It's Sunday! And that means it is time for Las Vegas to set the odds for next week's college football games. On Saturday, the Mountaineers will host their home opener as Kansas comes to Morgantown for both team's first Big 12 Conference game. West Virginia is fresh off a loss to No. 17 Pittsburgh, while Kansas opened their season with a dominating win over FCS Tennessee Tech. Does that change who should be the favorite?

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 6 HOURS AGO