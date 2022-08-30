Read full article on original website
Aundria
5d ago
people jealous of her life are bullying her trying to body shame her. She's a future LAWYER! She's focused on success like her mother.
45
Jus Lyn
5d ago
Todd tried but failed to teach humility to Riley but she was spoiled by Kandi and Todd did not bring his daughter up the same...he taught her money values...not privilege.
16
Christina Carroll
5d ago
Riley is such a beautiful young lady. People will talk about you even when you're dead. Let'em talk.
30
