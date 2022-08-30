Idaho Wildfire alert: Russell Mountain update 2022-08-30

EneasPeak 082822

Last updated: Tue, 30 Aug 2022 06:46:01

Incident is 0% contained.

The Russell Mountain Fire was reported early afternoon on August 24, 2022. It is located within the Selkirk Mountain Range on the Bonners Ferry Ranger District of the Idaho Panhandle National Forests. It is approximately 10 miles southwest of Copeland Idaho, near the Ball Creek drainage and burning on a southern aspect. There are currently no values at risk and it's current strategy management is confine and contain. There are no evacuations at this time. However, when living in fire prone areas it is recommended that all area residents have an evacuation plan in place including having all important documents, pictures, prescriptions, and pets gathered up and easily transportable. Residents of Boundary County, ID can visit https://www.nixle.com or text home zip code to 888777 to sign up for emergency alerts.

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

