Shrimp and Petroleum Festival returns just in time for Labor Day weekend

MORGAN CITY— The Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival will return this Labor Day weekend with parades, rides, blessing of the fleet, and ends with a display of fireworks.

The Children's Day mini-street parade begins at 11a.m on Saturday, Sept.3.

The parade will start at City Hall and end at the Lawrence Park Gazebo. Registration for judging will begin at 10 a.m. in front of City Hall.

All children are welcome to participate and allowed to dress in costumes and have throws. Bikes, wagons, and walking are also allowed.

The annual street parade will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4. The parade will start on the corner of Onstead and Second St. and end on the corner of Greenwood and Sixth St.

Applications to participate as a political candidate or non-political participant can register at: https://www.shrimpandpetroleum.org/parade .

The annual Blessing of the Fleet will be on the Berwick Docks at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept.4.

To enter your vessel in the Blessing of the Fleet, visit https://www.shrimpandpetroleum.org/blessing

Only vessels registered with festival offials are allowed in the water parade. All vessels are required to fly the registration flag. Visit the festival office on 715 second St. in Morgan City to receive your flag.

Awards will be given to first, second, and third place for the following categories shrimp, petroleum, and pleasure craft.

The night will end with the annual fireworks show on Sunday, Sept. 4 beginning at 9p.m.

For more information, contact the festival office at 985-385-0703.