Four victims in fatal Palisades Parkway crash identified
Four victims in a fatal crash on the Palisades Interstate Parkway have now been identified.
2 Amityville shops destroyed by crash deemed unsafe; driver pleads not guilty to DWI
The two businesses were boarded up and deemed unsafe structures by the Village of Amityville.
Police: Driver from Piermont killed in Palisades Parkway crash
A driver from Piermont was killed Saturday in a crash that occurred on the Palisades Interstate Parkway.
Multi-vehicle collision leaves 12 injured in Queens
A collision involving multiple vehicles has left 12 people injured in Queens.
Authorities: Suspects wanted for crashing stolen BMW in Newark after police chase
Police are looking for suspects who went on a crime spree in Monmouth County.
Caught on camera: Off-duty NYPD employee shot in University Heights
Police released surveillance video of a shooting that left an off-duty NYPD employee injured in University Heights.
Police: Several seriously injured in fiery car accident in Trumbull
Connecticut State Police say several people were seriously injured after a car crashed and caught fire in Trumbull.
Police: Man arrested for DWI after 2 Amityville shops destroyed in crash
Police say a man was arrested for driving drunk after he crashed his car into two businesses in Amityville.
Police: Fiery crash kills 27-year-old Riverhead man
A man from Riverhead died in a fiery car crash Saturday afternoon.
Police: 16-year-old boy arrested for shooting man during Bay Shore baby shower
Police say a 16-year-old boy was arrested Saturday night for shooting a man in Bay Shore.
Police: 3 men seen on camera attacking man who was walking his dog
Police in Newark are searching for three people seen on surveillance video attacking a 64-year-old man who was walking his dog.
Four killed, eight hospitalized in Palisades Parkway crash
Just over the Rockland County border with New Jersey, four people are dead after a single car crash on the Palisades Parkway.
NYPD: Man struck by car while crossing Belt Parkway; driver stayed on scene
The NYPD says a man was struck by a car while he was attempting to cross the Belt Parkway late Friday night.
New Rochelle police arrest pair of accused burglars after multistate police chase
New Rochelle police arrested a pair of accused burglars after a multistate police chase.
Police: 18-year-old jogger accused of stabbing man following altercation in Centereach
According to police, the 49-year-old man was driving his vehicle into the entrance of Shell Gas on Middle Country Road when a jogger identified as Matthew Ulloa, 18, yelled at the driver.
7 firefighters hurt while battling Jersey City blaze
Firefighters say they were told about the fire by someone who ran to their firehouse to alert them.
ALERT CENTER: 2 arrested in Levittown home burglary, police say
According to police, a homeowner on Violet Lane returned home to find her front door open and an unknown female walking out carrying some of her personal property.
Mural dedicated to Bronx shooting victim unveiled in Morris Heights
A mural dedicated to a shooting victim from the Bronx has been unveiled in Morris Heights.
Police: 2 wanted in connection to Queens robbery
Police are searching for two suspects connected to a robbery that occurred in Queens on Aug. 10.
Authorities: 4 killed, 8 injured when van carrying workers overturns
Authorities say a passenger van carrying several warehouse workers overturned on the Palisades Parkway in northern New Jersey, killing four people and injuring eight others.
