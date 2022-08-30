ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Jacksonville schools preparing students for the future

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Each and every week we are highlighting interesting stories and outstanding programs from the schools playing in our Friday Night Rivals game of the week. NewsChannel 20's AJ Gersh went out to Jacksonville and shares how students there are prepping for the future.
$200M investment in Illinois water infrastructure

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (Illinois EPA) has announced it is investing more than $200 million in water infrastructure loans to local governments. The funding comes from the state revolving fund which provided loans to fund wastewater, stormwater, and drinking water projects across the state.
Jacksonville District 117 gives teachers raises

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Some teachers and faculty in Jacksonville will be receiving raises following negotiations with the district. The District 117 Superintendent said the goal was to help teachers support their families and attract new teachers to the district. Jacksonville teachers received between 5% and 9% raises. “Districts...
Man identified from fatal crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Coroner has identified the man found dead inside his car off I-55 Wednesday. Nickolas Stambaugh, 42, of Jacksonville was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the coroner, Jim Allmon, an autopsy revealed minor blunt force injuries from the motor vehicle crash...
Ducky Derby launches Monday for local charity

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Rubber duckies will be racing at Knight's Action Park for a good cause. The 6th Annual Labor Day Ducky Derby launches at 11 a.m. Monday. All ducks purchased will be entered to race in the Ducky Derby in the Wild River at Knight's Action Park.
Juvenile found with gunshot wound in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield Police are investigating a shooting after a juvenile was found with a gunshot wound. Officials say officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert around 9:30 Friday night at the intersection of Pope Ave. and Spruce St. in Springfield. That's where they found the victim who...
Woman charged with stealing from band boosters

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Taylorville woman is behind bars after police say she stole funds from a band boosters account. Bobbi J. Ward, 46, of Taylorville, is charged with stealing more than $10,000, along with deceptive practices. The Taylorville Community School District contacted the Taylorville Police Department regarding...
Springfield firefighters ask residents to Fill the Boot

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Springfield Local 37 Firefighters union will be busy this weekend filling the boot. Dozens of firefighters will have their boots on the ground trying to get donations for their annual Fill the Boot campaign. Every year, the local firefighters union goes around the community...
Springfield Oyster and Beer Festival begins Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Springfield Oyster and Beer Festival is almost here. The festival kicks off at noon on Saturday and lasts until 5 p.m. More than 50 breweries and 100 different types of craft beer and cider along with over 5,000 coastal oysters will be at the festival.
Springfield police searching for man connected with burglaries

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield Police need your help identifying this subject pictured below. We're told he is suspected to be involved with multiple burglaries throughout the Springfield area. If you have any information regarding this subject you can contact the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8325 or Crime Stoppers...
Central Illinois Foodbank joins Feeding America's Hunger

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The month of September is Hunger Action Month. The Central Illinois Foodbank is encouraging individuals to take action and join the fight against hunger. “Many people may not give a daily meal much thought. For people facing hunger, a daily meal is not as simple,”...
Police ask for help identifying theft suspect

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A man wanted in connection with a theft in Decatur is at large. The Decatur Police Department is now asking for the public's help in bringing him to justice. If you have any information on the identity of the man pictured below you're encouraged to...
Police search for woman in Tractor Supply store theft

CLINTON, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Clinton Police are asking for the public's help identifying a woman suspected of being involved in retail theft. Police say the woman was seen at Tractor Supply in Clinton on August 30. She is described as a white woman in her early 20s who has...
