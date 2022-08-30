Read full article on original website
Found Male Dog
Location: Kenai Spur Highway / All American Training Center. Description: German Sheppard with a blue scarf. Dog is currently being held at the All American Training Center in Soldonta. Contact: 907-260-7788.
Kardinal Volleyball Remains Unbeaten: Nikiski Opens On The Road
Volleyball teams from Kenai and Nikiski are testing themselves against non-conference opponents in the early high school season. The Kenai Kardinals remain unbeaten with a Thursday night victory over Nome and the Nikiski Bulldogs open their Fairbanks swing with a loss to Monroe. Kenai 3 – Nome 0. The...
Soldotna Chamber Of Commerce Approved For Three-Year Levitt AMP Grant
The 2022 Levitt AMP Soldotna Music Series at Soldotna Creek Park came to a close on Wednesday. The Soldotna Chamber of Commerce announced at the final Music In The Park for the year that the Levitt Foundation awarded the chamber a three-year, $90,000 grant, which ensures Music In The Park can continue in the future.
Stars Roll Over South Wolverines 42-8 In Non-Divisional Football
The Soldotna Stars posted their fourth-straight victory of the football season with a commanding defeat of a second-straight, Division I program from Anchorage; SoHi overpowering South Anchorage 42-8 on Friday night on the Stars Homecoming. SoHi 42 – South 8. The Stars scored on three, straight possessions in the...
