ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Comments / 2

Related
wrestlingrumors.net

Flashback: Ex-WWE Star Returning After Nearly 20 Years Away From Company

It’s another spot for him. There have been all kinds of names throughout WWE history and some of them have had varying levels of success. While there are a handful who have reached legendary status, there are far many more who are little more than a name on a long list. Now one name who never got very far in WWE is on his way back in a way you might not have expected.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Confirms Controversial Superstar Will Never Return To The Company

WWE has released a number of Superstars over the last few years and in 2021 the company cut ties with former NXT North American Champion Velveteen Dream. Recently Velveteen Dream, real name Patrick Clark, has been making headlines due to his legal troubles as he was arrested twice in the month of August. Clark has also seemingly been pushing for a WWE return as he started using the #BringBackVelveteenDream hashtag on social media.
WWE
PWMania

WWE Clash At The Castle Results – September 3, 2022

It’s Saturday, and that means it’s time for the WWE Clash At The Castle 2022 special event. The company runs the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales for the show that will stream live on the WWE Network via Peacock at 1p/10c, following a one-hour WWE Clash At The Castle Kickoff Show, which streams live via the company’s YouTube channel.
WWE
PWMania

Backstage News on Current WWE Plans for Ronda Rousey

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer had a conversation in which Alvarez questioned what WWE was doing with Ronda Rousey and whether the intention was for her to be a heel since the audience at the events viewed her as a babyface. “No the idea is to...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Khan
Person
Dave Meltzer
Person
Jim Ross
PWMania

Triple H Addresses the Situation Between WWE and Sasha Banks

As was mentioned earlier, there were rumors circulating that Sasha Banks and Naomi could be making a comeback to WWE. Triple H discussed the current situation between WWE and Sasha Banks in an interview with Ariel Helwani of BTSport.com. “Time will tell. Communication breakdowns are terrible. There was a communication...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backstage#Combat#Wrestling Observer Radio#Dynamite
PWMania

Solo Sikoa Makes Main Roster WWE Debut at Clash at the Castle, New Bloodline Member

Solo Sikoa made his main roster WWE debut at Clash at the Castle. During the main event, McIntyre goes on to avoid a big finisher attempt from Reigns. He then connects flush with his own and this leads to a big Claymore Kick leveling “The Head of the Table.” Drew appears to have this one in the bag again. He goes for the cover, but wait, another unexpected interference leads to a potential match-altering moment.
WWE
PWMania

Debuts, Returns, And Exits

As we’ve seen in recent months, there continues to be a turn over of talent, both with debuts and exits, in the industry, an aspect that became more relevant when Triple H took over the creative direction of WWE just over a month ago following the “retirement” of Vince McMahon. Johnny Gargano, Dexter Lumis, Hit Row, and others have resurfaced since the new regime started. That concept itself isn’t necessarily ground-breaking, as it happened in any company as far back as the territory system, with a new booker that will bring in his team to shift the direction of a promotion. Jeff Jarrett, who was rehired to work in the live events division after being released due to “budget cuts” during the pandemic, was released again after just three months in the organization in favor of Triple H’s longtime friend, Road Dogg. That’s not to say that Jarrett didn’t do a decent job in the role, he’s promoted events the majority of his life, but rather that Triple H wants to make sure he has the team on the same page for a new era of the company.
WWE
The Independent

WWE: Drew McIntyre teases huge match with popular star who hasn’t wrestled since 2016

Drew McIntyre is facing off against Roman Reigns in one of the biggest matches of his career to date on Saturday night (3 September), but he still has eyes on the future. The Scotsman is challenging for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, in what is WWE’s first major UK stadium show since SummerSlam 1992. Despite having his hands full with Reigns, McIntyre has teased a future match with fellow Brit Stu Bennett (known as Wade Barrett in WWE). Speaking to The Independent about his early career, McIntyre reminisced about his time in Florida...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
PWMania

Seth Rollins Opens Up About His Real-life Issues With Matt Riddle

There was reportedly real-life tension between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle prior to their storyline feud. The rumors of a feud between the two began when Riddle’s wife Lisa criticized how WWE women look in an Instagram post using a photo of Becky Lynch. Rollins addressed Riddle in an...
WWE
PWMania

Triple H on What Happened With Brock Lesnar Right After Vince McMahon Retired

During an interview with BTSport.com’s Ariel Helwani, Triple H addressed the report that Brock Lesnar left the building when Vince McMahon’s retirement was announced prior to WWE SmackDown. “There’s some truth to it. Yeah. Look, you have to understand Brock’s relationship with Vince and Brock’s relationship with combat...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Triple H Explains Why Brock Lesnar Walked Out Of WWE SmackDown

Ahead of the July 22 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Vince McMahon announced his retirement just a few hours before the show aired. It was reported shortly after that Brock Lesnar had walked out of SmackDown and his status for the show was in question. Eventually cooler heads prevailed and Brock did indeed make a brief appearance during the episode when he hit Theory with the F5.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Rey Mysterio Reacts To Dominik Mysterio Turning Heel At Clash At The Castle

On Saturday fans saw former WWE Tag Team Champions Edge and Rey Mysterio reunite at Clash at the Castle when they teamed up to face Finn Balor and Damian Priest. Leading up to the match there seemed to be some tension between Rey and Dominik Mysterio, but Dominik made his way to ringside to support his dad and Edge. Rey and Edge managed to defeat The Judgement Day at Clash at the Castle and they rejoiced after they picked up the win. However, their celebration was short lived.
WWE
Decider.com

WWE Clash at the Castle Live Stream: Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch Clash at the Castle Live

Emanating from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, Roman Reigns defends his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at the Castle!. Could this be the end of Roman’s historic championship reign? Over the last two years, the Head of the Table has dominated the world title scene, defeating Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Edge, Goldberg, Daniel Bryan, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, and a host of future Hall of Famers during his memorable run. Will McIntyre Claymore Kick his way to another title reign? Time will tell.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Brodie Lee Reportedly Expected To Be Included In Upcoming AEW Project

Brodie Lee's memory will not only live forever, it will fight forever. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Brodie Lee will be a playable character in the upcoming "AEW Fight Forever" video game. Brodie Lee joins deceased wrestling legend Owen Hart in the game. The report notes that AEW struck a deal with Owen's widow Dr. Martha Hart.
WWE
PWMania

Rumor Killer on Miro Asking for His AEW Release

There is reportedly no truth to the rumors that Miro has asked AEW to release him from his contract. Today, there was a rumor that Miro had asked for his AEW release; however, Fightful Select reports that numerous sources who would be knowledgeable about such a situation have dismissed the story.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy