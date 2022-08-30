Read full article on original website
Harbor Springs business manufactures pieces of Artemis 1 engine
EMMET COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) --Across the country, many are anticipating the launch of the Artemis 1 rocket. One Northern Michigan business is helping make that launch possible. Moeller Aerospace in Harbor Springs manufactured turbine blades and other hardware for Artemis' engine. According to the company, each blade produces 650 horsepower...
Fire Destroys RV at Houghton Lake Craft Show
A motorhome caught fire Saturday morning in the parking lot of Houghton Lake High School. This was during the North Central Arts Council’s annual Labor Day weekend craft show. Roscommon Township Fire Department said the fire broke out around 10:30 Saturday morning. The fire could be seen from across...
UpNorthLive.com
Staff shortages, supply issues could impact your winter preps
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Despite the sunny skies and warm temperatures, it's not too early to start thinking about preparing for winter. Experts warn it may be imperative to plan this far ahead. Among one of the products that you may have trouble finding in stock, snowblowers. "It's...
