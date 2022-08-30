ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Idaho Wildfire alert: Trout Fire update 2022-08-30

Idaho Incident News
 5 days ago
Trout Fire August 28. 2022

Last updated: Tue, 30 Aug 2022 06:46:25

Incident is 0% contained.

In the afternoon of August 21, 2022, the Trout Fire was detected during district fire patrol. The Trout Fire is located within the Selkirk Mountain Range on the Bonners Ferry Ranger District of the Idaho Panhandle National Forests. It is approximately 10 miles southwest of Copeland Idaho near Trout Creek and it was determined to be caused by lightning. Due to the fire being situated in an old burn scar, snags and heavy downed-fuels is the chief safety concern for firefighters working on the ground. Fire Managers are strategizing methods for fire suppression and no structures are at risk. There are no evacuations at this time. However, when living in fire prone areas it is recommended that all area residents have an evacuation plan in place including having all important documents, pictures, prescriptions, and pets gathered up and easily transportable. Residents of Boundary County, ID can visit https://www.nixle.com or text home zip code to 888777 to sign up for emergency alerts.

View Trout Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

Trout Fire August 25
August 22, 2022 Trout Fire Recon Flight
Trout Fire

