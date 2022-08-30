Tiffany Trump is getting married at Mar-a-Lago this fall. Here are all the wedding details we know so far.

Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos are getting married at Mar-a-Lago this fall. Evan Vucci/AP

Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos met in Mykonos in July 2018 and got engaged in January 2021.

They're getting married at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club on November 12.

Trump and his ex-wife, Tiffany's mother Marla Maples, are both involved in planning the event.

Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos in 2019. Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Taoray Wang

Tiffany Trump is marrying businessman Michael Boulos.

Boulos grew up in Lagos, Nigeria, where his family owns a multibillion-dollar conglomerate of companies, according to Page Six . He was studying project management at City, University of London, when he met Tiffany, who was studying law at Georgetown, on vacation in Mykonos.

Tiffany graduated from law school in 2020 .

An enhanced image of Tiffany Trump's engagement ring. Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP ; Talia Lakritz/Insider

Her engagement ring is reportedly worth $1.2 million.

Boulos proposed in the White House Rose Garden with a 13-carat emerald-cut diamond ring worth $1.2 million , according to People magazine.

The couple announced their engagement on Instagram the day before Trump left office in 2021.

Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos in 2019. Al Drago/Reuters

Their wedding date is set for November 12.

President Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi Biden will hold her White House wedding days later on November 19.

An aerial view of Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida. Steve Helber/AP

The ceremony and reception will be held at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.

The private club in Palm Beach, Florida, made a number of headlines and served as the first family's getaway throughout Trump's presidency. The FBI executed a search warrant on the property in August.

Eric and Lara Trump also held their wedding at Mar-a-Lago in 2014.

From left to right: Tiffany Trump, Michael Boulos and Tiffany's mother Marla Maples in 2019. Noam Galai/Getty Images for Taoray Wang

Trump and his second ex-wife, Tiffany's mother Marla Maples, are both involved in planning the event.

Page Six reported that both Trump and Maples are planning Tiffany's wedding.

Trump and Maples married two months after Tiffany was born in 1993, and divorced in 1999 .

Tiffany Trump at a fashion show. Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Over 500 guests will be in attendance.

It's possible that some of Tiffany's celebrity friends, such as Lindsay Lohan and Abigail Breslin , will make the 500-person guest list .