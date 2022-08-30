Read full article on original website
L'Observateur
LSU Exhibition: “Water, Water Everywhere: Control and Consequence in Louisiana’s Coastal Wetlands”
BATON ROUGE – LSU Libraries’ new exhibition, “Water, Water Everywhere: Control and Consequence in Louisiana’s Coastal Wetlands,” will be on display in Hill Memorial Library from Sept. 6 – Dec. 21 and is free and open to the public. The exhibition tells the story of Louisiana’s relationship with water, as revealed in photographs, family papers, business records and a variety of publications that document the infinitely meandering waterways, human attempts to control them and the adversarial attitude toward the marsh embraced in the not-too distant past.
L'Observateur
Town Hall scheduled for September 8
RESERVE — St. John the Baptist Parish President Jaclyn Hotard and Congressman Garret Graves will host a town hall meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, September 8 to provide updates on ongoing Hurricane Ida recovery efforts, hurricane and flood protection projects, flood insurance and more. The town hall will take...
L'Observateur
Raceland Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Lafourche Parish Crash
Raceland – On September 4, 2022, shortly after 3:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 1 near St. Joseph Street. The crash claimed the life of 20-year-old Bailey Barrios of Raceland. The preliminary investigation revealed Barrios was driving a...
L'Observateur
Sunset Park rehabilitation continues
MAUREPAS — The Lake Maurepas Sunset Park has been placed under the management of the St. John the Baptist Parish Parks and Recreation Department, and work is ongoing at rehabilitate the park from damage sustained during Hurricane Ida. During the August 25 Friends of the Manchac Greenway meeting in...
L'Observateur
The Descendants Project meets with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
EDGARD — The Descendants Project and other consulting parties met with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on September 1 to discuss conducting the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966 (NHPA) Section 106 review in the case of Denver-based Greenfield’s proposal to construct a grain terminal in Wallace.
L'Observateur
SCSO seeks help identifying Boutee business burglar
On Sunday, August 28, 2022, at approximately 1:40 pm, deputies with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to 13190 Highway 90 in Boutte (A One Wireless) for a reported business burglary. When deputies arrived, they observed the glass front door shattered and pulled from the door frame. The security cameras had been tampered with outside and inside the store. The store owner advised two Apple iPhones and two Apple AirPods were taken.
