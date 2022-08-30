ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonners Ferry, ID

Idaho Wildfire alert: Eneas Peak Fire update 2022-08-30

Idaho Incident News
Idaho Incident News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m5sfo_0hazoX3O00
EneasPeak 082822

Last updated: Tue, 30 Aug 2022 06:46:53

Incident is 0% contained.

The Eneas Peak Fire, confirmed on August 13th, was started by lightning and is visible from the Kootenai River Valley and most of the Bonners Ferry area.  The fire is located approximately 15 miles north-northwest of Bonners Ferry, on the south aspect below Eneas Peak and above Fisher Creek. The terrain is steep and inaccessible (60%-80% slopes), with numerous dead and downed trees. These conditions prevent the use of firefighter direct attack tactics where fireline is built directly next to the fire. Fire managers are assessing the area by air and ground for potential confinement lines.

Currently, no evacuations are in place and structures are not threatened. However, when living in fire prone areas it is recommended that all area residents have an evacuation plan in place including having all important documents, pictures, prescriptions, and pets gathered up and easily transportable.  Residents of Boundary County, ID can visit https://www.nixle.com or text home zip code to 888777 to sign up for emergency alerts. 

View Eneas Peak Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IR2Kt_0hazoX3O00
EneasPeak 082822
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xht3Y_0hazoX3O00
Eneas Peak August 25
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uGEPr_0hazoX3O00
Recon flight on August 23 for Eneas Peak. Photo Cr
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nayRX_0hazoX3O00
August 21, 2022 Detection Flight Over the Fire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38LRos_0hazoX3O00
August 20th Type 1 Retrieving Water
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=332Cup_0hazoX3O00
August 20th Type 1 Helicopter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nzuud_0hazoX3O00
Type 1 Helicopter Begins Water Drops on Eneas Peak
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bd33K_0hazoX3O00
Type 3 Helicopter on Eneas Peak
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iCoLO_0hazoX3O00
Eneas Peak Fire August 18
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wk68N_0hazoX3O00
Eneas Peak Fire Aerial View
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hw7Aj_0hazoX3O00
An aerial flight is conducted to assess the fire

Comments / 0

Related
Bonner County Daily Bee

Kootenai River Complex burns 7K acres

BOUNDARY COUNTY — Now known as the Kootenai River Complex, the wildfire located north of Bonners Ferry has burned an estimated 6,984 acres. Previously, the fire had been separated into the Eneas Peak, Katka, Russell Mountain, Scotch Creek, and Trout fires. An infrared mapping flight Friday found the complex had grown by 1,547 acres in recent days with the most growth occurring on the Trout, Russell Mountain and Scotch Creek fires.
BONNERS FERRY, ID
KHQ Right Now

Level 2 evacuations in place for Scotch Fire

U.S. Forest Service firefighters are battling the Scotch Fire in Boundary County that was sparked by lightning strikes Wednesday night. Level 2 evacuations are in place for the fire.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kootenai, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
City
Bonners Ferry, ID
Bonners Ferry, ID
Government
bonnersferryherald.com

Commissioners declare emergency due to fires

BONNERS FERRY —- Boundary County commissioners have declared an emergency due to the numerous wildfires within the county and resultant threat to structures in Katka Peak and Scotch Creek. The fires potentially threaten public safety, structures, private timber, livestock and crops, the commissioners said in approving the emergency declaration.
BOUNDARY COUNTY, ID
KXLY

Air quality becoming unhealthy in the Inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash.– An Air Quality Alert remains in effect on Saturday as air quality levels are approaching the unhealthy range in several communities. Air quality monitors have measured more smoke in the air and a steady drop in air quality since around 4 a.m. Pullman, Moscow,and Sandpoint all reached the ‘Unhealthy’ category before 10 a.m. Saturday. Spokane is seeing consistent air quality in the ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ category while Coeur d’Alene is at ‘Moderate’ and one of the cleanest spots in the region. The L-C Valley is consistently in the ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ range as of 10 a.m. Saturday.
SANDPOINT, ID
98.3 The Snake

Pedestrian Struck and Killed in North Idaho

WESTMOND, Idaho (KLIX)-A 62-year-old North Idaho woman was struck and killed by a car Thursday afternoon north of Coeur d'Alene. According to Idaho State Police, emergency crews responded at around 12:47 p.m. near Westmond, about 34 miles north of Coeur d'Alene for a woman from Westmond who had been hit by a Toyota Camry while walking along U.S. Highway 95. The 62-year-old died at the scene while the 71-year-old woman from Athol driving the car was not injured. The crash remains under investigation by ISP.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KHQ Right Now

Pedestrian killed in single-vehicle collision near Cocolalla Loop

WESTMOND, Idaho - The Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle vs. pedestrian collision that occurred on Thursday, September 1st, 2022 at approximately 12:47 PM on US-95 near Cocolalla Loop, Westmond, Bonner County, Idaho. A 62-year-old female from Westmond, ID was walking northbound on the east side of US-95 when...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Confinement#The Eneas Peak Fire#Recon
KREM2

Bonner County deputies arrest man for multiple counts of arson in Idaho fires

BONNER COUNTY, Idaho — The Bonner County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) arrested a man on Wednesday for multiple counts of arson in Idaho fires in the past two years. 23-year-old Ryan N. Greene of Priest River was arrested for multiple counts of arson after a long investigation. According to the BCSO press release, over the past two years, multiple intentional wildland fires have been set on Idaho public lands and U.S. Forest Service property in the Priest River area.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Cocolalla couple spins way to big win

Standing there in front of the "Big Wheel" on Thursday, Jay Kassebaum still wasn't sure if his wife believes they won an Idaho Lottery game. "I told the wife 'OK, we gotta go to Boise because we just won a Big Spin," Kassebaum recounted Thursday shortly before he took his turn on the wheel to see what his total prize would be. "We have to go spin the big wheel. And honestly, we're standing here in front of it, and I don't think she still believes me."
COCOLALLA, ID
Idaho Incident News

Idaho Incident News

269
Followers
129
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

Statewide incident news in real time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy