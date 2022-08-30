ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Wildfire alert: Wolf Fang Fire update 2022-08-30

Idaho Incident News
 5 days ago
Wolf Fang Fire August 21

Last updated: Tue, 30 Aug 2022 06:34:50

Incident is 0% contained.

The lightning fire is located approximately four (4) miles northeast of the confluence of Big Creek and the Middle Fork of the Salmon River in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness on the North Fork Ranger District. The fire is burning in spruce and fir is located in steep, rugged terrain. Fire activity is moderate, with isolated torching.  The fire is creeping and smoldering.  Risk to responders and public safety are the top priorities for the Wolf Fang Fire. Due to the inaccessibility of the terrain and snag hazards, a combination of the Middle Fork Peak lookout, a remote camera, and aviation are assessing the fire daily.

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

Wolf Fang Fire August 17
Wolf Fang Fire August 17
Wolf Fang Fire August 17
Wolf Fang Fire from Middle Fork Peak LO 7/30
Wolf Fang Fire 7/25
Wolf Fang Fire 7/25
Wolf Fang Fire 7/24
Wolf Fang Fire 7/24
Wolf Fang Fire 7/21
Wolf Fang Fire from Middle Fork Peak LO 7/20

