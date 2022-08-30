The 2022 Levitt AMP Soldotna Music Series at Soldotna Creek Park came to a close on Wednesday. The Soldotna Chamber of Commerce announced at the final Music In The Park for the year that the Levitt Foundation awarded the chamber a three-year, $90,000 grant, which ensures Music In The Park can continue in the future.

