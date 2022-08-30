ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Day 2022: What stores are open? Store hours for Walmart, Target, The Home Depot; Costco is closed

By Nusrat Sultana, Reviewed
USA TODAY
 8 days ago
Check out what stores will be open this Labor Day, including Target. Target

Labor Day weekend means there are online deals galore . If you're looking to do in-store shopping, you're in luck with that, too: Most stores and major retailers are open during Labor Day, with some simply slashing business hours. The only ones you'll have to remember are Costco, USPS, FedEx and UPS , which are all closed Monday, September 5 for Labor Day.

If in-store shopping is on your agenda this Labor Day weekend, check out our updated list of open retailers below, which includes major chains like Home Depot, Nordstrom and Macy's.

Labor Day 2022: Shopping guide

Stores open Labor Day 2022

Home Depot will be open on Labor Day. Home Depot

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

