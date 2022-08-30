ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Meghan Markle Says World Only ‘Focused’ on Her Race When She Started Dating Prince Harry: ‘Things Really Shifted’

By Eliza Thompson
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ICV3z_0hazmCgx00
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

More revelations. Meghan Markle said that she became more aware of her race when she started dating Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex, 41, discussed the reality of being mixed race during a chat with Mariah Carey on the Tuesday, August 30, episode of her “Archetypes” podcast on Spotify. “I think for us, it’s very different because we’re light-skinned,” the Bench author told the Grammy winner, 53. “You’re not treated as a Black woman. You’re not treated as a white woman. You sort of fit in between.”

The Suits alum went on to say that she became more aware of her Black heritage when she began her romance with the Duke of Sussex, 37, in 2016.

“If there’s any time in my life that it’s been more focused on my race, it’s only once I started dating my husband,” she told the “Fantasy” crooner. “Then I started to understand what it was like to be treated like a Black woman. Because up until then, I had been treated like a mixed woman. And things really shifted.”

Meghan added that she always looked up to Carey as a child because the pop star had a similar background. “You were so formative for me,” the California native said. “[When] you came onto the scene, I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh. Someone … someone kind of looks like me.'”

The former Tig blogger has previously been open about the way her race made her time in the royal family more challenging. Before she and Harry tied the knot in 2018, the Invictus Games founder issued a rare public statement slamming the “wave of abuse and harassment” Meghan experienced after their romance began.

“Some of this has been very public — the smear on the front page of a national newspaper; the racial undertones of comment pieces; and the outright sexism and racism of social media trolls and web article comments,” the U.K. native’s communications secretary said in November 2016. “Prince Harry is worried about Ms. Markle’s safety and is deeply disappointed that he has not been able to protect her. It is not right that a few months into a relationship with him that Ms. Markle should be subjected to such a storm.”

When the couple gave their bombshell interview to CBS in March 2021 one year after their last engagement as working royals, they both identified racism as one of the reasons they decided to step down. Meghan, for her part, revealed that a family member once asked how “dark” her son’s skin would be when she was still pregnant with Archie, now 3. (The duo also share daughter Lili, 14 months.)

During the interview, Harry confirmed Meghan’s account of the discussion, but he said he would never reveal what was said or who said it. “That conversation I’m never going to share,” the former military pilot explained. “It was awkward. I was a bit shocked.”

Comments / 92

Lisa Anne Delaney
5d ago

Megan I didn't even know you were African American till you publicized it? Humm, are you trying to start hate? More than 3/4 of you is other nationality as is so many Americans.

Reply(3)
29
Princess Nerdy Girl
4d ago

Nobody gives a damn about her race. She’s a sad excuse for a woman. Talk about full of herself! I could gag. Raise your children woman, and shut up. We are bored sick of your ridiculously self loathing. Always have to be poor Meghan. My god. Grow up!

Reply(2)
21
Miss Floss
5d ago

The good Lord blessed this woman with great privilege yet she continues to concentrate on the negative. If she took a hard look at her husbands mother she could get a real lesson on kindness and grace. She’s missing a great opportunity to rise above and be an example to women everywhere.

Reply(17)
24
Related
The List

How Prince Charles Reportedly Tried To Get Back At Princess Diana

While the wedding of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, the Prince and Princess of Wales, had all the makings of a fairytale, the truth about their marriage is that it wasn't a match made in heaven. Not only did Charles reportedly confess to Diana that he didn't love her the night of their wedding, but both royals engaged in extramarital affairs throughout their union.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Interviewer says Meghan Markle told her to transcribe 'guttural sounds' that she was making during sit down chat

Meghan Markle told an interviewer to transcribe the 'guttural sounds' she was making during her sit down chat for a magazine article that was published today. Features writer Allison P Davis revealed that she was struck by the Duchess of Sussex acting like a 'reality TV producer' when profiling her for a Fall Fashion issue of The Cut - part of New York magazine.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property

Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle Cuddles Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia, 4, In Adorable Photo

Serena Williams, 40, and Meghan Markle, 41, are BFF goals! They had a wonderful chat on the first episode of Meghan’s new Spotify podcast Archetypes, which Serena promoted on Instagram by sharing a photo of the pair with Serena’s 4-year-old daughter, Olympia Ohanian. The legendary tennis player held her baby girl in her arms, while the Duchess of Sussex cuddled up to Olympia and smiled at the camera. Talk about girl power!
TENNIS
The List

Why Prince Harry's No. 1 Wish Will Never Be Granted

Prince Harry was just 12 years old when Princess Diana died on Aug. 31, 1997, due to injuries she sustained after a car crash in a Paris tunnel, per USA Today. Even more tragically, investigations later showed that Diana's death could have been prevented. In the documentary "The Me You...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
The List

Eye-Opening New Details About Prince Harry's Birth Are Emerging

It's no secret that the marriage of the late Princess Diana and Prince Charles was extremely tumultuous. Following their eventual divorce in 1996, and Diana's tragic death in 1997, the pair's two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, experienced a period of tremendous pain. Now, decades later, some heartbreaking new details about Harry's birth have emerged.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Princess Diana's Bodyguard Says Prince William & Prince Harry Are Copying Her Parenting Style

Royal chef Ken Wharfe is speaking out about how Princess Diana's sons are honoring her legacy. In the latest issue of Hello! magazine, Wharfe reflected on the late princess's parenting style and discussed how Prince William and Prince Harry are following in her footsteps. He wrote, "Although the boys had nannies, she was a hands-on mum and was always with them in their nursery or bringing them down to the kitchen for breakfast."
RELATIONSHIPS
Cheryl E Preston

Prince Harry's polo partner Ignacio 'Nacho' Figueras says Meghan Markle is an amazing partner

Ignacio 'Nacho' Figueras Delfina Blaquier Meghan Markle Prince HarryScreenshot Youtube. There has been a lot of Meghan Markle bashing in the past week after she debuted her Archetype Podcast but not everyone is critiquing the Duchess of Sussex. Ignacio 'Nacho' Figueras a polo pal of Prince Harry had some really nice things to say about Markle. According to The Daily Mail Figueras could not stop "gushing" about the Royal couple and said of regarding Harry "Meghan makes an 'amazing teammate' for him off the pitch."
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#British Royal Family#Mixed Race#Invictus Games#The Fantasy#Tig
The Hollywood Gossip

Meghan Markle Accused of Lying About Son's Brush With Death

On Monday, Meghan Markle’s long-awaited podcast finally made its debut on Spotify. The first episode of “Archetypes” featured a lengthy conversation with Meghan’s close friend, recently-retired tennis legend Serena Williams. But the portion of the 57-minute podcast that’s attracted the most media attention was the part...
TENNIS
StyleCaster

Princess Diana’s Cause of Death Was So ‘Rare’ Doctors Hadn’t Seen It Before—Here’s How She Died

More than two decades after her death, there are still a lot of questions about how Princess Diana died and what her cause of death was. Princess Diana, the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry and the ex-wife of Prince Charles, died on August 31, 1997. Since her death, the Princess of Wales has been mourned by millions of people around the world, with many blaming the paparazzi and the British media for their part in how she died. In an interview on CBS’ Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special in March 2021, Harry opened up about...
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Princess Diana's Close Friend Says She "Never Wanted to Divorce Prince Charles"

August 28 marked the 26th anniversary of Princess Diana and Prince Charles's divorce. And while the occasion seems like a strange moment for reflection, the late princess's spiritual healer, Simone Simmons, spoke to The Mirror and revealed that during their conversations together, Diana actually said that she didn't want to divorce Charles.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The List

The Prince Harry Underwear Saga Takes An Unexpected Turn

A decade ago, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, visited Las Vegas for a wild, "What Happens in Vegas, Stays in Vegas" trip that dominated worldwide headlines. Prince Harry's trip has gone down as an iconic cultural moment in history, mainly for the event spicing up his family's pristinely royal image, as he was shown mingling with women by the pool, and dancing barefoot at raves (via The Mirror). It was also the trip that caused a media explosion when photos of the Duke of Sussex in his birthday suit were leaked, TMZ reported back in 2012.
LAS VEGAS, NV
womansday.com

Here’s What’s Really Going On With Those Prince William and Kate Middleton Affair Rumors

Everything that will change when Prince William becomes King Everything that will change when Prince William becomes King. Welp, here we go again! The internet has once again been inundated with (likely false) rumors that Prince William is having an affair and cheating on Kate Middleton. Last time we dealt with this whole thing was in 2019, when tabloids became obsessed with a “falling out” involving Kate, William, and a family friend named Rose Hanbury, who is the Marchioness of Cholmondeley (which is somehow pronounced like “Chumley”). The Cambridges have never commented publicly on the ordeal, but if you’re confused about these rumors, the phrase “rural rival,” and a new @Deuxmoi tip that has #princeofpegging trending on Twitter, we've got you.
CELEBRITIES
The List

Investigator Reveals What William And Harry Wanted To Know After Princess Diana's Death

We're approaching the sad anniversary of the death of Princess Diana; on August 31, 2022, it will be 25 years since the mother of two died after a car crash in a tunnel in Paris. Princess Diana has remained a figure of interest in the decades after her tragic death, inspiring everything from a Broadway musical about her life to a new HBO documentary. Her children — Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex — have spoken on occasion about the unquestionably deep impact their mother's life and death have had on them.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

198K+
Followers
21K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy