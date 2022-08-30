For the first time in three years, Lightning 100’s Live on the Green is happening at Public Square Park. Lightning 100 is an independent radio station in Nashville and a crucial piece of supporting local live music. A free music festival in Vanderbilt’s backyard is not something to miss. Thursday’s lineup included the Watson Twins, Jenny Lewis and, of course, Sheryl Crow.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO