ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan City, LA

Shrimp and Petroleum Festival returns just in time for Labor Day weekend

By Kayo LeBlanc
KATC News
KATC News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39UOc8_0hazjV6t00

MORGAN CITY— The Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival will return this Labor Day weekend with parades, rides, blessing of the fleet, and ends with a display of fireworks.

The Children's Day mini-street parade begins at 11a.m on Saturday, Sept.3.

The parade will start at City Hall and end at the Lawrence Park Gazebo. Registration for judging will begin at 10 a.m. in front of City Hall.

All children are welcome to participate and allowed to dress in costumes and have throws. Bikes, wagons, and walking are also allowed.

The annual street parade will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4. The parade will start on the corner of Onstead and Second St. and end on the corner of Greenwood and Sixth St.

Applications to participate as a political candidate or non-political participant can register at: https://www.shrimpandpetroleum.org/parade .

The annual Blessing of the Fleet will be on the Berwick Docks at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept.4.

To enter your vessel in the Blessing of the Fleet, visit https://www.shrimpandpetroleum.org/blessing

Only vessels registered with festival offials are allowed in the water parade. All vessels are required to fly the registration flag. Visit the festival office on 715 second St. in Morgan City to receive your flag.

Awards will be given to first, second, and third place for the following categories shrimp, petroleum, and pleasure craft.

The night will end with the annual fireworks show on Sunday, Sept. 4 beginning at 9p.m.

For more information, contact the festival office at 985-385-0703.

Comments / 0

Related
houmatimes.com

Here’s some things to do this Labor Day weekend

It’s Fri-yay on a holiday weekend! Looking for something to do? Here are a few local things happening this weekend:. Louisiana Shrimp & Petroleum Festival | Sept. 1-Sept. 5 | Morgan City The Louisiana Shrimp & Petroleum is back and has five days packed with activities to celebrate your Labor Day weekend! The festival includes live music, a carnival, craft vendors, a 5K, a blessing of the fleet, delicious food, a car show, a children’s village, parades, and much more! For a full schedule of events, click here.
HOUMA, LA
stmarynow.com

The Blessing of the Fleet

The Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival's Blessing of the Fleet went on Sunday morning despite a bit of rain. The Rev. Mike Tran of Holy Cross and the Rev. Brett Lapeyrouse of Sacred Heart were on the Berwick riverfront to bless shrimp, oilfield and pleasure boats. Vessels also took visiting festival queens, this year's festival maids and the past king and queen to the Morgan City side of the river and back. Festival Queen Jordan Gallegos and King Greg J. Hamer exchanged the traditional toast.
BERWICK, LA
brproud.com

Weekend Forecast: Rain returns over Labor Day weekend

Tonight: Clouds and stars tonight with morning lows in the mid 70s. Saturday & Sunday: Deep tropical moisture surges back into the region, which means rain coverage will climb. Neither day will be a total washout, but rain coverage will sit around 70 to 80 percent on Saturday. Heavy rain is a threat and that could lead to localized flash flooding. Low-lying areas, flood-prone areas, roads, streams, bayous, and creeks will be the most vulnerable spots. Rain totals through the weekend look to be around half of an inch to 2 inches with isolated spots picking up more than that. Sunday’s rain coverage may come down a little bit to around 60 to 70 percent.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morgan City, LA
Society
City
Greenwood, LA
Local
Louisiana Society
State
Louisiana State
City
Morgan City, LA
houmatimes.com

Upcoming lane closure on LA 20

Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development and Lafourche Parish Government announced an upcoming lane closured on LA 20 EB from LA 648 to the Schriever Overpass. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), advises the public that starting on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 6:00 PM, weather permitting, LA 20 EB from LA 648 to the Schriever Overpass near Ducros Road will be reduced to one lane to allow for concrete pavement patching. There will be alternating lane closures for four-six weeks from the aforementioned start date.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Labor Day Weekend#Localevent#Street Parade#Petroleum#The Louisiana Shrimp#The Berwick Docks
theadvocate.com

Breaux Bridge man arrested in string of Ulta Beauty thefts in Lafayette, other Louisiana cities

A man wanted in a rash of thefts at Ulta Beauty storefronts in Lafayette and across south Louisiana has been arrested. Antonio Potier, 25, of Breaux Bridge, was arrested in Livingston Parish on Thursday and booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on charges including 10 counts of felony theft and one count of misdemeanor theft stemming from Lafayette, Lafayette Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
LAFAYETTE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Silver Alert: 74-year-old Louisiana woman located safe in Monroe

UPDATE (09/02/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On September 2, 2022, Louisiana State Police canceled the Silver Alert for Gloria B. Frazier. According to authorities, Frazier was located in Monroe, La., and is in good condition. BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, September 1, 2022, the Louisiana State Police issued a Silver Alert for 79-year-old Gloria B. […]
brproud.com

Vehicle strikes parked vehicle at local home overnight

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State Police was called to a reported crash overnight. The call came in around 1 a.m. and LSP was joined by the Central Fire Department at the scene. “A car ran off the road striking another vehicle hitting a column to the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Society
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Agents Seize 1,350 Pounds of Catfish After Catching Man Allegedly Committing Commercial Fishing Offenses

Louisiana Agents Seize 1,350 Pounds of Catfish After Catching Man Allegedly Committing Commercial Fishing Offenses. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on September 1, 2022, that on August 28, 2022, enforcement agents cited a Garyville, Louisiana man for alleged commercial fishing offenses in Plaquemines Parish. Agents cited Daniel...
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
brproud.com

LPD: Arrest made in multiple Ulta Beauty thefts

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A Breaux Bridge man has been arrested after allegedly stealing from multiple Ulta Beauty stores. Antonio Potier, 25, of Breaux Bridge faces charges of 10 counts of felony theft and one count of misdemeanor theft. According to the Lafayette Police Department (LPD), Potier was also booked on nine warrants that stemmed from their investigation and an outstanding warrant for an unrelated case that was for nine counts of unauthorized use of a movable.
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Half ton of illegal catfish seized from Garyville man, authorities say

State wildlife agents have cited a Garyville man and seized more than a half ton of catfish from him in south Plaquemines Parish, authorities said Thursday. According to the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, agents received a complaint about a man in a boat taking an unusually large haul of catfish from the Mississippi River near Buras on Sunday.
GARYVILLE, LA
KATC News

KATC News

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy