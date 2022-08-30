Williamson County and the City of Georgetown celebrated the start of construction for the final segment of the Southwest Bypass with a groundbreaking ceremony this week. The project will extend the two-lane Southwest Bypass from Wolf Ranch Parkway to State Highway 29 and will also provide 1.2 miles of shared-use-path (SUP) along the extended road. The City of Georgetown completed the Southwest Bypass from RM 2243 to Wolf Ranch Parkway in July 2018. Williamson County completed the Southwest Bypass from IH-35 to RM 2243 in May 2020.

GEORGETOWN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO