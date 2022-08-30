ATLANTA (AP) — Travis d'Arnaud loves how home runs are supercharging the Atlanta Braves this season. The Braves are hitting plenty of them and winning most nights. “It's fun, it's exciting, not only for the person who hits it but for everyone in the clubhouse because everybody loses it and laughs and has fun, too," d'Arnaud said. “I think it's better that we're playing good baseball and winning and having good at-bats and the homers are just a byproduct of having a good game plan and trying to execute that."

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO