ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida's state-backed insurance provider added 7,000 more policies last week

By News Service of Florida
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rM8Yy_0hazokZx00
With troubles continuing in the homeowners’ insurance market, the state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp. added about 7,000 policies last week.

Citizens, which was created as an insurer of last resort, had 1,020,202 policies as of Friday, up from 1,013,147 policies a week earlier, according to the Citizens website.

With private insurers shedding policies to reduce financial risks and, in some cases, going insolvent, Citizens has more than doubled in size over the past two years.

As illustrations, Citizens had 499,056 policies on Aug. 31, 2020, and 687,079 policies on Aug. 31, 2021, according to data posted on its website.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
State
Florida State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Policies#Property Insurance#Private Insurers#Insurer#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
373
Followers
79
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay has served the Tampa Bay area for more than 33 years with its cultural and news coverage. Our news desk's mission has always been the same: To further create a more informed public and contribute to the formation of a just community by offering a consistent and free medium that is critical, fair, and focused on highlighting underserved and underreported voices and opinions.

 https://www.cltampa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy