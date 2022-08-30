ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Idaho Wildfire alert: Russell Mountain update 2022-08-30

Idaho Incident News
Idaho Incident News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fhbsm_0hazoTWU00
EneasPeak 082822

Last updated: Tue, 30 Aug 2022 06:46:01

Incident is 0% contained.

The Russell Mountain Fire was reported early afternoon on August 24, 2022. It is located within the Selkirk Mountain Range on the Bonners Ferry Ranger District of the Idaho Panhandle National Forests. It is approximately 10 miles southwest of Copeland Idaho, near the Ball Creek drainage and burning on a southern aspect. There are currently no values at risk and it's current strategy management is confine and contain. There are no evacuations at this time. However, when living in fire prone areas it is recommended that all area residents have an evacuation plan in place including having all important documents, pictures, prescriptions, and pets gathered up and easily transportable. Residents of Boundary County, ID can visit https://www.nixle.com or text home zip code to 888777 to sign up for emergency alerts.

View Russell Mountain Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47r7a4_0hazoTWU00
EneasPeak 082822
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HkWos_0hazoTWU00
Russell Mountain 8/25/22

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#Mountain Range#The Russell Mountain Fire#Copeland Idaho#Russell Mountain 8 25 22
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Idaho Incident News

Idaho Incident News

269
Followers
129
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

Statewide incident news in real time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy