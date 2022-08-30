Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
5 Family-Friendly Activities in Austin, TexasBecca CAustin, TX
Modern Nirvana's Annual Conference is in Austin, TX September 23, 2022 at Palmer Event CenterCarol LennoxAustin, TX
This Texas Spa Hotel Gave Food to Furloughed EmployeesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Austin, TX
In 2002, a fashion student went jogging while visiting with her family. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajGeorgetown, TX
Related
ktswblog.net
Several commercial permits filed in Texas, aiding economic development in San Marcos
Under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR), ten commercial projects have been filed in cities in central Texas. Out of the 10, four are located in San Marcos. The projects are either new construction, renovations, or alterations that will progress economic development in the San Marcos community. Current...
New MetroRail Red Line directory highlights local businesses along route
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Young Chamber, Movability, and Transit Forward have released a directory of local coffee shops, restaurants, bars, and music venues located within a 15-minute walk of stations on CapMetro’s Red Line. "Not a lot of people know about those places," said Bill McCamley, Transit...
Cedar Park family says nearby development is causing flooding around their home
Laura McNabb went before the the Cedar Park City Council back in February to share her concerns on the flooding. This because she fears an upcoming development project could worsen runoff. At this meeting, the council had planning and zoning staff explain to Laura they had no liability for the flooding because of the location of their home.
newsradioklbj.com
Work Begins on Final Segment of Southwest Bypass
Williamson County and the City of Georgetown celebrated the start of construction for the final segment of the Southwest Bypass with a groundbreaking ceremony this week. The project will extend the two-lane Southwest Bypass from Wolf Ranch Parkway to State Highway 29 and will also provide 1.2 miles of shared-use-path (SUP) along the extended road. The City of Georgetown completed the Southwest Bypass from RM 2243 to Wolf Ranch Parkway in July 2018. Williamson County completed the Southwest Bypass from IH-35 to RM 2243 in May 2020.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City fee decisions to shift how new development funds green space in Austin
City officials could vote on changes to parkland dedication fees this week. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact Newspaper) In Austin, residential builders are faced with a city requirement designed to offset new development with the community benefit of added green space. That parkland dedication process has collected either fees or actual land from developers to be used on park expansion such as neighborhood trails, pocket parks and other recreational improvements and may now be in line for a change.
virtualbx.com
World-Class Data Center Campus Slated to Come to Hutto
Hutto (Williamson County) – Dallas-based Skybox Datacenters and its partner, San Francisco-based Prologis Inc., have purchased over 220 acres from the City of Hutto, where they plan to build a world-class campus of data centers. The land is part of the Hutto Megasite, a massive tract for strategic development...
Kerlin BBQ food truck announces closure
The owners of the Kerlin BBQ food truck said they were permanently closing the business after being in operation for nine years in east Austin.
11 businesses now open or coming soon to Round Rock
From new dining options to a CBD shop to kids haircuts, several new businesses are already open or coming soon in Round Rock. Delizioso Delicatessen & Charcuterie opened Aug. 5 at 1207 E. Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock, next to Lonestar Kolaches. Delizioso offers sandwiches, soups, salads, sorbetto, gelato and other specialty items. 512-505-8123. Facebook: Delizioso Delicatessen & Charcuterie.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Largest-Ever Geothermal Grid Under This Texas Housing Development Is Saving Homeowners Serious Money
The master-planned Whisper Valley community near Austin, Texas, is built atop an enormous geothermal grid. Geothermal heating and cooling is achieved by accessing the constant temperatures deep underground and then using water to circulate that temperature up above. It will eventually power every one of the 7,500 homes planned for...
firefighternation.com
Pflugerville (TX) Fire Department Fabricates Custom Blocking Apparatus with Retired Truck
Travis County ESD No.2, also known as the Pflugerville Fire Department, has taken a retired fire truck and repurposed it into a blocking apparatus. The department decided it was time to get serious about adding greater protection for first responders at accident scenes, and with limited budget it decided to take a truck it was putting out of service and modify it for blocking use.
Report: SpaceX plans to build facility in Bastrop County
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — Elon Musk's SpaceX company is looking to construct a massive building in Bastrop County, just east of Austin, according to a new report by the Austin Business Journal. The company aims to build a more than 521,000 square foot "shell building," per filings with the...
Cedar Park, Leander city councils to hold public hearings on FY 2022-23 tax rates, budgets
Leander and Cedar Park city councils will hold public hearings at the Sept. 1 meetings for the proposed budgets and tax rates. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact Newspaper) Both Cedar Park and Leander city councils will hold public hearings for fiscal year 2022-23 tax rates and budgets at the Sept. 1 meetings.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Thirsty Chicken aims to bring new concept, relaxed environment to Leander
Clifton Lott Jr. and Sandra Lott opened The Thirsty Chicken in October 2021. (Courtesy The Thirsty Chicken) Family-owned chicken spot and daiquiri bar The Thirsty Chicken opened in October with the goal of introducing a new concept to Leander. “We really wanted to bring some flavor to Leander,” Marketing Manager...
Leander location of NuSpine Chiropractic to open soon
NuSpine Chiropractic will open in Leander in November or December. (Courtesy NuSpine Chiropractic) NuSpine Chiropractic will open in late November or early December at 651 N. US 183, Ste. 340, Leander. The business offers chiropractic and hydrotherapy services for spine-related pains and aches; carpal tunnel; shoulder, arm and leg pain;...
Officials urge caution as local wildfires spike in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto
A grass fire burned several acres off Cele Road, east of Pflugerville, on July 14. (Courtesy Travis County Emergency Services District No. 2) Local data shows Williamson and northern Travis counties are experiencing more wild and grass fires so far in 2022 than in the same time frame during any of the last five years.
Challenges remain in Austin's South Central Waterfront planning, approval of Statesman redevelopment
Austin City Council continues to focus on development regulation plans in the South Central Waterfront district. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) Austin officials continue to weigh the city's options to support the transformation of the South Central Waterfront as the district's likely cornerstone—the redevelopment of the Austin American-Statesman property—moves closer to securing final city approvals to move forward.
City plans for community-owned grocery project in East Austin
The community-managed grocery store is expected to serve hundreds of Austin residents. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Austin officials are poised to advance plans for the first city-backed and community-controlled grocery store designed for residents who for years have faced a lack of access to healthy food options. City Council is set...
Land cleared along Old Settlers Boulevard for new QuikTrip location
A new QuikTrip gas station is set to be constructed at the intersection of Old Settlers Boulevard and Chisholm Trail Road at 2270 Chisholm Trail Road, Round Rock. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) A new QuikTrip gas station is set to be constructed at the intersection of Old Settlers Boulevard and...
Labor Day watercraft ban in effect on Lake Austin
The ban went into effect at sunset Friday, Sept. 2.
River & Ranch Provisions now open in Georgetown
River & Ranch Provisions, located at 815 S. Austin Ave., Georgetown, officially opened its doors Aug. 26. Local owners and outdoor enthusiasts Brad Strittmatter, Cody Hirt, Sam Johnson and Tim Carr conceptualized the shop with community, education and quality as priorities. Patrons can find an exclusive selection of locally produced...
Community Impact Austin
Austin, TX
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/austin/
Comments / 0