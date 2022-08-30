DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - An investigation is underway after police said a suspected child predator committed suicide in front of officers. It happened on Aug. 30 outside the La Quinta Inn in the 8300 block of John Carpenter Freeway. On that day, the U.S. Marshals Task Force, which includes members of the Dallas Police Department, surrounded the suspect's car where they witnessed him shoot himself.The man was transported to a local hospital where he died from the self-inflicted gunshot. The Dallas Police Department's Special Investigations Unit responded and is investigating. In addition, the Dallas County District Attorney's Office has responded, as well as the Office of Community Police Oversight.The suspect's name wasn't released pending notification of the next of kin.

DALLAS, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO