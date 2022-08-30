Read full article on original website
WWE Clash At The Castle Results – September 3, 2022
It’s Saturday, and that means it’s time for the WWE Clash At The Castle 2022 special event. The company runs the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales for the show that will stream live on the WWE Network via Peacock at 1p/10c, following a one-hour WWE Clash At The Castle Kickoff Show, which streams live via the company’s YouTube channel.
Backstage News on Current WWE Plans for Ronda Rousey
On Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer had a conversation in which Alvarez questioned what WWE was doing with Ronda Rousey and whether the intention was for her to be a heel since the audience at the events viewed her as a babyface. “No the idea is to...
Triple H Addresses the Situation Between WWE and Sasha Banks
As was mentioned earlier, there were rumors circulating that Sasha Banks and Naomi could be making a comeback to WWE. Triple H discussed the current situation between WWE and Sasha Banks in an interview with Ariel Helwani of BTSport.com. “Time will tell. Communication breakdowns are terrible. There was a communication...
Solo Sikoa Makes Main Roster WWE Debut at Clash at the Castle, New Bloodline Member
Solo Sikoa made his main roster WWE debut at Clash at the Castle. During the main event, McIntyre goes on to avoid a big finisher attempt from Reigns. He then connects flush with his own and this leads to a big Claymore Kick leveling “The Head of the Table.” Drew appears to have this one in the bag again. He goes for the cover, but wait, another unexpected interference leads to a potential match-altering moment.
Debuts, Returns, And Exits
As we’ve seen in recent months, there continues to be a turn over of talent, both with debuts and exits, in the industry, an aspect that became more relevant when Triple H took over the creative direction of WWE just over a month ago following the “retirement” of Vince McMahon. Johnny Gargano, Dexter Lumis, Hit Row, and others have resurfaced since the new regime started. That concept itself isn’t necessarily ground-breaking, as it happened in any company as far back as the territory system, with a new booker that will bring in his team to shift the direction of a promotion. Jeff Jarrett, who was rehired to work in the live events division after being released due to “budget cuts” during the pandemic, was released again after just three months in the organization in favor of Triple H’s longtime friend, Road Dogg. That’s not to say that Jarrett didn’t do a decent job in the role, he’s promoted events the majority of his life, but rather that Triple H wants to make sure he has the team on the same page for a new era of the company.
Seth Rollins Opens Up About His Real-life Issues With Matt Riddle
There was reportedly real-life tension between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle prior to their storyline feud. The rumors of a feud between the two began when Riddle’s wife Lisa criticized how WWE women look in an Instagram post using a photo of Becky Lynch. Rollins addressed Riddle in an...
At Least One AEW Star Requested Their Release to Return to WWE
During a meeting with talent week, AEW President Tony Khan mentioned that the company’s Chief Legal Officer Megha Parekh had emailed WWE’s Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon to warn them about tampering with their contracts. According to earlier reports, WWE made contact with a talent already signed with...
Roman Reigns Walks Out of Post-WWE Clash at the Castle Press Conference
WWE aired a press conference following the Clash at the Castle show with some of the wrestlers who competed at the event. The press conferences began with Triple H discussing the show and the economic boost that WWE provided to Cardiff, with more than 70% of the fans in attendance coming from outside the city.
Top Person in WWE Says Velveteen Dream Will Never Return to the Company
After his most recent legal troubles, it would appear that Velveteen Dream (Patrick Clark) has run out of options. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the likelihood of him coming back has “probably decreased greatly now.”. Meltzer went on to say that one of the company’s...
Triple H on What Happened With Brock Lesnar Right After Vince McMahon Retired
During an interview with BTSport.com’s Ariel Helwani, Triple H addressed the report that Brock Lesnar left the building when Vince McMahon’s retirement was announced prior to WWE SmackDown. “There’s some truth to it. Yeah. Look, you have to understand Brock’s relationship with Vince and Brock’s relationship with combat...
Seth Rollins Speaks Out About His Pulled WWE SummerSlam Match with Matt Riddle
WWE initially announced a match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins for the SummerSlam card, but the match was nixed just days before the event. WWE did a storyline injury in which they stated that Riddle suffered a stinger as a result of Rollins’ attack on Raw. SummerSlam did...
Vince McMahon’s Secret Rule is Gone, and Triple H Brings Back Attitude Era Spots
During Wrestling Observer Radio with Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez, Meltzer said that WWE has gotten rid of one of the secret rules during matches. He saw this change during the Six-Woman Tag Match at Clash at the Castle. Meltzer stated, “You know the secret rule we talked about. That...
Dominik Mysterio Turns Heel at WWE Clash at the Castle
Dominik Mysterio turned heel at WWWE Clash at the Castle. Following Edge, Rey and Dominik Mysterio’s victory over The Judgement Day, Dominik turned on Edge and his father, Rey. During their victory celebration, Dominik hit Edge with a low blow, stunning the crowd. Rey then pleaded with his son...
Rumor Killer on Miro Asking for His AEW Release
There is reportedly no truth to the rumors that Miro has asked AEW to release him from his contract. Today, there was a rumor that Miro had asked for his AEW release; however, Fightful Select reports that numerous sources who would be knowledgeable about such a situation have dismissed the story.
Triple H Discusses Bringing Back WWE Talent That Was Let Go by Vince McMahon
As PWMania.com previously reported, Ariel Helwani conducted a lengthy interview with Triple H for BT Sport. Helwani mentioned that it seems like Triple H appears to be bringing back “his boys” from NXT. He was asked if he had a list of wrestlers he felt should never have left that he wanted to bring back:
Former WWE Star to Debut on Tonight’s Impact, Opener and Main Event Revealed
The Good Brothers will defend the Impact World Tag Team Titles against Matt Taven and Mike Bennett in the opening match of tonight’s pre-recorded Impact Wrestling episode. Masha Slamovich will compete against Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Deonna Purrazzo in the main event of tonight’s show, which will mark Slamovich’s debut on Impact TV. The victor will challenge Impact Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace at Bound For Glory as the new #1 contender.
Steel Cage Match Revealed for WWE RAW
On this week’s episode of WWE RAW, a match for the United States Championship will take place inside a steel cage. The Miz challenged United States Champion Bobby Lashley to a match via social media, which ultimately led to the match being set up. Miz claimed that if it weren’t for Dexter Lumis’s appearance the previous Monday, he would have won. Miz continued by saying that he will make the title relevant and that he wants it to be bigger than any other title in WWE.
WWE SmackDown Results – September 2, 2022
Your announcers are Michael Cole and Pat McAfee. Match Number One: Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods versus Erik and Ivar in a Viking Rules Match. Kofi and Woods with kicks to Erik and Ivar and then they punch Erik and Ivar in the corner. Kofi and Woods with splashes to Ivar and Erik. Kofi and Woods with a double drop kick to Ivar. Kofi and Woods with kicks in the corner and Kofi with a drop kick into the corner. Kofi and Woods with flip dives onto Ivar and Erik. Ivar is sent into a shield by Kofi and Woods and then they avoid Erik swinging a shield. Woods with a hesitation drop kick into a shield over Erik’s head. Kofi with a splash off the ringside barrier onto Ivar for a near fall.
Dominik Mysterio Pays Tribute to Classic Eddie Guerrero Storyline with Heel Turn
As PWMania.com previously reported, Dominik Mysterio’s heel turn occurred on Saturday at the Clash at the Castle event, when he attacked his father, Rey Mysterio and Edge. During the match featuring Edge and Rey against Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest), Dominik assisted Rey and Edge in winning the match by tripping Balor, he then kicked Edge in the groin. When Rey confronted him, the legendary pro wrestler’s son clotheslined him.
Ace Steel Fined Over What Was Said During CM Punk Promo on AEW Dynamite
Ace Steel, an AEW producer, was fined for using explicit language on last night’s All Out go-home episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS. During All Out Week, AEW officials sent an email to the company’s talent roster in which they discussed a number of topics related to the week and the various events that were taking place. PWInsider notes that one of the points was to exercise caution and refrain from using foul language while appearing on live television this week for obvious reasons.
