you might question if you’re still in New Jersey. You are. It’s just a unique architectural style.
jerseysbest.com
Food, brews and a bevy of excitement: 3 fall street festivals to note in N.J.
With summer winding down, there’s no better time than now to plan a visit to the street festivals and fairs that liven up our neighborhoods with entertainment, food and rides. Following are three events for the entire family to enjoy. Bergen Street Fest. Dates and times: Sept. 8-9 from...
All the fun activities at the new Funcity Adventure Park in Blackwood, NJ
Funcity Adventure Park in Blackwood is finally open, and it looks like there are a ton of activities to keep you and the family entertained. Now, technically I think it's located in Washington Twp. because it occupies space in Ganttown Plaza off Black Horse Pike, but Funcity's official Facebook page lists its location as Blackwood, so we're just going to go with that.
New Jersey’s biggest Bacon Fest returns in October
Medford will be the sight of New Jersey’s largest bacon gathering. It’s Bacon Fest 2022 and it happens Saturday and Sunday, October 8th and 9th, 2022. The motto for the festival is bacon, food trucks, beer, bourbon, wine and swine, what else do you need? I think they have this covered.
NJ shore treat: You have to try these dessert fries (not made from potatoes!)
If there's one thing you'll miss about the summer here in South Jersey, it's definitely going to be all the delicious food that you can enjoy so easily when spending a day on the boardwalk. Honestly, do you realize how lucky we are to live somewhere with a) multiple boardwalks...
camdencounty.com
County Store Moves Location in Voorhees Town Center
(Camden, NJ) – The Camden County Store was opened in the Echelon Mall more than 30 years ago on the second level adjacent to the Boscov’s. Starting on Tuesday, Sept. 6, the location will stay on the second floor, but move to a new corridor of the Voorhees Town Center. This new location will be located adjacent to the Voorhees Township municipal operation next to the former Macy’s site.
People in NJ keep claiming to see mountain lions roaming about
Earlier this year, a woman in Galloway Township reported that she was walking her dog in her neighborhood when they came upon a cougar or mountain lion. In the weeks following our story a few more people also reached out about their own cougar sightings in the area. Of course,...
These are the best pizzerias in Mercer County, NJ
One of the greatest parts about living in New Jersey is how amazing every pizza place is. Even if you order takeout from your least favorite shop, it’s still a million times better than any pizza you’ll get anywhere else!. Being from the New Jersey and New York...
Four Dead, Eight Injured in North Jersey Crash
Englewood Cliffs, NJ – Four people were killed and eight were injured during a rollover...
Body of NJ High School Softball Coach Found in Woods After Girlfriend Found Dead in Their Home
SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ – Peter Lestician, a former New Jersey Softball Coach of the Year...
This place in N.J. is Airbnb’s most booked destination for fall 2022
People seem to be clamoring to vacation in this one spot in Jersey this fall. At least, according to Airbnb, who says none other than a beach destination is the top spot people are reserving for autumn 2022. SIMILAR STORIES: A Côtes du Rhône rosé, Vinho Verde and 7 other...
Gastrointestinal Virus Spreading in Lakewood, Doctor Says Shock Pools
LAKEWOOD, NJ – A prominent Lakewood doctor today warned of the spreading of a gastrointestinal...
This Delicious New Ice Cream Trend Is Taking New Jersey By Storm
When you think of ice cream, your mind usually goes one of two places; hard scoop or soft serve. That makes sense seeing how those are the two most popular types, of course if you want to mix it up there's always dippin' dots too. Last night, I tried ice...
Prosecutor: Body Found in PA Woods is South Brunswick Softball Coach
FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ – days after police found the body of a woman in the...
Report shows New Jersey’s most misspelled word is actually a number
Remember spelling class in elementary school? It was a class you either loved because you excelled or hated it and dreaded the infamous Spelling Bee. Spelling is extremely easy and effortless now between autocorrect and Google, our phones do it all for us. P.S., that’s not a good thing.
midjersey.news
September 3, 2022
Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Florence Township Police Chief Brian Boldizar announced that the last known person to have seen Sheila Maguire alive before she was killed inside her Florence home is believed to have been found dead yesterday in Pennsylvania, perhaps from an apparent suicide. A body...
NBC Philadelphia
Jellyfish Rarely Before Seen at NJ Shore Pack a Painful Sting
A jellyfish rarely before seen at the shore has been turning up along New Jersey beaches, but experts warn beachgoers to keep their distance due to the creature’s nasty sting. “Mauve” jellyfish are more commonly found further out in the ocean -- but that hasn’t stopped them from turning...
Great Britain man allegedly defrauds four homeowners of more than $70,000 in South Brunswick
SOUTH BRUNSWICK – The South Brunswick Police Department is urging residents to be aware of home improvement scammers after they charged a Great Britain man for allegedly defrauding four homeowners of more than $70,000. The man, 20, was charged with four counts of third-degree theft by deception on Aug....
Comments / 4