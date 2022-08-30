Read full article on original website
Related
Kalispell man dies in motorcycle crash
A motorcyclist died after crashing into the back of a pickup truck north of Kalispell on Tuesday night.
NBCMontana
Gallatin Co. SAR teams locate lost dirt biker
MISSOULA, Mont. — Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue responded to a call about a lost person in the Fairy Lake area on Thursday. Two people were camping at the Fairy Lake Campground when one decided to take a ride on their dirt bike and became lost on some trails, unable to find their way back.
NBCMontana
Clinton man sentenced for dealing meth
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Clinton man was sentenced to just under 7 years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine in Missoula and Flathead counties. Michael Scott Naron, 34, pleaded guilty in April to conspiracy to distribute meth. The following was sent out by the Montana Department of Justice:. A Clinton...
Fairfield Sun Times
Names of victims of separate crashes this week released by Flathead Co. Sheriff’s Office
KALISPELL, Mont. - The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of two people killed in separate vehicle accidents this week. On Aug. 29, Stephanie Nicole Casaulong, age 36 of Kalispell, died in a single vehicle rollover crash near Martin City. According to the sheriff’s office, Casaulong was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mother of Five Shot to Death in Altercation Outside a Montana Bar
There are certainly more questions than answers right now surrounding this horrific tragedy. What started as an argument over sitting in someone else's golf cart turned into a shooting. And a mother of five from northwest Montana won't be coming home to her kids. Associated Press and the Hungry Horse...
NBCMontana
Lemonade Fire among 4 new fires start near Kalispell
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Lemonade Fire is the largest of four new fires burning about 20 miles west of Kalispell. Fire officials reported 50 acres scorched in the remote area. Two aircrafts are currently attacking the fire from above while engines are working on the ground. The cause of...
NBCMontana
1 dead in vehicle vs. motorcycle collision near Somers
MISSOULA, MT — Montana Highway Patrol responded to a report of a vehicle vs. motorcycle accident at mile marker 1.3 near Somers at 6:35 p.m. Friday. A Montana Highway Patrol report says a 49-year-old man from Somers drove a Toyota Sequoia north on Somers Road approaching Montana Highway 82.
Clinton man sentenced on drug trafficking charges
A Clinton man who admitted to trafficking methamphetamine in Missoula and Flathead counties was sentenced to prison on Friday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBCMontana
Shooting at Montana bar leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured
KALISPELL, Mont. — Authorities said a man shot two people, killing one and leaving the other seriously injured, following a weekend altercation at a bar in northwestern Montana near Glacier National Park. Flathead County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded early Saturday morning to the South Fork Saloon in Martin City...
Browning man arrested following West Glacier incident
50-year-old Loren Birdrattler of Browning is behind bars following an incident in the West Glacier area.
Court documents detail fatal Martin City shooting
More details have been released in connection with a fatal shooting that happened on Saturday morning in Martin City.
NBCMontana
Annual Birds of Prey Festival soars to Kalispell
MISSOULA, Mont. — Flathead Audubon will host the 14th annual Birds of Prey Festival in Kalispell this month. The family-friendly event features a variety of speakers, photographers and story-tellers to help people learn about raptors. The day is packed with activities and is free to the public. The event...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Air Quality Alert issued for several Western Montana counties
HELENA - The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Alert for several Western Montana counties.
NBCMontana
DEQ issues air quality alert due to wildfires
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Environmental Quality issued air alerts this weekend for Beaverhead, Flathead, Lake, Lincoln, Mineral, Missoula, Ravalli and Sanders County counties. The cause of the air quality is from wildfires from California, Idaho, Oregon and Western Montana which will carry smoke to the area.
NBCMontana
Water main replacement begins in Whitefish
MISSOULA, Mont. — A large water main replacement project on Spokane Ave. will begin in Whitefish Tuesday. The project consists of replacing the existing cast iron water main along Spokane Ave from 13th Street to East 2nd Street. Construction will begin at 13th and continue north. During the project,...
NBCMontana
Officials seek community's help with fruit gleaning
KALISPELL, MONT. — The Treasure State is home to a wide array of animals, which is why officials are asking residents to help with gleaning of fruit trees to take away food attractants that bring bears into the valleys. In recent weeks, bear sightings have been reported in Missoula...
Fairfield Sun Times
Driver taken to hospital after pickup hit by semi-truck tire
WHITEFISH, Mont. - A pickup was struck by a tire that came off a semi-truck near Lower Stillwater Lake. The Whitefish Fire Department (WFD) shared information on the incident Thursday, saying the incident happened on Highway 93. According to WFD, the tire bounced off the truck, and the driver was...
NBCMontana
Finding bus drivers a challenge as school districts grow
BOZEMAN, Mont — Finding bus drivers is a nationwide challenge and Montana is no exception. As school districts grow, so does the need for transportation. “It's gotten worse this year, we've had people move away and retire. We've had a bunch of families move into the area, and they have more students going into the schools and our buses are getting crowded,” Polson School District transportation director Mike Anderson said.
NBCMontana
Bigfork Playhouse announces auditions for 'Annie Jr.'
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bigfork Playhouse Children’s Theatre is holding auditions next week for the musical “Annie Jr.”. Auditions are on Tuesday from 4 to 5 p.m. for second and third grades, 5 to 6:30 p.m. for fourth through seventh grades and 6:30 to 8 p.m. for eighth through 12th grades.
Comments / 0