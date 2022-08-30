Top 12 things to do in Galveston this weekend of September 2, 2022 include Palm Beach at Moody Gardens, Pride Beach Bash, and more!

Full of flavor, completely filling, and full of fresh ingredients – those are only some of the few reasons why people love Mexican food. And that is one thing you will never find a shortage of in Pearland, TX. The city is brimming with options! Once the Mexican food craving hits you, you’re sure to find plenty of amazing Mexican restaurants in Pearland that will delight your palate.

PEARLAND, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO