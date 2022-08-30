Read full article on original website
WVNews
Miner dies of electrical accident in Kanawha County, West Virginia, coal mine
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — An underground miner for Black Hawk's Coalburg Tunnel Mine in Kanawha County has died in an accident there, according to West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice's office. The Mine Safety and Health Administration termed Thursday's accident as electrical. The mine controller is Seven Energy AG....
WVNews
West Virginia's college towns see economic benefit from return of students
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Back-to-school season can bring a big boost to cities that have colleges due to the increased consumer base. “Marshall President Brad D. Smith and Board of Governors chair Patrick Farrell have said that so goes Marshall, so goes Huntington and vice versa. I think our economies are interdependent on each other, so we definitely see a boost in the economy when we have students coming back, especially during those move-in days,” said Tricia Ball, president of the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce.
WVNews
Letitia 'Tish' Venz Miller Hudson
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WV News) — Letitia “Tish” Venz Miller Hudson, 66, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. She proved to be quite the “outlier” many times during her valiant 26-month battle with metastatic lung cancer. She surprised and impressed her oncology team with her tenacity! (So much so, that her case is being written up in the American and British medical journals).
WVNews
Thundering Herd tramples Norfolk State in season opener
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A nice tune-up before the main event next week. That’s what the Marshall football team had in their season opener Saturday afternoon, nearly shutting out the Norfolk State Spartans 55-3 in front of the home crowd at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
