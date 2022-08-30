ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse.com

CBA begins state title defense with win over Section II powerhouse

Utica, N.Y. — Christian Brothers Academy opened up its season with a 32-25 intersectional win against Section II’s Shaker High School at Utica University Friday night. The Brothers are coming off of a Class A state championship in 2021 and now play in Class AA. The switch to the state’s biggest class did not seem to phase CBA in this one. The Brothers got contributions from up and down the roster on both sides of the ball to secure the Week 0 win.
Syracuse.com

