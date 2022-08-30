Read full article on original website
Vanderbilt Hustler
Vanderbilt defeats Elon 42-31, start season 2-0 for the first time since 2018
In their first home game of the season, the Vanderbilt Commodores defeated the Elon Phoenix 42-31 to improve to 2-0 on the season. Despite 90% humidity and the threat of inclement weather, Vanderbilt fans showed out in force to watch their team dominate at the newly christened FirstBank Stadium. Coming...
Vanderbilt Hustler
Soccer: Vanderbilt dominates ETSU 6-0, improves to 5-0 on the season
Vanderbilt soccer continued their scorching hot start, trouncing ETSU on Friday night in a 6-0 effort on West End. The Commodores extended their shutout streak to five games, improving to 5-0 on the 2022 campaign thus far. The Commodores utterly dominated ETSU, outshooting the Buccaneers 13-4 and dominating the pace...
Vanderbilt Hustler
IN PHOTOS: I want to “Soak Up the Sun” with you at Live on the Green
For the first time in three years, Lightning 100’s Live on the Green is happening at Public Square Park. Lightning 100 is an independent radio station in Nashville and a crucial piece of supporting local live music. A free music festival in Vanderbilt’s backyard is not something to miss. Thursday’s lineup included the Watson Twins, Jenny Lewis and, of course, Sheryl Crow.
