Delaware offers cash to owners of newly illegal large-capacity gun magazines
When Delaware lawmakers and Gov. John Carney banned gun magazines that hold more than 17 bullets in June, the law authorized the state to compensate owners for their now-illegal devices. While Second Amendment advocates are planning to sue over the ban, as they have with a new law outlawing assault-style...
delawarepublic.org
Delaware's new health care professional loan forgiveness program is low on applicants
A new state program offering debt forgiveness to Delaware medical professionals has yet to choose any awardees with only one month until its final round of applications for 2022 closes. Delaware’s Health Care Provider Loan Repayment Program opened applications in June, offering $50,000 in loan repayment annually for up to...
Cape Gazette
Primaries set in state, Sussex
Family: Wife Linda; two sons; one daughter; five grandchildren. Education: Bachelor’s degree in history/political science; master’s degree in history/political science. Education teaching certificate. Relevant experience: Former educator up to and including the university graduate school level. He spent most of his life's work later as a CEO/senior executive/owner...
wjbr.com
Delaware School District Limiting Cell Phone Use
In a digital day and age, its tough to not be on your cell phone all the time. The struggle is the same for students. One Delaware district is limiting cell phone use with a new voluntary rule. The Colonial School District has implemented a new cellphone initiative this year....
delawarepublic.org
Races to Watch: Two Wilmington Democrats seek 1st State House District seat
Delaware Public Media is highlighting a series of “Races to Watch,” with races in the upcoming September primary as part of the station’s 2022 election coverage. In the 1st State House District, two Wilmington Democrats with similar resumes face off for the party’s nomination in the September 13th primary.
wjbr.com
Free Coffee For Delaware Teachers All September Long
Back to school is here and our educators need fuel. That’s why Wawa is giving away free coffee for Delaware teachers all September long. You have to love a fresh brewed hot coffee in the morning. There is really nothing like it. WaWa is one of the leading providers...
Jake Wells
Stimulus payment up to $600 coming to Delaware residents
photo of money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash) If you are a residents of Delaware and you would like a few more dollars in your pocket, you're in luck. You will be receiving a tax rebate over the summer (or very soon). Individual filers will receive $300, while married couples filing jointly would receive $600. Delaware citizens who have submitted a personal income tax return for 2020 will receive the rebates.
Cape Gazette
Lewes residents charged up over solar changes
A change in the way owners of solar systems are reimbursed for excess electricity pumped back into the electrical grid has jolted some Lewes homeowners. “Solar has been great. Everything I use is paid for,” said Jay Tomlinson, a Lewes resident who installed roof-top solar panels nine years ago.
delawarepublic.org
Blunt Rochester tours Newark medical tech company Hologic
Delaware-based medical technology company Hologic is in the middle of a 160,000 square-foot expansion in Newark. Recently Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester toured the facility to talk about the global chip shortage. Blunt Rochester got a behind the scenes look of how Hologic’s mammography technology is made. She saw first...
wjbr.com
Labor Day Weekend Events In Delaware
Looking for Labor Day weekend events in Delaware? Look no further! We have compiled a list of local events happening in and around your are so you get started on celebrating. Most students are back at school. Maybe you’re headed down to a Delaware beach or a family barbecue. Whatever your plan, make sure you tune into Mix 99.5 WJBR the whole way in your car, on your computer, your mobile app or by saying “Alexa, Open JBR!”. We are committed to making sure you have a wonderful weekend filled with fun events and good music.
delawarepublic.org
Delaware bolsters testing for PFAS chemicals in drinking water
The First State is offering a clearer picture of the scope of its testing for so-called “forever chemicals” in Delaware’s drinking water. The state is checking PFAS levels at over a dozen sites as it continues to ramp up efforts to better regulate the chemicals with links to serious illnesses, including some cancers and immune and developmental problems.
delawarebusinessnow.com
My take: Task of watering ‘broadband deserts’ gets underway
An ambitious program to bring broadband internet to areas of the state is getting underway. Three of the four cable companies operating in Delaware will share in the nearly $45 million grant that is part of a $110 million program announced earlier, Fierce Telecom reported. The money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act.
2 Large Delaware County Firms Make Top Workplace List
Philadelphia Inquirer Top Workplaces recognized two Delaware County companies as Philadelphia/Delaware Valley top workplaces in the Large Companies category. The list is based on a 24-question survey administered by Energage and completed by the company’s employees. It measures 15 cultural drivers that are crucial to the success of any organization. These include alignment, execution, and performance, among others.
wjbr.com
WaWa Offering Discounted Gas to Delaware Drivers
Gas prices are on the top of everyone’s mind. It’s great to see WaWa offering discounted gas to Delaware drivers!. Getting to the pump when you desperately need gas is not a great feeling. Adding crazy gas prices to that doesn’t make that feeling nay better. As...
cutoday.info
Delaware CUs Volunteer at PGA Event
WILMINGTON, Del.––During the 2022 BMW Championship, the PGA tour’s first-ever event in Delaware at the Wilmington Country Club, not only were approximately 130,000 fans in attendance, a number of credit union representatives were on hand to volunteer as well. The Delaware Social Responsibility Committee had 10 volunteers...
WMDT.com
Concerns raised as Ørsted, U.S. Wind projects progress off coast of Delmarva
DELMARVA – Just days ago, the world’s largest offshore wind farm became fully operational off the coast of Yorkshire, England. Meanwhile, Ørsted and U.S. Wind are preparing to build offshore wind farms here at home, near Ocean City, Maryland and Delaware’s coastal beaches. Ørsted plans to...
Cape Gazette
Drought doing damage to Delaware’s corn, soy harvests
Relentless heat combined with little to no rain has dried up non-irrigated crops, forced early harvest, and lowered the levels of Blockhouse Pond in Lewes to the point where pipes have been exposed. The entire state of Delaware is in a drought, with some areas of Sussex County substantially drier than others. Delaware Secretary of Agriculture Michael Scuse said while Delaware’s aquifers are well stocked and they face different challenges than states out west, it’s important to be aware of drought impacts.
wilmtoday.com
#PeopleOfWilmDE: Alexis Harris
Alexis Harris is a Digital Marketer, Content Creator, and Influencer, and is this week’s #PeopleOfWilmDE. Read her story below. “I moved to Delaware right after college. Initially, I lived in Newark and became friends with someone I met through TikTok (she had just moved to the state and commented on one of my videos). It was a no-brainer that once my lease was up that I was going to move to Wilmington, where she resided, so we became roommates and built our Delaware lifestyle together!
delawarebusinessnow.com
Review of death records points to 27 Covid-19 deaths
A total of 28 deaths were reported from Covid-19 in a state update posted on Labor Day weekend, with more than 180 people in the hospital for treatment. Twenty-seven of the deaths came from a review of vital statistics records, according to the Delaware Division of Public Health. Of those...
WMDT.com
Decade long social security fraud scheme comes to an end
DELAWARE – A decade long social security scheme out of Delaware, has come to an end. 42-year-old, Marques Fountain of Seaford, was sentenced to 30 days imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release. According to court documents, Fountain collected another mans social security retirement benefits after the beneficiary...
