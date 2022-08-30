BATON ROUGE – LSU Libraries’ new exhibition, “Water, Water Everywhere: Control and Consequence in Louisiana’s Coastal Wetlands,” will be on display in Hill Memorial Library from Sept. 6 – Dec. 21 and is free and open to the public. The exhibition tells the story of Louisiana’s relationship with water, as revealed in photographs, family papers, business records and a variety of publications that document the infinitely meandering waterways, human attempts to control them and the adversarial attitude toward the marsh embraced in the not-too distant past.

