Charleston non-profit brings clean water to disaster areas
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Water Mission is responding to the 33 million people in Pakistan affected by devastating floods. The Charleston based Christian nonprofit is providing funding, water quality testing kits, three Living Water Treatment Systems, 300,000 water purification packets, and 1,350 hygiene kits to Pakistan after one-third of the country is underwater.
Huger-Wando residents raise concerns over roads, education and sewage
HUGER S.C. (WCSC) - People that live in the Huger-Wando community are voicing their concerns to city leaders about everything from transportation to affordable housing. Almost 200 people came to a community meeting at Cainhoy Elementary on Thursday. They say they feel overlooked when it comes to decisions regarding their area.
Tiny, illegal device turning handguns into automatic weapons popping up around Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s a small device that turns a regular handgun into an automatic weapon, and police say this piece of technology inflicts maximum damage with minimal accuracy. It’s also seeing concerning growth in popularity across the country and here at home. A switch, or Glock...
Gas prices on a decline going into the holiday weekend
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Labor Day holiday is around the corner and GasBuddy officials say Friday is expected to be one of the weekend’s busiest travel days. Gas prices across the state are at about $3.40 per gallon and some stations are just under the $3 mark in time for the holiday weekend.
Police block off part of King Street, responding to downtown incident
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A large police presence is combing through downtown Charleston and blocking off part of the road. Officers with the Charleston Police Department are currently on King Street near Reid Street. There is no official word yet on what they are investigating. Firefighters, EMS and deputies with...
West Ashley neighbors concerned about flooding almost entering their homes
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Neighbors in a West Ashley community say they are frustrated and anxious after floodwater crept up to their homes, and a potential solution could be a few years away. Bennett Barton and Rachel Brunette said Thursday’s rainstorms flooded both the road and their backyards, almost...
Small earthquake reported in Dorchester County
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The United States Geological Society reported an earthquake in Dorchester County Thursday night. The 1.5 magnitude quake happened just before 9:30 p.m. USGS says the earthquake originated approximately two miles south of Centerville. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division says tremors are a common occurrence...
Police: 5 arrested after vehicles stopped traffic, ‘drove recklessly’ on the Ravenel bridge
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Five people are facing charges in connection to an August incident where a group of vehicles drove recklessly and blocked traffic on the Ravenel bridge, according to police. The Mount Pleasant Police Department says the following arrests were made Friday. Evin Bruce Fagan, 30, from...
Early-morning crash leaves one dead, another hospitalized in Berkeley County
BERKELEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says that an early-morning collision in Berkeley County has left one dead and another hospitalized Saturday. The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. on SC 27 at Mudville Road, which is about 9 miles south of Cross, according to Master Trooper Gary Miller.
FIRST ALERT: Highway 17N reopened after crash shuts down portion of road
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - All northbound lanes of Highway 17 from Old Course Lane to Carolina Park Boulevard have reopened after being closed due to a crash, according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department. There is no official word yet on if anyone was hurt in the crash. This...
Coroner IDs woman killed in N. Charleston shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the woman who was killed in a deadly overnight shooting on Fairwind Drive in North Charleston Friday. Teresa Jenkins-Self, 29, from Hollywood, died from a gunshot wound just after midnight, according to Charleston County...
1 injured in Colleton County lightning strike
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A person was taken to the hospital Thursday after being struck by lightning in the White Hall area, according to the National Weather Service. The lightning strike was recorded at 12:59 p.m. The person injured was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina, the...
Police release image of reported stolen vehicle involved in juvenile shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is updating the public on their investigation into a shooting that put a 10-year-old in the hospital. Detectives say they have identified the vehicle involved with the shooting, a 2012 white Toyota Highlander with a South Carolina license plate: RRD838. The vehicle...
Charleston mayor reacts to pair of weekend shootings: ‘Enough is enough’
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The mayor of Charleston is reacting to two shooting that happened this weekend while calling out the number of illegal guns on the streets. Mayor John Tecklenburg says “enough is enough” after a shooting in West Ashley sent a 13-year-old to the hospital Saturday night. Only hours later, five people were also hurt in an early-morning downtown Charleston shooting.
13-year-old injured in West Ashley apartment shooting
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - A 13-year-old was taken to the hospital Saturday night after a shooting at an apartment complex. The Charleston Police Department responded to the Palmilla Apartments on Ashley River Road around 10:50 p.m. At the scene, officers located a victim and rendered emergency medical aid. The...
Several waterspouts spotted off South Strand coast
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – There were several waterspouts spotted along the South Strand coast on Saturday morning. The Georgetown County Emergency Management Division said the waterspouts were associated with some storms that were off the coast in the Garden City, Murrells Inlet and Pawleys Island area. In one...
Danielle becomes first hurricane of Atlantic season
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The fourth named storm has become the first hurricane of the 2022 season. Hurricane Danielle reached sustained wind speeds of 75 miles per hour on Friday and is expected to strengthen over the next couple of days. “Absolutely no threat to any land areas and we...
‘My heart is breaking’: SC animal shelters declare state of emergency due to overcrowding
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Throughout the state, animal shelters are seeing an all-time high in animal intake numbers, causing shelters to declare a state of emergency for the second time in history. The summer is always the busiest time for shelters, but this summer specifically, a combination of different factors...
Man charged in deadly overnight shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department said a 25-year-old man has been arrested after a deadly overnight shooting. Javerick Devonta Tyrell Self was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Officers responded to Fairwind Drive just after midnight...
Eastside leaders, residents call for changes after shooting injures 10-year-old: ‘I’m sick and tired of it’
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Community leaders are calling for changes nearly a week after a 10-year-old was shot and suffered serious injuries in downtown Charleston. The shooting at Martin Park left visible bullet holes in the white brick wall of the swimming pool building and the glass of the window on the door into the building. There are cameras up on the building in the park, but people who live in the area say that is not enough.
