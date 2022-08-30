HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Back-to-school season can bring a big boost to cities that have colleges due to the increased consumer base. “Marshall President Brad D. Smith and Board of Governors chair Patrick Farrell have said that so goes Marshall, so goes Huntington and vice versa. I think our economies are interdependent on each other, so we definitely see a boost in the economy when we have students coming back, especially during those move-in days,” said Tricia Ball, president of the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce.

