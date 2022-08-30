ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Rock, TX

newsradioklbj.com

Work Begins on Final Segment of Southwest Bypass

Williamson County and the City of Georgetown celebrated the start of construction for the final segment of the Southwest Bypass with a groundbreaking ceremony this week. The project will extend the two-lane Southwest Bypass from Wolf Ranch Parkway to State Highway 29 and will also provide 1.2 miles of shared-use-path (SUP) along the extended road. The City of Georgetown completed the Southwest Bypass from RM 2243 to Wolf Ranch Parkway in July 2018. Williamson County completed the Southwest Bypass from IH-35 to RM 2243 in May 2020.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

City fee decisions to shift how new development funds green space in Austin

City officials could vote on changes to parkland dedication fees this week. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact Newspaper) In Austin, residential builders are faced with a city requirement designed to offset new development with the community benefit of added green space. That parkland dedication process has collected either fees or actual land from developers to be used on park expansion such as neighborhood trails, pocket parks and other recreational improvements and may now be in line for a change.
AUSTIN, TX
virtualbx.com

World-Class Data Center Campus Slated to Come to Hutto

Hutto (Williamson County) – Dallas-based Skybox Datacenters and its partner, San Francisco-based Prologis Inc., have purchased over 220 acres from the City of Hutto, where they plan to build a world-class campus of data centers. The land is part of the Hutto Megasite, a massive tract for strategic development...
HUTTO, TX
Community Impact Austin

11 businesses now open or coming soon to Round Rock

From new dining options to a CBD shop to kids haircuts, several new businesses are already open or coming soon in Round Rock. Delizioso Delicatessen & Charcuterie opened Aug. 5 at 1207 E. Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock, next to Lonestar Kolaches. Delizioso offers sandwiches, soups, salads, sorbetto, gelato and other specialty items. 512-505-8123. Facebook: Delizioso Delicatessen & Charcuterie.
ROUND ROCK, TX
firefighternation.com

Pflugerville (TX) Fire Department Fabricates Custom Blocking Apparatus with Retired Truck

Travis County ESD No.2, also known as the Pflugerville Fire Department, has taken a retired fire truck and repurposed it into a blocking apparatus. The department decided it was time to get serious about adding greater protection for first responders at accident scenes, and with limited budget it decided to take a truck it was putting out of service and modify it for blocking use.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
KVUE

Report: SpaceX plans to build facility in Bastrop County

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — Elon Musk's SpaceX company is looking to construct a massive building in Bastrop County, just east of Austin, according to a new report by the Austin Business Journal. The company aims to build a more than 521,000 square foot "shell building," per filings with the...
BASTROP COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Leander location of NuSpine Chiropractic to open soon

NuSpine Chiropractic will open in Leander in November or December. (Courtesy NuSpine Chiropractic) NuSpine Chiropractic will open in late November or early December at 651 N. US 183, Ste. 340, Leander. The business offers chiropractic and hydrotherapy services for spine-related pains and aches; carpal tunnel; shoulder, arm and leg pain;...
LEANDER, TX
Community Impact Austin

Challenges remain in Austin's South Central Waterfront planning, approval of Statesman redevelopment

Austin City Council continues to focus on development regulation plans in the South Central Waterfront district. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) Austin officials continue to weigh the city's options to support the transformation of the South Central Waterfront as the district's likely cornerstone—the redevelopment of the Austin American-Statesman property—moves closer to securing final city approvals to move forward.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

River & Ranch Provisions now open in Georgetown

River & Ranch Provisions, located at 815 S. Austin Ave., Georgetown, officially opened its doors Aug. 26. Local owners and outdoor enthusiasts Brad Strittmatter, Cody Hirt, Sam Johnson and Tim Carr conceptualized the shop with community, education and quality as priorities. Patrons can find an exclusive selection of locally produced...
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

