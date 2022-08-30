ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bordentown, NJ

PhillyBite

Five of The Best Italian Restaurants in New Jersey

- If you're looking for a great Italian restaurant in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. There are many great choices, from Carluccio's Coal-Fired Pizza in Northfield to La Cambusa in Wyckoff. Here are five recommendations. Enjoy authentic Italian food in an elegant setting. Carluccio's Coal Fired Pizza...
NORTHFIELD, NJ
Bordentown, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Five children bitten by foxes in Lakewood, NJ

LAKEWOOD — Five chilrden were bitten by foxes in three separate incidents on Tuesday. The first incident was around 10 a.m. when a boy was attacked at the John Street playground, according to police Capt. Greg Staffordsmith. The child's mother did not contact police until late afternoon. He was treated at a hospital and released.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Atlantic City Says Goodbye To A Great Citizen & County Employee

Today, friends and colleagues of the late Clarence “CC” Davenport are gathering at New Hope Baptist Church in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Because “CC” was such a special man, who touched many lives in the Atlantic County, New Jersey region, we have written two previous articles about his life and times … and, all of those that he touched at work and at play.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Motorcyclist killed in Labor Day weekend crash in central N.J.

A 32-year-old man was killed Saturday morning in Middlesex County when the motorcycle he was driving left the road and crashed, authorities announced. Police were called to the area of Mounts Mills Road near Country Club Drive in Monroe Township at 6:50 a.m. for a motorcyclist down on private property, according to township police.
MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ
wrnjradio.com

2 men accused of trespassing at private lake in Morris County

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Two men were charged for allegedly trespassing at a private Lake in Denville Township Friday. On August 26, police responded to Estling Lake on the report of individuals climbing the private spillway with kayaks and entering the private lake, police said. During the...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

Earthquake reported in Morris County, New Jersey

WHITE MEADOW LAKE, N.J. -- The United States Geological Survey has reported an earthquake was detected in Morris County, New Jersey, on Tuesday.It happened at 5:14 p.m. near White Meadow Lake in Rockaway Township.It was a magnitude 2.3, approximately 3 miles deep.It happened along the Ramapo Fault line.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Toms River Shooting Victims Identified

The people shot in Toms River last week, have been identified. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced today that the victim of the homicide that occurred at 1769 Hooper Avenue in Toms River on August 27 has been identified as Nymere Tinsley, 25, of Brick Township. Two other victims also suffered gunshot wounds at the scene. They have been identified as Anthony Miller, 29, of Neptune. Miller is still hospitalized and is listed in critical but stable condition. Jamal Bland, 24, of Asbury Park, was treated for his injuries and released.
TOMS RIVER, NJ

