What Kansas State players said after their 34-0 win against South Dakota
This is what Kansas State players said after their 34-0 win against South Dakota on Saturday September 3, 2022. “It’s another game week, we didn’t treat this any less than a Power Five opponent and we won’t treat the next game or the next game after that any less.”
Postgame Walk & Talk: Kansas State 34, South Dakota 0
Kansas State vs. South Dakota: Postgame Walk & Talk. GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on Kansas State's game following Friday's postgame press conference:. GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his postgame Walk & Talk following Kansas State's 34-0 season-opening victory over South Dakota at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Coach...
Vegas odds are set for WVU-Kansas
It's Sunday! And that means it is time for Las Vegas to set the odds for next week's college football games. On Saturday, the Mountaineers will host their home opener as Kansas comes to Morgantown for both team's first Big 12 Conference game. West Virginia is fresh off a loss to No. 17 Pittsburgh, while Kansas opened their season with a dominating win over FCS Tennessee Tech. Does that change who should be the favorite?
Jordan Allen previews Kansas State official visit
As September hits, only two prospects within the Top 10 of the Top247 for Kansas in 2023 remain uncommitted. On Thursday night, one of those players kicked off his senior season when Jordan Allen and Olathe South upended the Lawrence Lions on the road in a 36-32 back and forth battle.
2022 Kansas State Ring of Honor inductees meet with media
Kansas State is set to induct six new members into its football Ring of Honor. Arthur Brown, Larry Brown, Darren Howard, Collin Klein, Tyler Lockett and Ell Roberson make up the 2022 class and will join 14 others to be permanently enshrined at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Arthur Brown, Larry Brown, Howard and Roberson all spoke to the media on Friday ahead of Saturday's induction.
