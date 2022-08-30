ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
theScore

Ranking the best MLB trade deadline acquisitions

It's been one month since MLB's trade deadline forced general managers league-wide to put their pencils down and ride off toward the postseason with the troops they have. Some acquisitions have gone better than others, and we're looking at the 10 players who have provided the biggest positive impact on their new employers.
theScore

Hernández, Nats again beat NL East-leading Mets by 7-1 score

NEW YORK (AP) — César Hernández hit his first homer in more than a year Sunday, delivering the exclamation point on the Washington Nationals’ 7-1 win over the New York Mets. The last-place Nationals also beat the NL East leaders 7-1 on Saturday night, and took...
QUEENS, NY
theScore

MLB monthly awards: Diaz makes reliever history, hot corner dominates

Major League Baseball handed out its awards for August on Friday. Here's a look at all the honorees. Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman was named American League Player of the Month after a scorching hot August. The 28-year-old hit .362/.452/.681 with seven homers, 22 RBIs, and 17 walks to just 10 strikeouts across 27 games. Bregman's the second Astros player to earn the monthly honor this year, following Yordan Alvarez in June.
theScore

Twins place RHP Mahle back on IL with shoulder inflammation

CHICAGO (AP) — The Minnesota Twins put right-hander Tyler Mahle back on the 15-day injured list on Sunday, raising questions about their rotation during a difficult stretch. Mahle left Saturday night's 13-0 loss at the Chicago White Sox because of shoulder inflammation. He was charged with four runs and five hits in two innings in his fourth start since he was acquired in an Aug. 2 trade with Cincinnati.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Rob Manfred
theScore

Red Sox calling up slugging prospect Triston Casas

The Boston Red Sox are calling up slugging first base prospect Triston Casas ahead of Sunday's series finale against the Texas Rangers. Casas has hit .273/.382/.481 with 11 homers over 72 games at Triple-A this season. The 22-year-old is the second-best prospect in the Red Sox system behind former fourth overall pick Marcelo Mayer and ranks No. 26 in all of baseball, according to MLB Pipeline.
BOSTON, MA
theScore

Yankees' Benintendi to undergo hamate surgery

New York Yankees outfielder Andrew Benintendi broke the hook of his hamate bone in his right wrist and will require surgery, manager Aaron Boone said Sunday, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. Benintendi suffered the injury in the middle of his third-inning at-bat Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays. The...
BRONX, NY
theScore

Yankees' Benintendi set for MRI after exiting with wrist injury

The New York Yankees announced outfielder Andrew Benintendi exited Friday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field with a wrist injury. X-rays came back negative, but he is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Saturday. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said postgame that Benintendi felt a "pop" in his...
BRONX, NY
theScore

Twins' Arraez breaks up Cease's no-hitter with 2 outs in 9th

Chicago White Sox right-hander Dylan Cease came up just short of history Saturday, getting his no-hitter broken up by Minnesota Twins second baseman and AL batting leader Luis Arraez with two outs in the ninth inning. Cease recovered to strike out the next hitter, Kyle Garlick, and finish off a...
CHICAGO, IL
theScore

Montgomery 'turned the page' with Cardinals after trade from Yankees

St. Louis Cardinals left-hander Jordan Montgomery has been one of the most impactful trade-deadline pickups, and after another sparkling start Friday, the 29-year-old poked fun at the team that dealt him. "What trade?" Montgomery said with a laugh, according to the New York Post's Ted Holmlund. "I don't remember that....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
theScore

Mets' Scherzer exits early vs. Nats with left side fatigue

New York Mets right-hander Max Scherzer was forced out of Saturday's start against the Washington Nationals after five innings due to fatigue on his left side, the team announced. Manager Buck Showalter said that Scherzer "probably could have continued to pitch but just didn't feel it was a good idea,"...
QUEENS, NY
theScore

Darvish records 3,000th pro strikeout across MLB, NPB

San Diego Padres right-hander Yu Darvish quietly made some baseball history at Dodger Stadium on Friday. Darvish's sixth strikeout of Friday's start was his 3,000th as a professional, counting his time in both Major League Baseball and Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball. He got Cody Bellinger on a check-swing to reach the milestone.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
theScore

Rays beat Yankees again to shrink AL East gap to 4 games

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Slugger Giancarlo Stanton and manager Aaron Boone both say the New York Yankees still control their destiny. Time might be running out for that, however. Corey Kluber limited the Yankees to a pair of singles over seven shutout innings and the Tampa Bay Rays...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
theScore

Manoah shines as Blue Jays beat Pirates

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Alek Manoah pitched shutout ball into the eighth inning and Bo Bichette homered, leading the Toronto Blue Jays to a 4-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night. Manoah (13-7) allowed five hits and struck out six in 7 1/3 innings, retiring 15 of the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
theScore

Blue Jays hang on in 9th to complete sweep of Pirates

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider has plenty of things to worry about on a daily basis. Closer Jordan Romano is not one of them. So even as Romano put the tying and winning runs in scoring position with no outs in the ninth inning on Sunday against Pittsburgh, Schneider didn't consider issuing an intentional walk to load the bases.
PITTSBURGH, PA
theScore

Cy Young hopeful Alcantara shelled in loss to Braves

ATLANTA (AP) — Travis d'Arnaud loves how home runs are supercharging the Atlanta Braves this season. The Braves are hitting plenty of them and winning most nights. “It's fun, it's exciting, not only for the person who hits it but for everyone in the clubhouse because everybody loses it and laughs and has fun, too," d'Arnaud said. “I think it's better that we're playing good baseball and winning and having good at-bats and the homers are just a byproduct of having a good game plan and trying to execute that."
ATLANTA, GA
theScore

Guardians place Plesac, Civale on injured list

The Cleveland Guardians' starting rotation was dealt a blow Friday as the club placed right-handers Zach Plesac and Aaron Civale on the 15-day injured list. Plesac was scheduled to take the mound for Friday night's series opener with the Seattle Mariners but is dealing with a fracture in his right hand. Right-hander Cody Morris will make the start in Plesac's absence, according to The Athletic's Zack Meisel.
CLEVELAND, OH
theScore

Twins place Mahle on IL for 2nd time since trade

The Minnesota Twins are placing right-hander Tyler Mahle on the 15-day injured list. The move comes less than 24 hours after the hurler left a start against the Chicago White Sox with right shoulder inflammation. Mahle had just returned after previously landing on the IL with a shoulder issue. The...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

