ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hartford, CT
Health
City
Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Health
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Predictive Analytics#Health Care#Medical Services#Mit#General Health#Hartford Healthcare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
News 12

Vice principal seen throwing beer in viral video has position reinstated

A Neptune vice principal who was suspended from his job last year has been reinstated. Michael Smurro was suspended after a video of him tossing a beer at a fellow diner went viral. The video from April 2021 showed Smurro’s wife making transphobic comments. After an argument ensued over the issue, Smurro tossed his beer at a person off camera.
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy