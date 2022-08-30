Labor Day 2022: What stores are open? Store hours for Walmart, Target, The Home Depot; Costco is closed
Labor Day weekend means there are online deals galore . If you're looking to do in-store shopping, you're in luck with that, too: Most stores and major retailers are open during Labor Day, with some simply slashing business hours. The only ones you'll have to remember are Costco, USPS, FedEx and UPS , which are all closed Monday, September 5 for Labor Day.
If in-store shopping is on your agenda this Labor Day weekend, check out our updated list of open retailers below, which includes major chains like Home Depot, Nordstrom and Macy's.
Labor Day 2022: Shopping guide
Stores open Labor Day 2022
- Academy Sports + Outdoors Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Ace Hardware Open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Barnes & Noble Open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Belk Open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Best Buy Varies by location
- The Container Store Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- CVS Open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Dick's Sporting Goods Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Dollar General Open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Dollar Tree Open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Family Dollar Varies by location
- Five Below Varies by location
- Home Depot Open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m
- HomeGoods Varies by location
- Ikea Open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- J.C. Penney Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Joann Stores Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Kirkland's Open 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Kohl's Open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Lowe's Open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Macy's Varies by location
- Marshalls Open 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Michaels Varies by location
- Nordstrom Varies by location
- Nordstrom Rack Varies by location
- Old Navy Varies by location
- Sam's Club Plus Members: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Club Members: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Staples Varies by location
- Target Open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- T.J. Maxx Open 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Walgreens Varies by location
- Walmart Open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
