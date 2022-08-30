Idaho Wildfire alert: Eneas Peak Fire update 2022-08-30

EneasPeak 082822

Last updated: Tue, 30 Aug 2022 06:46:53

Incident is 0% contained.

The Eneas Peak Fire, confirmed on August 13th, was started by lightning and is visible from the Kootenai River Valley and most of the Bonners Ferry area. The fire is located approximately 15 miles north-northwest of Bonners Ferry, on the south aspect below Eneas Peak and above Fisher Creek. The terrain is steep and inaccessible (60%-80% slopes), with numerous dead and downed trees. These conditions prevent the use of firefighter direct attack tactics where fireline is built directly next to the fire. Fire managers are assessing the area by air and ground for potential confinement lines.

Currently, no evacuations are in place and structures are not threatened. However, when living in fire prone areas it is recommended that all area residents have an evacuation plan in place including having all important documents, pictures, prescriptions, and pets gathered up and easily transportable. Residents of Boundary County, ID can visit https://www.nixle.com or text home zip code to 888777 to sign up for emergency alerts.

View Eneas Peak Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

Eneas Peak August 25

Recon flight on August 23 for Eneas Peak. Photo Cr

August 21, 2022 Detection Flight Over the Fire

August 20th Type 1 Retrieving Water

August 20th Type 1 Helicopter

Type 1 Helicopter Begins Water Drops on Eneas Peak

Type 3 Helicopter on Eneas Peak

Eneas Peak Fire August 18

Eneas Peak Fire Aerial View