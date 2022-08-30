ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Tiffany Trump is getting married at Mar-a-Lago this fall. Here are all the wedding details we know so far.

By Talia Lakritz
Insider
Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I0v5t_0hazoRl200
Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos are getting married at Mar-a-Lago this fall.

Evan Vucci/AP

  • Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos met in Mykonos in July 2018 and got engaged in January 2021.
  • They're getting married at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club on November 12.
  • Trump and his ex-wife, Tiffany's mother Marla Maples, are both involved in planning the event.
Tiffany Trump is marrying businessman Michael Boulos.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=196M7Y_0hazoRl200
Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos in 2019.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Taoray Wang

Boulos grew up in Lagos, Nigeria, where his family owns a multibillion-dollar conglomerate of companies, according to Page Six . He was studying project management at City, University of London, when he met Tiffany, who was studying law at Georgetown, on vacation in Mykonos.

Tiffany graduated from law school in 2020 .

Her engagement ring is reportedly worth $1.2 million.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LEUDj_0hazoRl200
An enhanced image of Tiffany Trump's engagement ring.

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP ; Talia Lakritz/Insider

Boulos proposed in the White House Rose Garden with a 13-carat emerald-cut diamond ring worth $1.2 million , according to People magazine.

The couple announced their engagement on Instagram the day before Trump left office in 2021.

Their wedding date is set for November 12.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26AQz1_0hazoRl200
Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos in 2019.

Al Drago/Reuters

President Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi Biden will hold her White House wedding days later on November 19.

The ceremony and reception will be held at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UaZKz_0hazoRl200
An aerial view of Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.

Steve Helber/AP

The private club in Palm Beach, Florida, made a number of headlines and served as the first family's getaway throughout Trump's presidency. The FBI executed a search warrant on the property in August.

Eric and Lara Trump also held their wedding at Mar-a-Lago in 2014.

Trump and his second ex-wife, Tiffany's mother Marla Maples, are both involved in planning the event.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0illL4_0hazoRl200
From left to right: Tiffany Trump, Michael Boulos and Tiffany's mother Marla Maples in 2019.

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Taoray Wang

Page Six reported that both Trump and Maples are planning Tiffany's wedding.

Trump and Maples married two months after Tiffany was born in 1993, and divorced in 1999 .

Over 500 guests will be in attendance.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07kIYB_0hazoRl200
Tiffany Trump at a fashion show.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

It's possible that some of Tiffany's celebrity friends, such as Lindsay Lohan and Abigail Breslin , will make the 500-person guest list .

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 3

empath
5d ago

Better hurry. It’s scheduled for the auction block soon. Trump has to start paying his bills. 😂😂😂

Reply
5
