Even the best investor on earth makes unsuccessful investments. But serious investors should think long and hard about avoiding extreme losses. So we hope that those who held BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) during the last year don't lose the lesson, in addition to the 72% hit to the value of their shares. While some investors are willing to stomach this sort of loss, they are usually professionals who spread their bets thinly. BurgerFi International hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 13% in the last three months. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

