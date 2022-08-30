ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

After 6 years of leftist leadership, Laxalt is the silver lining Nevadans need

By Ronna McDaniel
Reno-Gazette Journal
Reno-Gazette Journal
 5 days ago

This opinion column was submitted by Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee.

For nearly six years, Nevadans have been disappointed by Democrat Senator Catherine Cortez Masto. Since entering office, she’s consistently championed priorities of the far-left, not Nevada. She’s voted with Joe Biden 93% of the time and left a trail of destruction in her wake. But this November, voters have an escape route: Republican Adam Laxalt.

At every turn, Cortez Masto has undermined hardworking Nevadans. Prices in the state have risen rapidly, with Nevada ranking fourth among states for the highest total monthly inflation costs. In July, Nevadans shelled out an astounding $831 in additional expenses. Gas prices hover around a dollar more than the national average. And that’s not to mention the surge in housing expenses. Nevadans have seen monthly rent soar under Biden and Democrat leadership, while the housing market has priced many prospective buyers out of the market entirely. In fact, Nevada is the worst in the nation for affordable housing. It’s no wonder Nevada voters say the economy is their top concern .

But rather than work to alleviate these burdens, Cortez Masto voted for Biden’s $1.9 trillion “stimulus,” which even liberal economists say has sent inflation soaring to 40-year highs . She did little when the Biden administration effectively raised taxes on thousands of tipped workers in Nevada. And most recently, she voted to hire enough IRS agents to fill Allegiant Stadium and T-Mobile Arena. Cortez Masto may consider Biden’s so-called “Inflation Reduction Act” a “ major victory ,” but for Nevadans seeing their taxes go up in a recession, it’s a slap in the face.

When they’re not stressing over how to make ends meet, Nevadans are worrying about public safety. The Silver State has seen an uptick in its murder rate . Violent crimes significantly outpace the national average. Criminals know they can get away with anything thanks to Democrats’ soft-on-crime agenda. But instead of having the backs of law-abiding citizens, Cortez Masto praised a radical nonprofit that supports the Defund the Police movement. Worse, she’s refused to reject the endorsement of supporters of the “defund” movement — even as her own voters suffer the consequences of a crime wave.

As if these failings weren’t bad enough, Cortez Masto brags about the strength of Nevada’s school system. In reality, the state ranks as the second least-educated in the nation, and proficiency in math and reading as well as graduation rates have dropped . But while Nevada students struggle with basic academics, Cortez Masto aligns herself with woke activists working to spread critical race theory in K-12 classrooms. Apparently, pushing an anti-American worldview down students’ throats is more important than ensuring basic literacy.

But Cortez Masto’s record is catching up with her. Her close alignment with Biden is becoming a dead weight; only 37% of registered Nevada voters approve of Biden, while 55% of voters give him negative marks. Meanwhile, Democrat voter registration in the Silver State is trending downward. Registration has dropped from 75,000 at the beginning of the year to approximately 50,000. Considering Cortez Masto won her race by a mere 27,000 ballots in 2017, Democrats’ shrinking base doesn’t bode well for her reelection bid.

Democrats know the momentum is on the side of voters looking for a different vision. Republican Adam Laxalt brings a veteran’s experience and patriotism to the Senate race. His background as Nevada attorney general proved that he’s willing to exact justice and hold criminals accountable. He’s serious about getting our border crisis under control. While Joe Biden has yet to make the trek to the U.S.-Mexico border, Laxalt recently went to McAllen, Texas and talked with Border Patrol agents about the overwhelming situation they face every day. And as a father of four school-aged children, Laxalt believes in harnessing the power of school choice to ensure every child has a chance to achieve the American Dream.

When Nevadans vote Catherine Cortez Masto out of a job this November, it’ll be her own fault. As the 50th vote in a deadlocked Senate, she had the chance to use her leverage to protect hardworking Nevadans and lower taxes. Instead, she chose to appease her leftist colleagues and put Biden’s liberal agenda first. On Election Day, the Silver State will elect a senator who represents their values: Adam Laxalt. And it can’t come a moment too soon.

Ronna McDaniel is chairwoman of the Republican National Committee.

Have your say: How to submit an opinion column or letter to the editor

Las Vegas Strong
5d ago

Nope, he’s not the choice as he’s a trump supporter and he’s against a woman’s right to choose.. not exactly three strikes your out but close enough to disqualify on the afore mentioned points ‘

Kim Sullivan
5d ago

Voting for someone endorsed by a traitor seems to be rather umm dumb.

Reno-Gazette Journal

Reno-Gazette Journal

