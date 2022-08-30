Read full article on original website
Related
NJ residents now eligible for COVID-19 Omicron booster
Over 800 sites will have boosters available in the coming days.
State AG announces civil rights investigation into Greenwich school district for comments on hiring practices
Boland is heard saying in the video that he does not hire teachers he believes to be Catholic or Conservative.
Disabled Bridgeport woman's house condemned due to 'unlivable' conditions
A disabled Bridgeport woman's home is set to be condemned by the Health Department due to mold, water damage and infestation. The property is owned by a former Bridgeport Fire official.
News 12
Suffolk Water Authority extends water emergency to all customers; urges them to stop non-essential water use
The Suffolk County Water Authority has extended its water emergency to the entirety of its customer base, stretching from the Nassau/Suffolk border and to Montauk. The emergency to date had included just SCWA’s customers on the East End. All customers are strongly urged to stop non-essential water uses and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
5th annual Wakanda Celebration brings all things African to Mount Vernon
Crowds at the Traphagen School were treated to the best of the music, food and fashions of Africa.
Hudson Valley school districts make changes to combat rise in violence
This year, school districts across the Hudson Valley are making changes to meet the growing social and emotional needs of students.
Sun and clouds Sunday for Connecticut; much-needed rain on the way
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says much needed showers are on the way for Monday and Tuesday.
Mount Vernon 'Paving It Forward' initiative to begin milling and paving today
Road work will begin on a pair of streets in Mount Vernon, as part of the city's "Paving it Forward" initiative.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Officials alert residents to rising water levels in Croton River
Officials issued a warning to the community in Croton-on-Hudson about rising water levels in the Croton River.
Redding woman whose 65 goats were seized by the state goes to trial
Authorities are charging Nancy Burton with 65 counts of animal cruelty, one for each goat confiscated.
Sun and clouds Sunday for New Jersey; much-needed rain on the way
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says much needed showers are on the way on Monday and Tuesday.
Police: Several seriously injured in fiery car accident in Trumbull
Connecticut State Police say several people were seriously injured after a car crashed and caught fire in Trumbull.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police: Person of interest in Florence homicide found dead in Pennsylvania
Sheila Maguire was found dead in her home earlier this week.
Factory workers among victims of fatal Palisades Interstate Parkway crash
Authorities are confirming that four people are dead following a crash on the Palisades Interstate Parkway.
Massachusetts man faces charges in relation to search warrant, arrest by Dutchess County Drug Task Force
A Massachusetts man is facing charges related to a search warrant and arrest by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force.
Ex-Norwalk official charged with murder posts bond, placed under house arrest
A former Norwalk city official charged in the deadly shooting of her tenant is now under house arrest after 32 weeks in custody.
'A wild ride.' Norwalk matchmaker looks for love on Lifetime TV show
Looking for love can be a challenge in the era of online dating apps. A Norwalk matchmaker decided she wanted to do it for herself, and in person.
Witnesses: Car crashes at Greenburgh Shopping Plaza; no major injuries reported
Witnesses say a car crashed into the Steam Work Studio at 700 Central Park Ave. in Greenburgh Thursday afternoon. It happened just before 1 p.m.
State police: Fairfield man arrested for driving wrong-way on Route 15
State troopers say Carlos Ferreira was driving south in the Northbound lanes near Exit 55 in Milford around 2 a.m. Thursday.
News 12
Vice principal seen throwing beer in viral video has position reinstated
A Neptune vice principal who was suspended from his job last year has been reinstated. Michael Smurro was suspended after a video of him tossing a beer at a fellow diner went viral. The video from April 2021 showed Smurro’s wife making transphobic comments. After an argument ensued over the issue, Smurro tossed his beer at a person off camera.
Comments / 0