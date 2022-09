Last Season Records: Texas Tech 7-6; Murray State 6-5 The Texas Tech Red Raiders will play against a Division II opponent, the Murray State Racers, in an early-season tune-up on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET at Jones AT&T Stadium. While the Red Raiders were not exactly top dog last season, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 7-6.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO